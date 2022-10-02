SCENE, #51 Clowns at Janesville antique shop.JPG

For some, clowns are scary. I found these a few years ago in Janesville at Ms. Mac's Antiques. (Photos by Audrey Kletscher Helbling)
Kids on their way to the costume parade during Faribault's Fall Fest in 2016.
Shortbread cookies shaped and decorated like bloody fingers were a tradition at a fall family soup party.

Halloween. Whatever that word conjures for you, I expect fun, food and fright mix into your definition. It does for me, along with specific childhood memories of transforming into a gypsy, face disguised in a hard molded plastic mask, my mom’s colorful flared skirt safety-pinned around my waist and bangles dangling from my skinny wrists. I remember, too, homemade popcorn balls, hard enough to crack Dracula’s teeth, dropped into my trick-or-treat bag. And I well recall the Halloween party I attended in the basement of the veterinarian’s house. If the cold orbs I touched while blindfolded weren’t cows’ eyes, you could have fooled me. Of course, they were only grapes. But imagination ramps to the scary when prompted by story spinners.

A Halloween display discovered a few years ago in Hayfield featured a doll's head and other creepy scenes.
Skulls lining a stairway form a backdrop for a passing black cat in Hayfield.
A witch hat sways from a tree at an October party.
A vintage Archie Halloween mask for sale at Antiques of the Midwest in Albert Lea several years back.
A young girl races in her witch costume to the beginning of the costume parade during a past Fall Fest in Faribault.
Olaf appeared at a costume parade in Faribault in 2016.
The Scarecrow Contest at the 100 Ladies and Gentlemen Craft Show in Kenyon yields creative entries.
A vendor at this fall's Rice County Steam & Gas Engines flea market staged this scary skull and knife display. He found the animal skull in his yard.
A dragon ready to head out for trick-or-treating.
An unexpected discovery in a planter on a pedestrian bridge in Northfield.
Hi Quality Bakery in Cannon Falls created mummy, spider and other Halloween cut-out cookies in 2021.
One of the scarier scarecrows crafted for the 2021 Scarecrow Contest at the 100 Ladies & Gentlemen Craft Show, Kenyon.
Another skeleton entered in the Scarecrow Contest in Kenyon.
Before he was destroyed by an arsonist, Frankenstein stood tall in Janesville.
A vintage Halloween mask spotted several years ago at Antiques of the Midwest, Albert Lea.

Writer and photographer Audrey Kletscher Helbling creates out of her Faribault home, some 120 miles from her hometown of Vesta. She remembers childhood Halloweens fondly and with a bit of fear. To see more of her work, visit her blog at mnprairieroots.com.

