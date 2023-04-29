After a relentless, snowy winter, I welcome the greening of Minnesota with exuberance. To see buds form in spring, then unfurl into lush leafed canopies, uplifts me in a way that no other season can. The greens of May appear so intense, so vivid, after months of living in a black-and-white world.
In this time of renewal, I take it all in—the earthy scent of overturned soil, low-lying wildflowers flourishing among decayed leaves, the chorus of songbirds, muck sucking at my shoes, water flowing free of ice. My senses seem heightened, alert to every detail in this spring-awakening.
It’s an ideal time to break loose from winter with a walk in the woods, along a trail, in a park. Southern Minnesota offers an abundance of places to fully appreciate nature. I gravitate toward water, which soothes me with its steady flow, its rushing spillage over rocks, its glass-top surface.
Falls Creek Park, a mile east of Faribault off Minnesota State Highway 60, rates as a favorite hiking site with its secluded, wooded location. Crossing over the arced footbridge spanning Falls Creek, I feel like I’ve entered another world with a tree dense hillside banking the narrow dirt trail, the creek curving and bending to the right. The water usually runs clear here. Hiking requires careful navigating along a packed path that sometimes presents obstacles of roots and fallen trees. No matter, I appreciate the solitude of what seems mostly an undiscovered park.
Likewise Richter Woods County Park, 1.5 miles west of Montgomery along a gravel road, offers the quiet seclusion of alone-ness, at least on the day I visited. Paths wind through the woods in the Hansel and Gretel way of wondering whether I would find my way back.
Another lesser-known rural spot that draws me is the prairie at Valley Grove—two historic churches and surrounding acreage set atop a hillside near Nerstrand Big Woods State Park. An uneven walking trail cuts through the open countryside where tall prairie grasses sway, where wildflowers flag the landscape with color, where immigrants once trod. A prairie restoration project is underway here. This is a scenic location deeply rooted in the land and in history.
Likewise, a sense of connecting to the land leads me to Faribault Energy Park, with wide gravel roads routing around ponds. Even with the drone of traffic from adjacent Interstate 35, this park quiets the spirit in the distinct trill of a red wing blackbird, in the span of waterfowl in flight, in the rise of cattails along water’s edge. Other than a few people fishing the biggest pond near the power plant, this park is usually absent of people.
Water is a main feature in so many of our parks, including Mineral Springs in Owatonna. As the story goes, Princess Owatonna drank from the healing springs, her health restored. Whether legend or not, being outdoors is good for one’s physical, emotional and mental health.
I’ve explored/walked Kaplan’s Woods Parkway in Owatonna; River Bend Nature Center in Faribault; the downtown Riverwalk and the Cowling Arboretum in Northfield; Rice Lake, Nerstrand Big Woods, Sakatah Lake and Minneopa state parks; and countless city parks and trails. In these places, I’ve immersed myself in nature, experienced a sense of calm and well-being envelope me. The outdoors await with a promise of renewal in this season of spring.
Audrey Kletscher Helbling embraces nature at an unhurried pace and from the perspective of a writer and photographer with her senses attuned to details. She often finds herself lagging far behind her husband as she pauses to photograph nature. To view more of her creative work, visit her blog at https://mnprairieroots.com