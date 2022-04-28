We get it; COVID had your family sticking perhaps a bit closer together than was sometimes comfortable.
But with nearly 70% of Minnesotans vaccinated as of April and masks optional in most places, the itch is burning to spend quality time in each other’s company out of the house.
If you’re in the market for interesting daytrip destinations appealing to family members of various ages — without breaking inflation-challenged household budgets — rest assured, you can find them.
How about an outing to southeastern Minnesota? Even from the St. Peter/Mankato area, the drive can be accomplished in less than two and a half hours — and those located in Waseca, Northfield, Owatonna, Faribault or another nearby community can typically slice off that last half hour, or more, to the Winona vicinity.
Consider making your first stop at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona. In an appreciatively non-confusing manner, it’s open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Admission fees are reasonable, with free entrance for those four and under — and $3 rates for students of all ages. (Note: Students are admitted free each Tuesday.)
Since this dynamic nonprofit art museum and education center opened in 2006, it’s still new to many Minnesotans. Scenically located on the banks of the Mississippi River several blocks north of Winona’s downtown shops and restaurants, MMAM boasts six well-lit galleries and sweeping views of the river valley.
With the tagline “Great art inspired by water,” MMAM delivers. Hunting for the water connections in certain artworks might be enough to distract five- to 10-year-olds while teenagers can wander safely, and independently, through the galleries.
Adults will appreciate seeing original art created by famous artists—do the names Andrew Wyeth, Mary Cassatt, Vincent Van Gogh and Marc Chagall ring a bell?—while also having their worlds expanded with current exhibits like “Cloth as Community: Hmong Textiles in America.”
Through early May, take in award-winning Minneapolis photographer Eric Mueller’s fascinating “Reset 2021,” featuring over 50 examples of Mueller’s photo-a-day results that will captivate everyone in your crowd. Look for shots from Minnesota landmarks like the Minnesota State Fair and Bde Maka Ska, among other winners.
And if you’re truly budget-minded, aim to hit MMAM on either May 14 or Aug. 13, when MMAM hosts its “Seasonal Saturdays; $1 admission includes live music, art-making options, bingo, gallery walks and artist demonstrations.
Afterwards, grab a quick bite at Bub’s Brewing Company, a fast four-minute drive from MMAM. You’ll get a true taste of Winona along with a variety of menu items to satisfy everyone in your party.
Then pick your fowl: head approximately 35 miles north to the National Eagle Center in Wabasha or the same distance south to the International Owl Center (IOC) in Houston.
Choosing the southern option, you’ve got to hand it to the IOC; though a small operation, its dedicated employees are all-in on owl education and care of the owls on site.
Kids and adults alike will be fascinated to see varied owl species (Alice and Ruby are Great Horned owls, JR is an Eastern screech owl, Piper is a barn owl and Uhu is a Eurasian Eagle owl) up close. Feeding time is eye-opening, and if you’re lucky, the biggest one will swoop, demonstrating its impressive wingspan in harmless fashion.
Check out the owl skeletons and hear why owls’ heads seem capable of a 360-degree swivel—and learn how light these feather-puffed creatures actually are.
The IOC, which for years has sponsored an annual International Kids Owl Art Contest, sprung into action this March to mount an online auction of owl art received from Ukrainian children.
In just two short weeks, the IOC auctioned dozens of owl paintings and raised over $220,000, all of which has been donated to relief efforts benefiting Ukrainian kids. Now that’s what it means to give a hoot.
If your day on the road has stimulated appetites, maybe stop en route home at Rochester’s Mr. Pizza South, where their hand-crafted pies — again, reasonably priced — will not disappoint.
Art and owl museums not your thing?
Remember easy-access, energy-burning options closer to home. Thrill-seekers might like Skydive Northstar in Waseca; disc golf fans can try the 18-hole St. Peter Disc Golf course at Riverside Park; skateboard enthusiasts can hone their moves at skate parks in either Waseca or Northfield; and people of all ages will enjoy the Sibley Park Petting Zoo in Mankato.
Whatever you decide, let this be said: There’s always something to do.