When I consider southern Minnesota, I feel grateful to live in an area which values its rich history, heritage and the arts. During my 40 years here, I’ve discovered so much right in my backyard to entertain, educate, enlighten.
From one-room country schools turned museums in Morristown, Little Prairie and Millersburg to a sprawling two-story aged brick school turned museum in West Concord to a light-filled open concept exhibit space at the Steele County History Center in Owatonna, the region’s history is well-showcased. That’s just a sampling of the places I’ve toured, the places that await you.
Arts- and music-focused venues abound, too. Housed in historic theaters, old churches, downtown buildings, former Carnegie libraries, on college campuses and even in an old orphanage, these arts spaces fill our creative spirits.
I’ve enjoyed performances indoors and outdoors at summer concerts in parks and on church campuses. I’ve meandered through galleries, viewed art along the River Walk in Northfield and delighted in outdoor murals that splash color, stories, history and culture into our communities.
The literary arts are also as accessible as poems posted along recreational trails in Mankato and North Mankato, poems imprinted on sidewalks, books gracing bookstores, poetry readings and more. The arts are available and you needn’t look far to find them in southern Minnesota.
In Le Sueur County, I’ve discovered the thriving Arts and Heritage Center of Montgomery inside Hilltop Hall, an 1892 brick building on the National Register of Historic Places. The nonprofit aims to promote community and culture via artistic and historical displays. This cultural center in the self-proclaimed “Kolacky Capital of the World” is a favorite destination.
Recently, I viewed letterpress art there by Craig Kotasek of Tin Can Valley Printing, Le Sueur. Through mid-May the gallery features the art of Tri-City United High School students. Next up, quilt art followed by an exhibit of vintage radios. In the past, I saw a remarkable display of Western U.S. Native American vintage photos by noted photographer Edward S Curtis. To find that show in a small town like Montgomery impressed me.
Montgomery’s Arts and Heritage Center holds a down-home, unpretentious grassroots appeal, revealing that locals care deeply about their community and its strong Czech heritage. Professional portraits of Kolacky Day queens and Masopust kings ring the narrow high-ceiling room. In the back gift shop, Czech glassware and gifts are for sale. And soon a Czech Dancer topiary created by artist Meghan Petricka, 2001 Kolacky Days queen and first-time winner of Discovery Plus “Clipped,” finds a permanent home here. She and her husband plan to craft a male dancing partner topiary, to be revealed at this summer’s Kolacky Days.
The arts and heritage center doesn’t confine itself to a building. Two years ago I viewed the works of artists displayed in storefront windows as part of “Celebrating Farmers and Agriculture Exhibit.” And just across the street from 108-year-old Franke’s Bakery—a must-stop for prune, poppyseed, apricot, apple, raspberry or blueberry-filled kolacky—an updated community mural tells Montgomery’s story. This is a must-visit small town with lots of appeal and a hometown brewery to boot.
About 40 miles away to the south and east of Montgomery, the Steele County Historical Society’s History Center and adjoining Village of Yesteryear are also on my “favorites” list, especially the 3,600 square foot Exhibit Hall featuring local history exhibits and occasionally traveling exhibits from the Minnesota Historical Society.
Recently I toured “Steele County Makes Music.” I knew Owatonna was a bit of a music town. But this thoroughly-researched exhibit focusing on Steele County’s long music history reveals just how extensive that music scene. I learned about traveling teacher Rose Crickmore who rode into the countryside on horseback in the 1880s to give piano lessons. I learned about square dance clubs and church choirs and Wenger Corporation (produces music equipment) and local musicians and those who went on to make it big in the music industry. Like Adam Young of Owl City. And I observed, too, a bit of Czech heritage in a display of musician Victor Kaplan’s self-transcribed and arranged songbook, “Ceska Muzika” (including traditional Czech songs).
In my frequent visits to this history center in Owatonna, I’ve viewed exhibits on a broad range of local history from wedding traditions (loved this one) to natural disasters to toys to butter to war and more. Especially touching was the MHS Traveling Exhibit, “Transfer of Memory,” focused on Holocaust survivors.
A decade has passed since I toured the next-door Village of Yesteryear, historic buildings open May-September and site of the SCHS’s annual summer Extravaganza. The on-site gas station hosts “Gus’ Station Car Show,” in July. There are many other events throughout the year at this active historical society. I consider this one of the region’s best places to learn about and engage in history. I feel the same about the much smaller volunteer run Arts and Heritage Center of Montgomery. Both await your discovery, right here in your backyard.