Whether it’s pruning, planting, or (the inevitable) weeding, these local greenhouses, nurseries and garden specialists can help check off springtime to-do lists and help you enjoy the fruits (and vegetables) of your labors. The next time you have the urge to get out of the house and enjoy the spring and summer seasons, be sure and make the jaunts to local garden centers, greenhouses, and nurseries — and you’ll be a’ pickin’and a’ grinnin.
Here's a tour of some of the options. After that, check out the full Scene Daytripper lists.
Souba Greenhouse, Owatonna - When seeking a cornucopia of gardening knowledge, check with the good folks at Souba Greenhouse. Owners Bill and Debi Souba, Jody Hugley and Jon DeMars, have all of the solutions for annual flowers, vegetables, custom planting and planting workshops. “We offer planting workshops in spring, September and November, where we teach customers how to create a beautiful planter and how to properly care for it throughout the season,” said Bill Souba. The greenhouse is situated on Souba’s 5th-generation “Century Farm”. The owners grow everything they sell, right there on the farm, and customers can shop inside over an acre of connected, covered greenhouses. “We have many farm animals around the property that customers love to check out as well,” added Souba. Too, there are many unique garden center items for sale, including numerous goods made by locals. While visiting Owatonna, check out the beautiful hanging baskets around the downtown area. The Soubas have grown them for the Chamber of Commerce since the beautification program began/
Turtle Creek Nursery and Landscaping, Owatonna - TCN is owned by Eric and Patty Cornell. Along with manager Jessica Lutgen, the Cornells, among other things, sell lots of fruiting plants and trees. They offer full-service landscaping design as well as a retail garden center. Eric and Patty host a Spring Open House and a Christmas Open House during the year. They boast huge selections of annuals, perennials, herbs, tropicals, trees, shrubs, potting soil, fertilizer, pottery, bird baths, fountains, and lots of garden decor. “We are a full-service garden center with a great selection of pretty much anything that people would need for their homes or gardens,” Patty said.
Traverse Des Sioux Garden Center - Fred and Joy Struck started the business in 1980, and while still involved in the day-to-day activities, it is now managed by two of their sons, Karl and Keith. “We are a true year-round garden center, and for every time of year, we offer something “green”. We grow our own flowering annuals and vegetables start in the spring. We offer a full line of trees, shrubs, and perennials, along with convenient installation of these items as well,” said Karl. When the holidays roll around, Traverse is a great spot for Christmas trees, and they have all that one needs for winter decorating. However, what they might be best known for is offering the greatest selection of house plants south of the Twin Cities. The spectacular venue attracts numerous out-of-town visitors, who love to spend time with the plethora of house plants and tropicals. It is such a relaxing time to walk through the greenhouses and be immersed in a different world.
Miracle Strawberry Farm - Owners Barry and Marybeth Mosier offer fun and exciting “pick-your-own” strawberries. They have three acres of the fruit, and the pickin’ begins circa the third week in June and lasts nearly a month. “We enjoy gardening! The joy of raising most of the food for our own table—from our large garden, was part of the motivation for our family to start Miracle Strawberry Farm. It is fun to watch what God can do with sun, water, seed and soil,” explained Barry. The Mosiers are very particular about what they eat, and they want to be just as particular with the food they grow for their customers. Visit miraclestrawberryfarm.com.
Afton Apple Orchard - Since the late 1980s, owner Cindy Femling, and managers Sarah Parkos, with Ryan Femling, have operated the fabulous Afton Apple Orchard. Folks can do lots of pickin’ at Afton Apple. “We offer pick-your-own strawberries from mid-June to mid-July; raspberries from mid-July until about mid-October; apples from mid-August thru October; and pumpkins from late September until Oct. 31,” said Cindy. The acreage is fun for everyone. Cindy and crew also offers hayrides all day Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Monday thru Friday from noon to 6 p.m., starting after Labor Day weekend. “We have a huge playground, a petting farm, straw mountain, retread hill, yard games and concessions. We add a jump pad on the weekends only,” Cindy added. Typically, the good folks at Afton feature some sort of event every weekend, like anniversary weekend, touch-a-tractor weekend, apple festival weekend, etc. Throughout the year, goodies and luncheon items are available (many apple time favorites, frozen unbaked apple and pumpkin pies, apple cider, jams, jellies, maple syrup, honey, crafts, and more). Afton Apple Orchard is a great place to enjoy Mother Nature at her finest. There are scores of memories created here, and it’s a great experience for all ages, young and old alike.
Firefly Berries, Rochester - Tonya and Dean Sanner own Firefly Berries, and they will be open to the public in September, when the Concord grape season begins. “We will also be set-up at the Rochester Farmers Market on Saturday mornings (May-October) with our smaller quantities of fresh fruit (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, elderberries, etc.) when available,” said Tonya. Too, there will be naturally-dyed yarn, raw honey, grape juice, and jams and jellies.
Paisley Gardens, Northfield - Owner Rachel Kinny operates the Gardens, and is in her third year of that venture. Paisley Gardens is a boutique garden center, offering sustainably and certified organic vegetable starts, annuals, perennials, natives, small trees and shrubs, tropical plants and houseplants. For the holiday season, Rachel sells pesticide-free, WI-grown Christmas trees and custom-made patio pots, wreaths and garland. Some of the fun activities planned at Paisley Gardens are; Girls Nite Out on May 12, Small Business Saturdays and Winter Walk. “May is one of our busiest months, so we always have great music playing and all are welcome to sing and dance with us while we work,” Kinny said. Also, there are gifts, pottery and plants for the gardener in anyone’s life. “Paisley Gardens is always on the lookout for quality, earth-friendly, made in the USA products, to support our belief in keeping the community moving toward sustainability,” added Rachel.
Donahue's Greenhouses/Clematis Specialists, Faribault - For 51 years, the Donahue family has operated this destination garden center, that has numerous day-trippers every year. Now open for the spring season, Donahue's takes pride in offering great customer service and beautiful plants. “We have full garden centers specializing in clematis, perennials, vegetables, unique annuals and gift/garden items,” explained spokesperson Kathy Nass. Customers can shop over 25,000 square feet of indoor greenhouse space, with no worries about weather. There are over 100 varieties of clematis on display, as that is Donahue’s specialty crop. “We carry over 150 varieties of Proven Winners and we are Proven Winners Headquarters for people looking for the #1 Brand in plants,” added Nass. Too, there is a huge assortment of vegetables and many different kinds of tomatoes and peppers. The venue’s perennial selection is very unique and the knowledgeable staff is on hand to make helpful suggestions. One may find lots of unique yard and garden decor, as well as many gift items from which to choose.