When most people plan a vacation or a weekend away, they focus on rest, relaxation, a sandy beach, or maybe proximity to a beach and/or pool. Personally, I can't think of anything I would less like to do than sweat or wear a bathing suit.
My idea of a good time almost always involves at least one art center/gallery/co-op/shop/museum. And most of the time, the entire trip revolves around these sites. And if I don't bring home at least one piece of local art, did I actually visit the place at all?
Looking at my personal collection of art, you would assume I am a world traveler, based on volume alone. In fact, I am not — not even close. But that is because there is good, meaningful art everywhere. You just have to look for it.
Some of you may have guessed this by now, but I am a bit of an introvert. Like most introverts, I am situationally an extrovert, so that I can survive in this life. But it takes work and can be exhausting. So, from a young age, I learned to cope with this "roadblock," shall we call it, by finding ways to communicate and connect with others without the burden of the inevitable awkward conversation.
Writing is, of course, one of those coping mechanisms, but my first and favorite mode of communication is the visual arts. I have been making art since I could dip a finger in paint. Few things give me the peace and relief of self-expression quite like making art does.
There is no wrong answer.
It's me putting a little piece of myself out there for others to take or leave. It wasn't long before I came to the realization that, if that is my way of communicating and connecting, then others surely do the same.
To me, that is why these institutions of art and culture are so unbelievably important. They are not just buildings housing pretty pieces of the past and paintings to match your decor. They are houses of human communication. They are a tether to keep us connected to each other, past and present.
When I visit a gallery or museum, I am actively looking for a connection. I sometimes feel guilty about how fast I can buzz through some of these places, but I need to leave time to really hang out with the pieces that resonate with me. That is when I really feel like I got the most out of my experience.
There is nothing like standing in front of a piece of art that someone, somewhere, sometime, poured their heart and soul into and having it actually inspire an emotion within your own self. It feels like you have actually met that person, found some common ground, and now understand each other just a little bit better, all without the embarrassing small talk.
And you don't need to be looking at a Monet or a Picasso for this to happen, though it's possible to connect with those giants of the art world just the same. There are small, local art and history centers all over the world where you can connect with someone just around the corner without ever looking them in the eyes.
Some of my favorite local places to frequent are The Grand in New Ulm, The 410 Project and the Carnegie in Mankato, and the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
I consider The Grand my home base of art centers. I helped get it going over a decade ago and continue to volunteer and participate with their programming on a pretty regular basis. A few times a year I hang some of the shows that exhibit in the Four Pillars Gallery on the 2nd floor. I really get to hang out with the art in those instances. And there is usually at least one piece that stands out and sticks with me after I leave. The Grand also holds classes and books the stage in The Kabaret on the first floor. But probably the best feather in their cap is the Cellar Press in the basement. A printmaking studio had long been a dream of those of us who helped start this thing, and it finally came to be. There are several classic presses and a nice collection of letterpress equipment and materials. A good number of education opportunities center around the Cellar Press. I highly recommend checking it out if you are at all curious. No experience needed. There are plenty of beginner-level classes.
The 410 Project, in downtown Mankato, is a small community art space that truly reflects the creative spirit of the people that inhabit it. I love this place. It just feels good inside. The shows switch out pretty quickly, but that means more artists get a chance to be seen, and gives you more reasons to go back on the regular. Their back room also frequently holds live music performances, writers' readings, and art education opportunities. I have been to quite a few exhibit openings in this space and they always feel like parties. They are usually packed and full of delighted chatter.
The Carnegie has a soft, serene feel when you walk inside. It seems like you can feel the history in its walls. It has beautiful natural light and high ceilings that give the art a feeling of real importance. There's room to breathe it all in. There are two galleries that exhibit work and a really great gift shop.
The Arts Center of Saint Peter has a two-level exhibition gallery and gift shop space that I often find things in that are very worth purchasing. They also have a clay and fibers studio that offer unique art-making opportunities. The location of the ACSP feels particularly metropolitan to me. Just a few doors down is River Rock coffee shop. You can sip your latte, go for a stroll through downtown Saint Peter, and stop in to see what's on. PSA: probably finish your coffee first. No one needs any unintentional additions to their work.
My brief descriptions of each of these places is just a tiny snapshot, and one person's perspective, of what these institutions really mean to their communities. I could not possibly write about all they have to offer or all they do in just one article. Check out their websites, their social media, or better yet, go for a visit. Artists are only half of the equation. You are the other half. Art is a conversation, after all.
I have exhibited in at least one show in each of these locations, and a full solo show in a couple of them. Each time, whether it was one piece or ten, it felt like I won the lottery. It means so much to the artists around you to be able to share their work with you. Sharing art is sharing ourselves.
And each time you purchase a piece and take it home to live in your space, it's like saying, "I get it. I understand. I want to remember this connection."
The Walker and MIA in Minneapolis are great. The Tate Modern and the Nelly Duff gallery in London are completely thrilling. But the opportunity to connect with art and artists is probably right around the corner.
These places are important. They are important to artists and they are important to the communities in which they exist. And, I am willing to bet, that they would become important to you once you step inside and see all that they have to offer.