From its humble beginnings in Greece and Italy as a flatbread topped with tomatoes, garlic and seasonal vegetables, pizza has grown into one of the world’s most popular foods — and according to the Nosta Restaurant website, around 5 billion pizzas are eaten each year around the world.
The exact origin of the word pizza is unknown, but this favorite food took a major step into the spotlight in 1889 when Raffaele Esposito, a well known pizza maker in Naples, Italy, created a pizza to salute Italy’s King Umberto I and Queen Margherita during their visit to the city.
The pizza featured white mozzarella, red tomatoes and green basil, which resembled the Italian flag. The Queen loved the pizza, and that helped spur the popularity of the entree. In the early 1900s, Italian immigrants started to open pizzerias in New York, New Jersey, Chicago and other locales and throughout the United States.
Pizza’s popularity is more than evident in Southern Minnesota, thanks in part to a bounty of locations that serve pizza, which is one of those foods that you can experience at the restaurant, take it home with you or have it delivered to your door.
“Nothings beats a fresh hot pizza right out of the oven. You can share it with someone, versus each of you ordering a burger or something like that,” said Tom Lester, who owns Faribault’s popular Basilleo’s Pizza at 108 Fourth Street NW — a mainstay in downtown since 1960.
Basilleo’s was founded by brothers Basil and Leo Burger and their first names were combined to form the restaurant’s unique name. Over the years, the pizza place has changed ownership before Tom and Connie Lester bought it in 2018. On a typical Friday night, Basilleo’s will sell, on average, 200 pizzas.
“I think it is the quality of the pizza,” Lester said about the restaurant’s success in Faribault. “Basilleo’s was shut down briefly before I bought it, and the town really realized what they lost when it did close. Since we’ve reopened, the town of Faribault has been very supportive of the restaurant, and they’ve stood behind it.”
Lester added his insight into what makes for a good pizza.
“The sauce is the boss. Your sauce is your main ingredient, and you also need to make sure you have an ample amount of toppings on the pizzas,” Lester said. “We make our dough daily, and we use all fresh vegetables … our pizzas are made entirely in house here.”
Takeout and home delivery helped many pizza places survive some of the business issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The return to in-person dining has been important to restaurants all over, and that's certainly been the case at Basilleo’s.
“We are definitely seeing a lot more people out and about and eating inside the restaurant,” Lester said. “I would say we are pretty much back to pre-pandemic levels.”
In addition to the popular national chains, like Domino’s, Casey’s, Pizza Hut and Papa Murphy’s, the following is a list of some of just some of the best local pizza places that serve up pizza by the pie and by the slice in the Southern Minn Scene readership area.
B&L Pizza
514 Division Street S
Northfield
Website: www.bnlpizza.com
Phone: 507-663-0390
B&L Pizza offers dine-in, take out and delivery options from its location in downtown Northfield. The menu is highlighted by 15 speciality pizzas including buffalo chicken, Hawaiian, Maui chicken, chicken Alfredo, and Greek inspired pizzas. The B&L menu also includes a sandwiches, salads, appetizers, homemade chili, gyros and desserts.
Basil’s Pizza Place
301 S. Water Street
Northfield
Website: basilspizza.net
Phone: 507-663-1248
One of Northfield’s longtime pizza favorites, Basil’s Pizza Place at 301 S. Water Street has been meeting this college town’s pizza cravings since 1960. The original owner Vasili "Bill" Pitsavas arrived at Ellis Island from Greece in 1956. According to Basil’s website, Pitsavas went on to learn the pizza-making trade and perfected his own combination of spices for the all-important sauce,
He then opened Basil's Pizza in its current location in 1960 under the name Bill's Pizza. The name changed to Basil’s in 1984 and has continued to be owned and operated by the Pitsavas family. In 2009, Basil’s Pizza was voted one of the top five pizza places in the state of Minnesota by Twin Cities Metro Magazine.
Customers can select from a variety of toppings to build their own pizzas or pick from house specialty pizzas including several with Greek inspired ingredients such as gyro meat, feta cheese and spinach. Basil’s menu also includes gyros, pasta dishes, subs and salads. Dine in, take out and delivery options are available at Basil’s.
