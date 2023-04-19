Okay, so the number of stores at Medford Outlet Center, conveniently situated just off I-35 between Owatonna and Faribault, isn’t quite what it used to be.
But 13 options in one concentrated area still make for a handy one-stop shopping experience and some great browsing, minus a lot of running around.
With a parking set-up more akin to a strip mall than to a sprawling indoor mall’s vast and unwieldy parking lot, MOC is easier to navigate for parents with small children, those with mobility issues or busy folks looking to target one or two destinations before moving on.
If you haven’t stopped at MOC in awhile (like, since before the pandemic?), be aware there are at least two service-oriented spots on site: Bella Vita Salon and Heather Anne Photography, the latter of which specializes in family and milestone photographic moments.
Or, if you’re trying to keep the young ones occupied, check out Rad Zoo, a Reptile and Amphibian Discovery zoo at MOC. Billing itself as “Minnesota’s premier reptile destination,” Rad Zoo has over 150 different kinds of animals from all over the world.
Alligator, turtle, snake and lizard-loving kids would certainly appreciate Rad Zoo’s “traveling birthday parties,” a service advertised on their website (theradzoo.com).
Another MOC shop serving animal-lovers is Happy Tails Pet Store, which carries a broad range of animal and pet supplies and also sells reptiles, fish, rabbits, birds and more.
But back to the shopping front. Still on-site at MOC are Famous Footwear, Maurice’s, j.jules fashion, Old Navy Outlet, Carter’s Oshkosh B’gosh, Eddie Bauer, Bath & Body Works and Leggs/Hanes/Bali/Playtex. Shoppers can find a bounty of discounted name-brand items, ranging from shoes to hosiery to lotions, in those stores.
And for about the last 14 months, MOC has been home to one distinctive local and woman-owned shop — Off Like a Kite Boutique.
Owner Susan Yarno marked the boutique’s one-year anniversary in early April with loads of special offers — but the reality is deals abound year-round at Off Like a Kite.
The boutique is truly unique to the area, since Yarno set it up as a name-brand consignment store with a moderate to upscale price point. Yarno stocks women’s clothing (and a smaller array of kids’ clothing), jewelry, shoes, accessories, home decor and designer handbags.
A short list of brands almost always on hand at Off Like a Kite Boutique include Michael Kors, Coach, Lululemon, Athleta, Silver Jean Co., The North Face, Lane Bryant, Lucky Brand, Keen, Converse, Nike, Free People and Gap. (Note: that is a partial listing of brand-name items available at Off Like a Kite Boutique.)
As a former management-level retailer with Macy’s, Yarno has decades of retail experience; she knows her way around brands, styling advice, fashion trends and product quality.
Unlike the atmosphere one might find at more corporate outlets, Yarno prizes the personal relationships she develops with her customers. She is happy to supply fashion advice and function as a personal shopper, if clients wish to bring in elements from their existing wardrobes when looking for seasonal style updates or options to better suit their age-range or shifting body size.
Speaking of size, Off Like a Kite has women’s clothing ranging from small to “plus.” Yarno says Off Like a Kite currently has an excellent selection of dresses for weddings and graduation events, so it’s a perfect stop for spring shopping.
Oh: and Yarno is always on the lookout for new brand-name products to fill her store. People are welcome to contact her via Off Like a Kite’s Facebook page (message her) or by calling the boutique at 507-451-1974 to schedule appointments for potential consignment buys.
But be advised that Yarno will review items for consignment purchase by appointment only, and demand for her store and services is high enough that her appointment calendar is typically four- to six-weeks out.
“Our price points are reasonable,” said Yarno, “and we welcome everybody here.”
That alone might be enough to make MOC a top priority for your next shopping excursion.
Off Like a Kite Boutique is located at the Medford Outlet Center. Call 507-451-1974 or visit offlikeakite.com for more information about product availability and consignment appointments. All stores at Medford Outlet Center open at 10 a.m.; contact individual stores for specific closing times and days of operation.