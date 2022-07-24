SCENE Cannon Valley Farmers' Market, 4165 tomato & petunia plans overview.JPG

Tomato and petunia plants were among the offerings at the May 2021 Cannon Valley Farmers' Market held at the Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault.

As summer shifts toward autumn in southern Minnesota, the land continues to yield its harvest. Juicy red tomatoes bursting with flavor. The last of sweet corn picked from patches. Plump melons plucked from wandering vines. And, soon, orbs of squash and pumpkins gathered in. Potatoes dug, too, like a hidden treasure.

SCENE Cannon Falls Library, 6660 harvest box.JPG

Gardeners can leave excess produce for patrons in the Harvest Box at the Cannon Falls Library.
SCENE Little Prairie, 3 sweet corn sign.JPG

A sign along Minnesota State Highway 3 between Northfield and Faribault draws attention to Little Prairie Sunflower Maze, Pumpkins & Produce roadside farm and stand.
SCENE Mark's stand, 67 front & side view.JPG

Customers can help themselves to produce at Mark's Fresh Veggies stand in Shieldsville.
SCENE Faribault Farmers' Market, 9 jam.JPG
SCENE Buckham library, 9772 purple beans.JPG
SCENE Buckham library, 9766 garden overview.JPG

Anyone in the community can pick produce from the Friends Organic Learning Garden at Buckham Memorial Library, Faribault.
SCENE Buckham Library, 9784 vegetable blossom.JPG
SCENE Buckham Library, 9785 garden overview.JPG
SCENE Buckham Library, 9790 green tomato.JPG
SCENE Buckham Library, 9794 garden sign.JPG

A sign marks the organic garden just outside Buckham Memorial Library.
SCENE Cannon Valley Farmers' Market, 4181 jam lids.JPG
SCENE Cannon Valley Farmers' Market, 4182 blackberry jam.JPG
SCENE Faribault Farmers' Market, 19 canned orange vegetable.JPG
SCENE Faribault Farmers' Market, 28 single tomato.JPG
SCENE Faribault Farmers' Market, 29 honey.JPG
SCENE Faribault Farmers' Market, 39 market overview.JPG

Shopping at the Faribault Farmers' Market in September 2019.
SCENE Little Prairie, 4 note on sweet corn stand.JPG

A note on a roadside stand tells the story behind Little Prairie Sunflower Maze, Pumpkins & Produce, rural Dundas.
SCENE Little Prairie, 9 pile of sweet corn.JPG
SCENE Mark's stand, 77 tomatoes on scale.JPG

Inside Mark's Fresh Veggies in Shieldsville, customers weigh, bag and note their purchases before paying via an honor system box.
SCENE Mark's stand, 79 notebook.JPG

Customers record their purchases in a notebook at Mark's Fresh Veggies, Shieldsville.

As a southwestern Minnesota farm girl, Audrey Kletscher Helbling grew up eating produce directly from the garden or pulled from the freezer or cellar. That inspired her to write “Her Treasure,” a poem about her gardener mother. Audrey, a widely-published poet, no longer gardens, but rather seeks out locally-grown from other sources. You can find more of her writing and photography on her blog at mnprairieroots.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments