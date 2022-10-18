Cattle grazing, #2915 rural Kasota.JPG

Cattle graze in rural Kasota. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Contented Cow sign in Northfield, #795.JPG

In Northfield, "the city of colleges, cows and contentment," The Contented Cow serves up food, drink and entertainment. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)

They inspire us, comfort us, keep us company, provide for us. They are animals. Whether furry or feathered — and yes, birds are animals — creatures integrate into all aspects of our lives.

Ducks at Riverside Park Northfield, #945.JPG

Ducks flock to the Cannon River at Riverside Park in Northfield. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Horse, #1629 next to Milton Cemetery.JPG

A curious and friendly horse, next to Milton Cemetery in Dodge County. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Spitzack Farm, #597 turkey.JPG

Free-range birds, like this turkey, wander the Spitzack Farm, rural Faribault. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Valley Grove Country Social, #2260 goats.JPG

These goats attracted plenty of admirers at the Valley Grove Country Social, rural Nerstrand. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Vintage ad, #1349 Steam & Gas Engine Show.JPG

Creative vintage advertising displayed at the Rice County Steam & Gas Engines Show, rural Dundas. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Missing cat sign, #2980 Kasota.JPG

Signs like this, posted on a picnic shelter in Kasota, are common when a pet goes missing. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Owl knick knack, #2685 Used-A-Bit Northfield.JPG

At the Used-A-Bit Household and Furniture Shoppes in Northfield, shoppers can find animal knick knacks to add to their collections. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Pink elephant playground art Janesville, #1163.JPG

Vintage animal playground equipment displayed as art in Janesville. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Rascal the dog, #7968 Aspelund Winery.JPG

Rascal welcomes visitors to Aspelund Winery and Peony Gardens, rural Kenyon. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Julie M Fakler, #8 La Fonda cow portrait.JPG

Faribault artist Julie M. Fakler, who specializes in animal portraits, painted "La Fonda" from Squash Blossom Farm for her "Southeastern Minnesota Farm Animal Portraits Exhibit" several years ago. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Kitty face art, #8219 by Eydelin Leon Ruiz.JPG

The art of Eydelin Leon Ruiz, a second grader at Roosevelt Elementary School, shown in a student art show at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Malia Wiley art, #84 Preparing the Den.JPG

The Owatonna Arts Center featured a past exhibit, "Crochet in Translation," by freelance artist Malia Wiley of Lake Crystal. The exhibit showcased her oil paintings paired with crochet, including "Preparing the Den." (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Meadows Park, #5498 Call of the Wild.JPG

"Call of the Wild" at Meadows Park in Faribault is an interactive playground, this section including animal sounds. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Milton Cemetery, #1635 rabbit art on grave.JPG

Animal statues adorn gravesites at Milton Cemetery in Dodge County. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Sibley Park Farm, #361 Pig Pen playground sign.JPG

The farm animal theme extends from the petting zoo to the playground at Sibley Farm in Mankato's Sibley Park. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)
Spitzack Farm, #572 goat.JPG

A menagerie of animals live on the Spitzack Farm, rural Faribault. (Audrey Kletscher Helbling/mnprairieroots.com)

Growing up on a Redwood County dairy and crop farm, Audrey Kletscher Helbling worked with animals daily. She fed the bovines and especially loved feeding calves. She remembers her calf, Princess; the cow named Bambi; the mean bull, Cactus. Her rural upbringing continues to influence her creative work. Find more of her writing and photography on her blog, mnprairieroots.com.