Basilleo’s Pizza
108 4th Street NW
Faribault
Website: basilleospizza.com
Phone: 507-332-6701
A part of Faribault’s downtown since 1960, Basilleo’s is currently owned and operated by Tom and Connie Lester. Basilleo’s offers a full range of speciality pizzas along with build your own options on its menu - which includes dine in, take out and delivery. The menu also offers appetizers, Italian dishes such as homemade lasagna and calzones along with sandwiches, salads and desserts. Wine, craft beers and domestic beers are available to enjoy with your meals if you are dining in the restaurant.
Berne Wood-Fired Pizza
23148 County Rd 24
West Concord
Website: bernepizza.com
Open on Wednesday nights only during the summer months, Berne Wood-Fired Pizza offers a selection of tasty wood-fired pizza including veggie, Greek, BBQ chicken, bacon/bleu cheese, meat lovers, traditional and monthly specials.
This unique venue includes two concerts each night by select bands and it is ran by volunteers and it supports the Zwingli United Church of Christ and its designated charities. Visitors should bring their own chairs or seating, plates, eating utensils and also pack out your own garbage. Pop, water, chips and ice cream are sold on the grounds but your welcome to bring your own beverage - including beer and wine.
You can order your pizza in advance on the Berne Wood-Fired Pizza website at bernepizza.com.
Boonies Bar and Grill
3301 Millersburg Blvd.
Faribault
Website: booniesgrill.com
Phone: 507-645-6424
Located in historic downtown Millersburg, Boonies Bar and Grill offers a full-menu highlighted by its homemade pizza. The pizzas are made to order with Boonies’ own sauce along with fresh toppings and cheese. A wide variety of speciality pizzas are available including BBQ Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon Cheeseburger, Reuben and Sweet Chili. Boonies also offers wings, appetizers and a full bar for your beverage needs. A popular location in the area, Boonies has a large enclosed “backyard” patio.
Carbone’s Pizza
Northfield, Faribault and New Prague
Website: carbones.com
A pizza restaurant chain, Carbone’s has 36 locations including nearby venues in Northfield, Faribault and New Prague. Carbone’s also has locations throughout the Twin Ciites, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana.
Carbone’s started as a small Italian grocery on St. Paul’s east side and grew into Cabone’s Pizzerias, which have been operating since 1954. The menu offers a variety of speciality pizzas, which vary from each location. Build your own pizza options are available and Carbone’s also offers a full menu including sandwiches, hot hoagies, pasta, salads, appetizers, burgers and desserts. Dine in, take out and delivery options are available and Carbone’s is a popular sports bar location to watch your favorite teams on television, while enjoying a drink and pizza.
Channel Inn
23219 Farwell Ave
Warsaw
Website: thechannelinnmn.com
Phone: 507-685-4622
The Channel Inn features 10 different homemade speciality pizzas on the menu and you can also build your own pizza. The Channel Inn offers a full menu of other food options and overlooks Cannon Lake.
Extra Innings
220 S. Minnesota Avenue
St. Peter
Website: extrainningspaninos.com
Phone: 507-934-4326
Extra Innings opened in St. Peter in 2019 but started its first location in Marshall in 2002. Customers can either build your own pizza (10 inch) or opt for one of the house specialties, including Mac and Cheese, Taco or white chicken pizzas. The menu includes a variety of appetizers, rice bowls and pasta, salads and panino sandwiches. Check their website for daily specials.
Friendly Confines Cheese Shoppe
719 N. Main Street
Le Sueur
Website: friendlyconfinescheeseshoppe.com
Phone: 507-665-6000
Located in downtown Le Sueur next to the Agro Pur cheese factory, Friendly Confines creates brick oven fired pizzas each day along with offering a wide range of cheese to purchase.
The Friendly Confines is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays and it serve pizza all day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pizza by the slide is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays.
A wide range of specialty pizzas are available along with a build-your-own option along with a pretzel bread sandwich, a “baseball bat” sandwich, quesadilla, ice cream, salads and cheese breads. Cheese that is made at the Agro Pur factory is available at the cheese shop and the cheese made at the plant is also used on the pizzas.
“The Grand Slam and the All-Star are our two most popular pizzas and our cheese bread is also really popular,” said manager Mariah Hummel. “We do a thin crust or a hand tossed pizza and we also offer a gluten free crust.”
