Owatonna's Jason Lennox is a local health care executive, author, entrepreneur and person in recovery who has advocated for changes in the addiction treatment industry at all the levels.
His roots in the recovery community stem from Southern Minnesota. He recently published a memoir, "A Perfect Tragedy." Here, Jason answers my questions about the book and sheds light on his experience as a newly published author.
Your memoir, "A Perfect Tragedy." launched in December, aligning with your 12-year sobriety date. For those who have not yet read the book, tell us how the decision to write a memoir of your journey came about and just how long it took to complete.
After a few years in recovery, I started to get more comfortable with my past and began sharing it in more public settings, including social media. The response was generally very positive, and I began to see how others who might normally have had stigmatizing thoughts about addiction developed new perspectives. I also heard from enough people about how my writing and speaking inspired new ways of thinking and being within their own recovery. I knew a book had to be in my future, for the sake of those struggling and those watching others struggle.
In 2017, I started with an opening introduction and never made it beyond that. Two years later, in 2019, I went back to the beginning and documented my life through my blog site – Recovery Reinspired. In 2022, I submitted a consolidation of my blog posts to an editor, and she returned it, letting me know it needed an overhaul. In July 2022, I began a whole new version and finished it by September 2022.
How has life been since the launch? I know you have been busy promoting the book. Have any doors opened for you?
Life has been amazing. I hosted a launch party with my family and had several interviews with different media channels in the early weeks of the launch. I’ve also landed on a handful of podcasts since then and have been connected with several promising connections. Most of all, it has given me some great discussion with family, friends, colleagues, and strangers. My formal marketing plan has been launched and I’ll be sharing on many podcasts and with other organizations in the upcoming months.
Your book launch seemed like a very memorable evening for you. Can you talk more about that event?
My book launch was a week after it went live. The date was December 16th, a meaningful date for several reasons. It was the date I was transferred from jail to treatment in 2010, and I felt all those feelings come back on the day of the launch. More meaningful than that, though, that date is also my Grammie’s birthday. My memoir was dedicated to her, and the title, book, and much of my recovery were inspired by the relationship I had and didn’t have with her. I can’t spoil it any more than that, so you’ll have to read it to learn the rest of the story.
The launch party was in Waseca, with 40 family members and very close friends showing up. I had some of the most important people in my life there. My dad’s sisters and brother from the east coast, who’ve never visited me here, came out and spent a long weekend here, and I had three other cousins fly in and surprise me real time. I signed a LOT of books, a handful of my closest people shared some amazing memories, and we finished by singing happy birthday to my Grammie and listening to her favorite song. It was quite possibly the most incredible night I’ve ever experienced.
How did you decompress and how did it feel once the final edit went to publish?
I don’t think I truly decompressed until a week or so after the book launch. Once the final edit was completed, I had a hard time sleeping. It was a Thursday night as things were finalizing on Amazon, and on Friday morning everything was live, and I announced it across all my platforms. I remember standing up during a welcome meeting at work, for new employees, and my legs and body were shaking from that launch announcement. I don’t often get like that, but whatever was happening had me trembling from head to toe, in a good way. It was years of putting together something that a fraction of a single percentage of people do and was so surreal to experience.
What is the most common feedback you have received about your book?
Several single words come to mind – honest, raw, inspiring and vulnerable. So many people reached out telling me they didn’t know it was so bad, even my closest family. It really goes to show that we never really know what’s going on inside someone’s inner self. I also received a lot of messages from family and friends that said they couldn’t put it down, read it from start to end without stopping, and other comments of that sort.
You were very vulnerable in sharing some very deep, personal experiences and private thoughts in the book. Was there ever a moment in your writing where you paused or felt that you needed to “hold back?” Did you hold back?
I’ve been sharing my story for years and have mostly been comfortable sharing some deep things from my life. However, this was definitely a little different, and I included things I probably never shared in other settings. I didn’t really hesitate sharing as I wrote the manuscript, but as I reviewed some of it toward the end of the project, some feelings of shame and embarrassment crept in. I felt like backing out of the project as late as a few weeks before launch. At that point, I left the review alone and never actually read through it in its final form. I knew I’d pick it apart and hesitate.
There are certain things not included, but nearly all of those were held back out of respect for others, not because I wasn’t willing to share from my perspective.
Who are some of your favorite authors? Are there any books that have stood out or made an impact in your life?
Rhonda Byrne, Don Miguel Ruiz, and Eckhart Tolle are some of my favorite authors. They’ve all written books that will forever stand out and will continue to serve me as I re-read them: The Secret, The Four Agreements, The Power of Now. These are all books that I continue to learn from, even after reading them multiple times per year.
Who has guided you the most when it comes the writing process?
My cousin Sarah is an author, and she was really the driving force behind my start on the book and continued to guide me through the process. My editor and designer were also very instrumental in keeping me on track and keeping my perspective in a state of reality.
What did you learn about yourself while taking on the challenge of writing a memoir?
I learned that I always have a little more in me than I think. There were many times along the way I thought I was at my limit, and those times often coincided with what I thought was the end of the hardest stage of the memoir. I learned there were several more “hardest” stages to come and that I always find a way to get through them.
Explain your writing process; do you tend to take breaks, write when the mood takes you?
I usually dedicate set times to writing. My life is built on structure and building in time is a requirement to make any meaningful progress. Especially during the last round of writing, in which I wrote a new version in less than a couple months, I dedicated time every morning and sometimes every night.
You are a captivating storyteller. Do you plan to write more? If so, will you stick with non-fiction, or do you have any interest in branching out to creative/fiction writing?
If you’d have asked me three months ago, I’d have answered with a hard no. Now that I’ve come back down and had a chance to breathe from the intensity that came with the last six months of the project, I’ve already thought about a follow-up book that focuses more on the principles and practices I’ve learned that not only contributed to my personal recovery, but also everything I’ve learned as a consultant in the healthcare business. I’ve also thought about some fiction writing – I did some of that as a very young boy and found some magic in that. The former is more likely, at least in the foreseeable future.
What do you hope that people take away from A Perfect Tragedy?
Three things:
i. A reason to believe a new life is possible, no matter how deep someone falls into addiction or struggles with mental health and self-worth.
ii. A newfound understanding of what it’s like for people suffering from addiction, and consequently, a less stigmatizing and more compassionate perspective in those who watch others struggle.
iii. A spark to do something meaningful in life.
What is a good way for people to find your book?
Amazon is a great way, though my website links to Amazon and has all kinds of other information about the book, my speaking, and more. www.jasonlennox.com
Any final comments you would like or readers to know?
Addiction is one of the most misunderstood conditions on the planet, both by those afflicted and by those witnessing it from near and far. No matter where you fall on the spectrum, A Perfect Tragedy will shed new light on what the world believes about addiction and all the struggles that contribute to and come with it. I’m forever grateful for all the support I’ve received and will receive, and more grateful and honored to have the opportunity to share some support in return.
What is the best way for people to reach out to you with any questions?
Social media – LinkedIn or Facebook; my website – jasonlennox.com; or email – jason@jasonlennox.com.