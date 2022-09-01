Sogn Valley barn & silo, #6584.JPG

An aged barn and silo hug a winding gravel backroad in the Sogn Valley. (Photos by Audrey Kletscher Helbling)
Roadside stand in Zumbro River Valley, #2057.JPG
Semi in cornfield Kenyon area, #1972.JPG

A semi awaits the harvest in a field near Kenyon.

Loving autumn in southern Minnesota — from country drives to fall colors and much more

Scarecrow at Kenyon craft show, #6729.JPG

The autumn Ladies & Gentlemen Craft Show just outside Kenyon features a scarecrow contest in addition to crafts for sale.
Rice County farm, #1925.JPG

Rural Rice County in autumn.
Nature, #2384 leaves in Cannon River.JPG
Bridge in Falls Creek Park, #1738.JPG

This footbridge crosses Falls Creek in Falls Creek County Park just off Minnesota State Highway 60 east of Faribault.
Owatonna, Kaplan's Woods sign, #6788.JPG

Kaplan's Woods in Owatonna is an enjoyable place to hike in any season, but especially in autumn.
Northfield mural oak savannas, #7019.JPG

Minneapolis artist Adam Turman created murals in the pedestrian and biking underpasses at the intersection of Minnesota State Highway 246 and Jefferson Parkway in Northfield. The art represents the seasons and ecologies of the area. Turman painted this owl in the "Oak Savannas" themed tunnel.
Nature quote at River Bend, #1782.JPG

An inspiring plaque posted at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault
Autumn colors, #1823.JPG
Nature, #5782 flowers at Faribault Energy Park.JPG
Ginny's drive in West Concord, #6926.JPG

Stopping for an ice cream treat at Ginny's before the West Concord drive-in closes for the season.
Henderson Ney Nature Center corn crib sign, #0892.JPG

Signage identifies an aged corn crib on the historic Wilhelm Ney family farm site at the Ney Nature Center. The Neys homesteaded the land in the 1850s.
Autumn treeline, #6238.JPG
Fall colors in Faribault, #1901.JPG

Faribault boasts some incredible fall colors, including these on the city's east side near the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf.
Community celebration, #1241 Defeat of JJ Days Northfield.JPG

Customers buy food from a vendor in Bridge Square during Northfield's The Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration. This year's event is September 7-11.
Fungi in Falls Creek Park, #1757.JPG
Henderson Ney Nature Center barn, #0834.JPG

A stately barn stands on a former farm site by the education center at the Ney Nature Center near Henderson. The William Kahlow family owned the farmstead until 1967 when it was sold to the Ney family. The nature center features many hiking trails, two historic farm sites and more.
Gravel road in se MN, #2116.JPG
Henderson Ney Nature Center buttergly, #0932.JPG

A Painted Lady butterfly spotted on the prairie at the Ney Nature Center.
Bus company Kenyon, #1977.JPG

The bus company located in downtown Kenyon.
Bug on wildflower, #6283.JPG
Autumn walk at River Bend, #1870.JPG

An autumn walk at River Bend Nature Center in Faribault.
Berries, #1729.JPG

Autumn is Audrey Kletscher Helbling’s favorite season, always has been. She carries in her memory the sights, smells and sounds of harvest while growing up in rural southwestern Minnesota. It is during this season of harvest that she especially misses the farm. You can find more of her writing and photography on her blog at mnprairieroots.com.