Godfather’s Pizza
Locations in Owatonna and Faribault
Website: godfathers.com
A popular pizza chair, Godfather’s has area locations in Owatonna and Faribault. Dine in, take out and delivery options are available and customers should check out the Godfather’s website and social media sites for daily specials that are available. The menu includes build your own options along with specialty pies. A full line of appetizers and broasted chicken is available and save room for Godfather’s popular dessert streusel and monkey bread desserts.
George’s Vineyard
1160 S. Highway 3
Northfield
Website: georgesvineyard.com
Phone: 507-645-0100
George’s Vineyard was opened in 2002 and is operated by Phillip and Patti Gounaikis. Phillip Gounaikis grew up in the business and has been making pizzas for over 35 years and the restaurant is named after his father George Gounaikis. Customers can build their own pizza or they can try one of the house specialty pizzas, which includes varieties such as BBQ chicken, chicken bianca, Tuscan supreme and two Greek inspired pizzas “The Aegean” and “The Greek.” George’s Vineyard also offers appetizers, gyros, pasta dishes, chicken and grinders on its menu. Dine in, take out and delivery is available at George’s.
Jake’s Pizza
119 Broadway Avenue
St. Peter
Website: jakespizzastpeter.com
Phone: 507-934-4944
The history of Jake’s Pizza started in 1964 when Rose and Ernie Jacobson opened the first Jake’s Pizza in Albert Lea and created the recipies, which are still in use today. In 1972, Jake’s grew when Vern “Sarge” Carstensen (brother of Rose) opened a Jake’s location in Mankato.
The legacy continued in 1997 as Sarge’s daughter Brenda Boyer and her husband Wally Boyer took over the Mankato location. Brenda and Wally Boyer’s son is now the manager of Mankato location and in 2012, they opened the Jake’s Pizza location in St. Peter which is managed by their other son Jonathan Boyer.
Jake’s in St. Peter has 10 speciality pizzas on the menu along with build your own options. They also offer poor boy sandwiches, salads and wings on the menu. Beer and Wine is available too.
Meric’s Woodfired Oven and Tavern
23309 Water Street
Hampton
Website: mericswoodfire.com
Phone: 651-437-3837
Well known among Twin Cities’ foodies, Meric’s offers a variety of wood-fired pizzas. The Porkie Pie pizza was recently voted top pizza in Minnesota by KSTP’s Twin Cities’ Live. The Porkie Pie is a white pie topped with sliced sausage, portabella mushrooms and crispy bacon crumble. Fresh basil and a Thai chili infused honey topped after cooking. Also offers select appetizers and salads.
Nick’s Pizza Place
326 N. Cedar Ave.
Owatonna
Website: nickspizzapalace.com
Phone: 507-455-1530
Another of Southern Minnesota’s longtime favorites, Nick’s Pizza Place opened in 1978. George Marazes, the current owner of Nick’s was almost three years old in 1967 when his parents (Nick and Aspasia) left their home in Greece to come to America.
Aspasia’s brother had earlier migrated to the United States and opened a pizza place in Northfield. Nick and Aspasia both worked at her brother’s pizza shop in Northfield until 1977 when they decided to strike out on their own and open Nick’s Pizza in Owatonna.
While his parents have retired and moved back to Greece, George continues the Nick’s Pizza Place tradition in Owatonna by serving up a tasty selection of pizzas including a Greek inspired speciality pizza with gyro meat and tzatziki sauce along with build your own options, sandwiches, gyros, salads, broasted chicken and Greek baklava. Beer and wine is available for dine-in customers and Nick’s also offers pizza for take out and delivery.
Old Town Tavern
102 W. Main Street,
Morristown
Website: oldtowntavernmn.com
Phone: 507-685-4567
Seven different varieties of homemade pizza available at the Old Town Tavern, along with a full menu of other items.
Pizza Ranch
Locations in Owatonna, Minn. and Waseca, Minn.
Website: pizzaranch.com
Fans of this pizza chain can get their fill at Pizza Ranch’s locations in Owatonna and Waseca. A star attraction to the Pizza Ranch is its daily all-you-can eat pizza buffet, which includes a variety of pizza options, fried chicken, salads, sides and desserts. Customers can also order whole pizzas for dine-in, take out or delivery at both locations. Pizza Ranch has several specialty pizzas on its menu and gluten free options area available. Dessert pizza options are include on the menu and customers can also purchase meal packages that include pizza, chicken and dessert options.
