Who says nobody bowls anymore?
No one with Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes on their radar.
A significant remodel of the former Jesse James Lanes was completed last summer following the 2021 purchase of the facility by father-son duo Dan and Adam Flaherty.
The Flaherty family, which also owns Flaherty’s Arden Bowl in Arden Hills, has been in the bowling business since 1938 and knows well how to operate a first-rate bowling alley. In fact, their website and menu proudly proclaim them to be the oldest family-owned bowling business in the United States.
But bowling at Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes — which offers seasonal leagues, open bowling times, cosmic bowling, college night specials and birthday party packages — is just the start.
The Flahertys added a sizable arcade room that features an air hockey table plus a number of other video and claw machines. Conveniently, the arcade is adjacent to the sports bar; players of all ages are readily visible through a wall of windows and a glass sound-buffering door, making it easy for parents to enjoy a drink while simultaneously keeping an eye on the kids.
And how ‘bout that sports bar? Numerous large-screen TVs display every streaming sports competition any fan could hope to view. The bar itself is distinguished by an attractive stone wall that’s lit with contemporary pendants. Guests can pull up a bar stool or choose from pub tables, regular height seating or cushy, sage-colored booths.
Another dining room, separate from the sports bar, is available for those seeking an even quieter dining experience.
Outdoors, a spacious flagstone-paved patio is brightened by alternating orange- and turquoise-colored umbrellas and beckons lovers of sun and fresh air. Overhead strings of lights make it a cool place to hang out after dusk on warm summer evenings.
General manager Adam Tulkki is proud to say Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes has a full-service kitchen that provides hungry customers with plenty to choose from. Highlights include nine different burger options, quarter-pound all-beef hotdogs, fish-and-chips or butterfly shrimp baskets and Flaherty’s “famous pizzas.”
Tasty appetizers are on tap, and when purchasing one of the six different kids’ meals, customers may get a $5 arcade card at a 50% discount. Additional weeknight specials include $2 off soup/salad combos on Monday nights, $2 off burgers on Tuesdays, 25% off pizzas on Wednesday evenings and $2 off fish & chips baskets each Thursday. Happy hour drink specials run each weekday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and again from 8 to 10 p.m.
But it’s not a stretch to say that Flaherty’s, which aims for excellent customer service, updated facilities and clean surroundings year-round, is family friendly.
For the summer of 2023, Flaherty’s is selling a “Summer Pass” that entitles holders (up to four adults and six kids in any combination, including babysitters) to two games of bowling per day from May 1 through Labor Day.
Sure, summer corn hole and volleyball leagues are a thing, but kids and parents can also play corn hole before or after a meal. Wednesday night’s “Bar Bingo” at 7 p.m. is hosted by and benefits the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service, thus contributing to the greater community’s overall safety.
And Flaherty’s VIP room is available to rent for events of all kinds—birthdays, company gatherings, holiday or retirement parties, class reunions, fantasy football drafts, bridal or baby showers—you name it and they’ll be happy to help you make it happen.
Bring the entire family to bowl a couple of games and enjoy an affordable meal, watch your favorite team on a big screen or schedule a double date topped off with some keen corn hole competition to keep things interesting.
There’s a lot for everyone to love at Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes. It may begin and end with bowling, but every activity in between at this fun-loving spot is a guaranteed strike.
Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes, 1700 MN-3, Northfield. 507-645-8322, flahertysnorthfieldlanes.com. Open daily beginning at 11 a.m.