Halloween. Whatever that word conjures for you, I expect fun, food and fright mix into your definition. It does for me, along with specific childhood memories of transforming into a gypsy, face disguised in a hard molded plastic mask, my mom’s colorful flared skirt safety-pinned around my waist and bangles dangling from my skinny wrists. I remember, too, homemade popcorn balls, hard enough to crack Dracula’s teeth, dropped into my trick-or-treat bag. And I well recall the Halloween party I attended in the basement of the veterinarian’s house. If the cold orbs I touched while blindfolded weren’t cows’ eyes, you could have fooled me. Of course, they were only grapes. But imagination ramps to the scary when prompted by story spinners.
Admittedly, Halloween has evolved considerably since the 1960s. But the essence remains. The dressing in costumes to pretend, although those disguises are now mostly store-bought, many super hero or Disney characters. I doubt a gypsy is to be seen. Kids still exude excitement in going door-to-door for treats, attending community parties, parading down city streets in costume.
In a generation that is decidedly more nutrition conscious, Halloween still proves an exception in sugar indulgence. I buy a limited amount of candy, and only my favorites, for the few kids who knock on my door. For the grandkids, I opt for stickers and then bake homemade cupcakes to frost and decorate with them. It’s about the time together, the experience.
There’s plenty of scary to experience, whether inside a haunted house or out and about. Skulls and skeletons seem particularly popular. I’ve spotted them at a scarecrow contest in Kenyon, along a stairway in Hayfield, in a planter box on a pedestrian bridge in Northfield.
And a few years ago, before he was torched, I photographed Frankenstein looming large in Janesville. That community is best-known perhaps for a doll displayed in the attic window of a house along old U.S. Highway 14. It’s no longer there, removed after the death of the homeowner. But the doll remains the stuff of legends.
Likewise the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 is legendary as the multi-day storm dropped nearly 40 inches of snow in some parts of our state, more like 20 inches here in southern Minnesota. Now that’s scarier than any skull, any cold grape cow eyeball, any sugar high, any doll in the attic window, any over-sized Frankenstein ...
Writer and photographer Audrey Kletscher Helbling creates out of her Faribault home, some 120 miles from her hometown of Vesta. She remembers childhood Halloweens fondly and with a bit of fear. To see more of her work, visit her blog at mnprairieroots.com.