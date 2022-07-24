As summer shifts toward autumn in southern Minnesota, the land continues to yield its harvest. Juicy red tomatoes bursting with flavor. The last of sweet corn picked from patches. Plump melons plucked from wandering vines. And, soon, orbs of squash and pumpkins gathered in. Potatoes dug, too, like a hidden treasure.
Whether from a garden, a roadside stand/vendor, a farmers’ market or elsewhere, just-harvested local fruits and vegetables abound.
They taste of sun and rain, of earth and sky. Home-grown. Preserved in jars, frozen or stored, seasonal freshness remains, carrying us through the long winter months ahead.
In the last of summer days into the beginning days of autumn, plants still grow and yield. Filling our tables, then our bellies, with the tastes of Minnesota-grown.
Her Treasure
In the dark, dank depths of the dirt-floored cellar
she stocks a treasure-trove of jewels
in jars upon slivered planks—
golden corn nuggets,
amber chunks of ample beef,
ruby red tomatoes,
peas like unstrung pearls,
jade shards of dill pickles,
amethyst beets,
clusters of topaz apples
and an abundance of sauerkraut,
diamond of this hard-working German farm wife,
dweller of the Minnesota prairie,
tender of the earth,
keeper of the pantry
and guardian of the garden gems
that will adorn her dinner table
during the long winter months ahead.
Published in the 2012 Poet-Artist Collaboration, Crossings at Carnegie, Zumbrota.
As a southwestern Minnesota farm girl, Audrey Kletscher Helbling grew up eating produce directly from the garden or pulled from the freezer or cellar. That inspired her to write “Her Treasure,” a poem about her gardener mother. Audrey, a widely-published poet, no longer gardens, but rather seeks out locally-grown from other sources. You can find more of her writing and photography on her blog at mnprairieroots.com.