Who says nobody bowls anymore?

Flaherty's Air Hockey

Two enthusiastic customers enjoy some friendly competition in the arcade room at Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes. The sports bar can be seen through the windows at rear. (Jane Moore/southernminn.com)
Flaherty's Bowling

Thursday evening bowling league competitors focused on their games at Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes. (Jane Moore/southernminn.com)
Flaherty's Arcade

Flaherty’s arcade room has a variety of games to try. (Jane Moore/southernminn.com)
Flaherty's Patio

Even on an overcast early April afternoon, some customers couldn’t wait to dine on Flaherty’s patio. (Jane Moore/southernminn.com)

Freelance writer/collaborative pianist Jane Turpin Moore grew up in the Mankato area and is now based in Northfield. She blogs at timeformoore566445504.wordpress.com and fields emails at jturpinmoore@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments