After a relentless, snowy winter, I welcome the greening of Minnesota with exuberance. To see buds form in spring, then unfurl into lush leafed canopies, uplifts me in a way that no other season can. The greens of May appear so intense, so vivid, after months of living in a black-and-white world.

Audrey Kletscher Helbling embraces nature at an unhurried pace and from the perspective of a writer and photographer with her senses attuned to details. She often finds herself lagging far behind her husband as she pauses to photograph nature. To view more of her creative work, visit her blog at https://mnprairieroots.com

