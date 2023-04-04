SCENE April 2023 Kay Herbst Helms headshot photo from Kay.jpg

Kay Herbst Helms.

When I first viewed a photography exhibit by Kay Herbst Helms in 2012 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, I felt an instant connection. Her rural-themed black-and-white images with accompanying short stories and selected poetry resonated. At the time, I viewed her “Seeking What Sustains Us: considering the hands and the land of rural south central Minnesota” as honest as a hard day’s work on the farm. Given my Redwood County farm upbringing, the hands and country scenes she photographed felt comfortably familiar.

SCENE April 2023 Audrey's pic of St. Peter arts center sign.jpg

The Arts Center of Saint Peter has hosted exhibits by Kay. Photo by Audrey Kletscher Helbling.
scene akh promo photo.jpg

A promo for Kay Herbst Helms' 2015 capstone event in Mankato in which other art forms were melded with her photo exhibit. Promo image courtesy of Kay Herbst Helms.
SCENE April 2023 Honor the trees by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Honor the trees that help to manage storm waters" by Kay Herbst Helms
SCENE April 2023 KIDS the next generation by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"KIDS! The next generation of nature protectors-- Grass and Roots Outdoors.org" by Kay Herbst Helms.
SCENE April 2023 Kasota Prairie sunset by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Glorious sunset at Kasota Prairie" by Kay Herbst Helms.
SCENE April 2023 Kingfisher Cannon River by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Belted Kingfisher on the Cannon River" by Kay Herbst Helms.
SCENE April 2023 Derek and Friend Frog by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Derek and Friend Frog" by Kay Herbst Helms
SCENE April 2023 Sister Dorothy by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Sister Dorothy in Hospice Care" by Kay Herbst Helms.
SCENE April 23 Autumn Greets Winter at Minneopa by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Autumn Greets Winter at Minneopa Falls" by Kay Herbst Helms
SCENE April 2023 Prayers for our Common Home by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Laudato Si--Prayers for our Common Home" by Kay Herbst Helms.
SCENE April 2023 Ramsar prairie by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Prairie at a Ramsar Site Wetland of International Importance" by Kay Herbst Helms.
SCENE April 2023 Scientists by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Honor the scientists who study our waters" by Kay Herbst Helms.
SCENE April 2023 Pasque Flower by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Pasque Flower at Watonwan Waterfowl Production Area" by Kay Herbst Helms.
SCENE April 2023 Treasure the miracle by Kay Herbst Helms.jpg

"Treasure the Miracle that is Water" by Kay Herbst Helms.
SCENE April 2023 Audrey's pic of Kay's rural-themed photos in St. Peter.jpg

Some of the rural-themed images taken by Kay for her rural south central Minnesota focused exhibit in St. Peter in 2012. Photo by Audrey Kletscher Helbling.
SCENE April 2023 Audrey's pic Joanne and Eugene Schwarz photo by Kay.jpg

From Kay's 2012 "What Sustains Us" exhibit at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, her story about Joanne and Eugene Schwarz and a photo of their hands. Photo by Audrey Kletscher Helbling.
SCENE April 2023 Audrey's pic viewing Kay's exhibit in St. Peter.jpg

Viewing photos in Kay's 2012 exhibit, "What Sustains Us: considering the hands and the land of rural south central Minnesota." Photo by Audrey Kletscher Helbling.
SCENE April 2023 Audrey's pic Water Rights interactive element.JPG

An interactive element of Kay's "Water Rights" exhibit at the Treaty Site History Center in 2016.
SCENE April 2023 Audrey's pic Water Rights Kay's artist statement.JPG

Kay's artist statement from "Water Rights" posted at her 2016 exhibit. Photo by Audrey Kletscher Helbling.
SCENE April 2023 Audrey's pic Water Rights Kay's photo.JPG

This image of a child drinking water was taken at Kay's 2016 "Water Rights" exhibit at the Treaty Site History Center in St. Peter. Photo by Audrey Kletscher Helbling.

