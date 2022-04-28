Girl, grab your bag — it’s time to go shopping!
Guys? Well, you should come too because there’s plenty of merch for you where we’re headed.
Just for kicks, let’s focus on a special stretch in my hometown: Mankato’s Old Town. If it’s been a hot minute since you’ve cruised North Riverfront Drive, plan to hit the strip soon.
Really, Old Town is a happening place in 2022. Boutiques, cafes and specialty shops have been quietly populating this historic downtown area in recent years.
While some of us spent the pandemic period hand-wringing, hibernating and catastrophizing, a motivated cadre of optimistic, entrepreneurial folks was busily planning the “next step,” looking ahead to when people would once again be out and about, eager for in-person shopping action and craving something new.
Proceeding with confidence were shop owners like Jenna Odegard, a 34-year-old ball of energy who not only kept her established child- and infant-focused store Bumbelou afloat—she also added a whole new one to the Old Town mix.
A few doors down from the delightful Bumbelou is Odegard’s riff on Joanna Gaines-type feel-good, look-good products—Hazelkin & Co.
Hazelkin & Co. opened in late October 2021 at 415 N. Riverfront Drive and quickly found a following.
Whether you’re in the market for luxurious throws, essential oils, cuddly robes or beard oil, Odegard has what you want. Of course she stocks candles, cookbooks and cards—but keep an eye out for brands (including Barefoot Dreams, Pendleton and Capri Blue) you’ll be hard pressed to find elsewhere in southern Minnesota.
Oh, and don’t miss Hazelkin & Co.’s large line of non-alcoholic beverages and gourmet food items.
A block away, at 511 N. Riverfront Drive, is Sonny and Dot Boutique, the brainchild of mother/daughter duo Amanda Kozitza, 38, and Elizabeth Mueller, 68.
Since last September, they’ve been enthusiastically offering up-to-the-minute clothing that appeals to multi-generational shoppers (input also comes from Kozitza’s 13-year-old fashion-minded daughter).
Sonny and Dot Boutique—adorably named to honor the memory of the beloved aunt and uncle who raised Kozitza’s father—makes a point of having clothing that ranges from XS to 3X because Kozitza believes everyone should be able to dress in style, no matter their size or shape.
Speaking of “shape,” those wanting to improve or maintain theirs can get a boost at 605 N. Riverfront Dr., where River Valley Running tempts avid athletes, power walkers and couch-to-5K aspirants alike.
Also locally owned, River Valley Running relocated to Old Town a few years ago from its previous spot in a strip mall near River Hills Mall. They still offer interested customers video gait analysis to help match feet to the best possible shoe.
Shoe brands on hand include Adidas, Asics, Hoka, New Balance, Reebok, Saucony, Nike, Mizuno and more. You can also find athletic wear, fitness aids like muscle rollers and energy gels and plenty of socks.
Tired yet? Keep going! Just up the hill, at 900 N. Riverfront Dr., is Graif Clothing.
A family-owned Mankato menswear staple since 1924, Graif sells men’s suits, sport coats, ties and tuxes—but these days, women’s apparel is also part of their retail game.
Rental and purchase packages for wedding parties (or prom!) are definitely in Graif’s wheelhouse.
(If you’re located a little further east, there’s also a Graif store at 202 W. Bridge St., Owatonna.)
When you’ve really shopped till you’re ready to drop, Old Town can reinvigorate.
Pop in for coffee and maybe a slice of quiche, a bowl of granola with yogurt or some baked goods at the Coffee Hag, 329 N. Riverfront Dr.
In the mood for something cold and creamy? You can’t go wrong at Mom & Pop’s, 629 N. Riverfront Dr., which supplies 32 ice cream flavors plus house-made gelato and sorbet.
Or cool off with a swig of 1919 Root Beer, frozen hot chocolate or an ice cream cookie sandwich. This stuff is droolworthy.
Back at 515 N. Riverfront Dr. is Wooden Spoon, where you can choose from any number of fresh baked items, soups of the day and pulled pork sandwiches, to name just a few options.
But don’t miss their specialty grilled cheese: the “Kato Classic” drips with a mixture of sharp cheddar, smoked provolone, feta and a secret-sauce roasted garlic spread on Italian sourdough.
That should fuel another hour of shopping on the Old Town strip — where everything old is new again.