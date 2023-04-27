If modern days are getting you down, take a stroll back in time with a visit to the restored circa-1900 Mankato homes of fictional characters Betsy Ray and Tacy Kelly.
History buffs and readers alike can revel in the past, thanks to the longtime efforts of the Mankato-based Betsy-Tacy Society (BTS). Around 20 years ago, the BTS purchased the former homes of both Betsy (the fictional persona of author Maud Hart Lovelace) and Tacy (the fictionalized version of Maud’s best friend, Frances “Bick" Kenney) and restored them in period-appropriate fashion. Tacy’s house also functions as the BTS gift shop and museum.
Located at 332 and 333 Center St., Mankato, the houses are just two of the Mankato spots fans of Lovelace’s beloved “Betsy-Tacy” series can check out to catch glimpses into the “Deep Valley” (Lovelace’s thinly disguised alias for Mankato) that was occupied by the cast of characters Lovelace brought to life in endearing detail.
Lovelace, who is also recognizable as namesake of the Maud Hart Lovelace Minnesota Youth Reading Awards program, lived at 333 Center St. (a street referred to as “Hill Street” in her novels) with her family from shortly after her birth in 1892 until 1906, when the Harts/Rays moved to a bigger house on Mankato’s Fifth Street.
The Betsy-Tacy series has been extolled in such diverse media as the Meg Ryan/Tom Hanks 1998 romantic comedy “You’ve Got Mail” to articles by the former New York Times columnist Anna Quindlen. Another renowned contemporary author, Judy Blume, complimented Lovelace’s works as follows: “Some characters become your friends for life. That’s how it was for me with Betsy-Tacy.”
In the course of the series, Lovelace takes readers from Betsy’s fifth birthday—when she meets her new neighbor, Tacy—through her childhood, junior high and high school years, and early adult adventures. The years covered are 1897 to 1917.
Adults eager to explore a simpler past, one that nonetheless still highlighted relatable social, emotional and political issues experienced today, will enjoy delving into Lovelace’s books. At the same time, Lovelace’s “Betsy-Tacy” series is an excellent and accessible means of introducing young readers to a different era.
Most exciting is the fact that people of all ages may visit the original homes of Betsy Hart and Tacy Kelly, as well as other landmarks mentioned in Lovelace’s writings. Make a day of it with a stop at the Blue Earth County Library, where the children’s area is known as The Lovelace Wing, followed by a tour of the historic Hubbard House—another Mankato property that was a factor in Lovelace’s childhood years.
In advance of a visit with children, consider ordering a copy of former longtime Mankato Free Press editor Ken E. Berg’s 1994 non-fiction children’s book “Maud Hart Lovelace,” which contains several photos of the real-life Lovelace and her many pals.
Adults with more time and longer attention spans will appreciate Julie Schrader’s 2002 volume “Maud Hart Lovelace’s Deep Valley,” a thorough guidebook of Mankato places mentioned in the Betsy-Tacy series. Photos, addresses of pertinent sites and intriguing anecdotes in it bring the entire Lovelace experience to life, albeit in black-and-white.
The public is welcome to visit the Betsy-Tacy houses on Saturday afternoons during the warmer months, though private tours may also be scheduled.
Enjoy these right-next-door, affordable opportunities to be safely transported to an earlier century with appealing characters you’re sure to love.
The Betsy and Tacy houses, located at 332 and 333 Center St., Mankato, are open for tours and shopping each Saturday from May to October from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, visit betsy-tacysociety.org, call 507-345-9777 or email to info@betsy-tacysociety.org. To request a private tour, call 507-345-9777 or email to tours@betsy-tacysociety.org. The Hubbard House, 606 S. Broad St., Mankato, is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 507-345-5566 for more information.