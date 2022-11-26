Miguel Aguilera and Danika Hodgman own and operate this fabulous, new restaurant, known as Hidden Pines Bar & Grill, which is located at the Zumbro Valley Golf Course in Mantorville.
Miguel grew up within the food industry, working in several family Rochester restaurants. He worked in every role, from dishwasher and bus boy, to kitchen staff and manager. Danika started serving at the Hubbell House during her summers off of school and was cajoled by a friend, to work in Rochester at the Tap House. Eventually, Miguel became a manager at the West End location and she transferred over to the same area.
“We both share a passion for the fast pace, fun, exciting, and unique restaurant environment. In time, we moved to Brainerd and opened a small to-go style sand bar at a resort on the lake. From then, we knew we would like to open a restaurant,” explained Hodgman.
A Mantorville life-time resident, Danika was raised frequenting the golf course for brunches and dinners.
“I knew the place was sitting empty upstairs and I loved the big windows and beautiful view. We had to have it. Because my family always referred to it as a hidden gem, Miguel and I adopted “Hidden Pines” as the name. Miguel’s parents, Elisa and Ramon Aguilera, are an integral part of the staff.
Hidden Pines is open every day at 11 a.m., for lunch and dinner. Within the near future, Miguel and Danika plan to offer weekend breakfasts, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The menu at the Pines is comprehensive and offers something for everyone.
“Our burgers sell very well, as they are all hand-crafted, and are extremely flavorful,” Danika said.
A very popular choice is the You Betcha burger. It is a double-patty or “smash burger” with homemade sauce, lettuce, cheese, tomato, all on a toasted bun. Customers also rave about the salads at Hidden Pines. They feature local greens from Owatonna and a plethora of fresh toppings.
Too, the restaurateurs concoct several dressings in-house, like their infamous maple vinaigrette. This dressing is used for the Apple Cranberry salad, which is topped with grilled chicken, freshly sliced apples, feta cheese, home-made candied pecans, and cranberries. Danika and Miguel also boast numerous tantalizing appetizers, including hand-battered Wisconsin cheese curds, hand- battered walleye fingers, and hand-battered boneless wings.
A unique feature of Hidden Pines is the fantastic view. There are large windows overlooking the golf course, allowing generous sights of the gorgeous landscaping. There is a deck that accommodates circa 30 people, and it displays a newly remodeled interior with large home-made beams, tall ceilings, darker “woodsy” tones, and beautiful wood floors; all which create a warm and inviting milieu.
Miguel and Danika have plans for live music in the future, but this winter, they are offering some outdoor fun; like hammerschlagen, snow sledding, and a corn- hole tournament with a fire and smores of course!
At Hidden Pines Bar & Grill, the good folks strive to provide quality food, in an effort to keep the locals coming back for more. “We want it to be a causal place to stop in after work, after a football or basketball game, or be a place to celebrate a birthday or special occasion with the family,” said Hodgman.
The owners are constantly thinking of ways to keep the menu changing, especially through each season, and their ultimate goal is to offer food that everyone craves. They are also available for to-go orders and they are happy to host or deliver local business meetings/events.
“All of our staff lives locally and brings energy and enthusiasm to each shift. We all appreciate the home-town feel of the place and great repeat and new customers. Last summer, we hosted several golf tournaments and provided the meal for most of them. It was awesome to work with each organization and host these events that go toward great causes and local sporting groups. We appreciate their support during these events,” Danika said.
"Hidden Pines is a vibrant, warm, and inviting establishment. From the food, to the staff, to the ambiance, it’s all unique, and we welcome everyone to come and join us for a beverage, for a meal, and for a fun, relaxing experience." — Danika and Miguel.