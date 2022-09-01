Minneapolis artist Adam Turman created murals in the pedestrian and biking underpasses at the intersection of Minnesota State Highway 246 and Jefferson Parkway in Northfield. The art represents the seasons and ecologies of the area. Turman painted this owl in the "Oak Savannas" themed tunnel.
A stately barn stands on a former farm site by the education center at the Ney Nature Center near Henderson. The William Kahlow family owned the farmstead until 1967 when it was sold to the Ney family. The nature center features many hiking trails, two historic farm sites and more.
Loving autumn in southern Minnesota — from country drives to fall colors and much more
Autumn in southern Minnesota seems, in many ways, rushed. As a life-long Minnesotan, I pack as much as possible into the months preceding winter’s arrival. The press of the season begins with the start of school, the unofficial end of summer. And although I no longer have children in school, I live on an arterial street which buses and other vehicles follow to and from Faribault schools. I feel the rapid pulse of school days.
This time of year often finds me on the road, too, with my husband, Randy, following back country gravel roads on a weekend afternoon to view the fall colors, sometimes circling area lakes, passing by corn and soybean fields, skirting picturesque barns, pausing at roadside stands or craft sales. I needn’t go far to immerse myself in that which connects me to my rural roots, to this season of harvest.
Drying vegetation mutes the landscape. Changing leaf colors contrast that, flashing shades of red, orange and yellow into a sometimes cobalt blue sky. There’s a sharpness to that blue, a sharpness to the morning and evening air. Pull on your sweatshirt or flannel shirt kind of weather.
Yet, some days bring summer-like warmth, final days to attend a community festival or order a treat from a seasonal drive-in that will soon shutter.
And then there are the walks, the soles-on-the-ground hikes through area parks, nature centers, along recreational trails, even through neighborhoods. That time outdoors connects me to nature, the slow pace deepening my appreciation of autumn. I notice the blooming prairie flowers, vivid red berries, Monarch and Painted Lady butterflies, fungi laddering a fallen tree, leaves crunching beneath my feet, the scent of earth.
Autumn feels anticipatory. As September unfolds, I feel the need to take it all in, to delight in the moment and places and events, everything that defines southern Minnesota in the season before winter settles upon the land.
Autumn is Audrey Kletscher Helbling’s favorite season, always has been. She carries in her memory the sights, smells and sounds of harvest while growing up in rural southwestern Minnesota. It is during this season of harvest that she especially misses the farm. You can find more of her writing and photography on her blog at mnprairieroots.com.