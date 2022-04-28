“Write about trails/hiking/biking/camping in Minnesota,” my editor said. “We’re trying to inform about day tripping, lakes, rivers and spending time outdoors in this region during the summer,” he said.
People who know me know the only reason I go outside is to get to my car. What do I know about any of this? Well, there are many different levels of this word “outdoor” in my book.
In our state, we’re lucky enough to have a gorgeous state park or trailhead everywhere you turn. Being surrounded by green and trees and lakes at every stop is something most of us take for granted. When I have a pal from the southwest come visit, they are agog at all the space and the constant foliage. I often have to remind myself to appreciate the lime green spring or the deep rusty fall by taking a different trek on my daily routine.
When it comes to embracing this whole outdoor thing, I’ve done it on many different levels over the years. I’ve done the "outdoor lite" version, where I’ve driven my 96-year-old mom for a car picnic at Lake Byllesby Park (Goodhue County) a tad west of Cannon Falls. We pull right up to the water and put the windows down to watch the little kids run around squealing, while we admire the boats as well as the afternoon sun glinting off the water.
I’ve also taken many a driving trip to Roberds Lake in Faribault to see the first light of day or a multi-hued sunset. And one can’t undervalue the occasional donut from a local hotspot right on the water (courtesy of the daily summer delights at Roberds Lake Resort & Campgrounds). You can rent a boat, a cabin or a campsite and have breakfast any time of day. Does it get any better than that?!
Tetonka Lake in Waterville is another beautiful destination with a quaint little community. I’ve had dinner on the water and watched people fishing while I kept a close eye on my cocktail. Just the drive from Northfield to this spot tucked in the woods is lovely. There are lots of farms and animals to view along the route.
When I lived in Eagan, Lebanon Hills Regional Park was the big place for hiking. It made you feel like you were in the middle of nowhere when you were actually in the midst of a very busy and rapidly growing suburb. It’s a mountain bikers paradise. The whole place is like a breath of fresh air after a busy day.
Nerstrand Big Woods State Park is what I consider "outdoor medium." It’s where you go to hike to the waterfalls and enjoy the lush “jungle” of giant ferns under a thick canopy of trees. My family enjoys this hike and it offers a ton of possibilities for terrific photography and pushing siblings into the water. Be sure to hit this spot during color season.
"Outdoor heavy" would mean actual tents are involved. I’m still recovering from a trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area years ago. I portaged; I drank powdered things mixed with lake water; I was one with nature. Between that and a rainy camping adventure in my youth, where my entire family enjoyed my bout of the whooping cough, I'm more apt to do “glamping” these days. You know, camping with tents that have beds and rugs and fireplaces and chefs. I still wanna view all the spectacular spots in my beloved state, I just want someone to bring me a latte while doing it.
So, whatever your level of outdoor comfort, make sure and take advantage of our natural setting and our gazillion lakes. Every hike I’ve been on, every fish I’ve caught (without baiting my own line mind you) and every canoe ride I’ve ever taken has left me with fabulous memories. Also, some sunburn … wear your darn sunscreen!