Pizzeria 201
201 First Street South
Montgomery
Website: pizzeria201.com
Phone: 507-364-5000
Wood-fired pizza place that is currently offering just curbside pick-up at its location in Montgomery along with sales through its food truck that makes the rounds at locations throughout the region.
Pleasant Grove Pizza Farm
41142 160th St.
Waseca
Website: pleasantgrovepizzafarm.com
Phone: 715-523-0857
A selection of speciality wood-fired pizzas are available along with cheese, sausage and pepperoni. They also offer a weekly special along with pizza fries and a blueberry dessert pizza. Customers should plan to bring your own seating and eating utensils, pack a cooler with drinks (alcoholic beverages are allowed for those 21 and older), you can also bring your own appetizers or a salad to enhance the experience. Take home your own trash. Bring your own utensils, etc.
Live music will be offered on selected days at the Pizza Farm (check website for artists and dates). The 55-acre farm is the vision of Bill Bartz and Emily Knudsen to help visitors experience the scenic farm and grow agri-tourism in the Waseca area.
Red Barn Pizza
10063 110th Street E
Northfield
Website: redbarnfarmweddingsmn.com
Phone: 507-664-0304
Just outside of Northfield, the Red Barn Farm is a popular location to enjoy Neapolitan style pizza in an outdoor setting. Red Barn serves pizza on Wednesdays starting at 4:00 p.m. from May through October. Red Barn also has pizzas available on the third Sunday of each month from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and has occasional pop-up pizza nights on Friday evenings during the summer.
Visitors are welcome to bring their own side dishes and alcoholic drinks and they should also bring tables, eating utensils, chairs and plates. Red Barn’s general store does offer a selection of non-alcoholic drinks and snacks for sale. Reservations are required and are open up to five days before you visit.
Red Barn strives to locally source the ingredients for its pizzas whenever possible, which includes meat from nearby Nerstrand Meats and many items grown on site in the farm’s vegetable gardens. The venue offers live music throughout the summer featuring local artists.
Of note, visitors on pizza days should be aware that the Red Barn does not take credit cards for purchases and they should bring cash or check only.
Signature Bar and Grill
201 Central Avenue North
Faribault
Website: sigbarandgrill.com/home.html
Phone: 507-331-1657
Opened in 2003. Offers a full menu and full bar at its location in Downtown Faribault. Pizzas can be build your own and they also have a selection of specialty pizzas. Check website for specials and pizza of the month too. If you are looking for something aside from pizza, the Signature menu also includes appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, wraps, pasta dishes and steaks.
Yellow Mushroom Pizza
1208 South State Street
Waseca
Website: yellowmushroompizzaminnesota.net
Phone: 507-835-5000
Dale and Cindy Wegner opened their first pizza place in Waseca in 1968 and named it the Pizza Palor. In 1973, the restaurant was moved into the current building but the Wegner’s did incorporate bricks and a stained glass window from the original location into the new structure.
The name was changed to the Yellow Mushroom Restaurant in 1982 because of the building’s distinctive yellow roof. The name change was also made to help recognize the expanded menu beyond just pizza, and a delivery service was also added in the 1980s.
According to the Yellow Mushroom website, “Since the beginning, all spice recipes were mixed by hand by a family member and still are. They are then used in our own recipes for dough, sausage, and sauce, which are made daily by hand ‘The old fashioned way.’ We have also spent a lot of time finding just the right cheese for our pizzas. Every single ingredient on our pizzas is fresh and prepared by hand.”
Ownership of the Yellow Mushroom changed in 2016 when Richard and Kristin Guse bought the establishment - and they continue with the same recipes used since 1968.
The Yellow Mushroom offers a variety of specialty pizzas along with a build-your own option along with nightly pizza specials.
A Taste of the Big Apple
104 West Broadway Street
Owatonna
Website: atasteofthebigapple.business.site
Phone: 507-455-3633
A Taste of the Big Apple has been part of the downtown scene in Owatonna for over 25 years. The restaurant offers traditional New York style pizza along with subs, calzones and pasta.