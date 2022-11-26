Hidden Pines 3.jpeg

Miguel Aguilera and Danika Hodgman own and operate this fabulous, new restaurant, known as Hidden Pines Bar & Grill, which is located at the Zumbro Valley Golf Course in Mantorville.

Hidden Pines 1.jpeg
Hidden Pines 2.jpeg

Journalist-Copywriter-Editor-Feature Writer. My experience spans over 20 years, and I will apply my skills to help beef up any lifeless copy within your website, brochure, press release, catalog, etc. Reach out at patgarry@charter.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments