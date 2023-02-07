SCENE Feb floral bouquet up close.JPG

Whether roses or a mixed bouquet, flowers express love.

What words would you choose to define love? Which images?

A treasured valentine, crafted by my son in elementary school.
These music lovers danced while others simply listened to Steam Machine at the Rice County Steam & Gas Engines show in September 2022.
This art is part of "Steele County Makes Music," an exhibit at the Steele County Historical Society in Owatonna focusing on the area's rich music history.
Love proclaimed on a doorstep in downtown Waterville.
Love blooms on this mural gracing a downtown Northfield youth center.
Ducks gather along the Cannon River at Riverside Lions Park in Northfield.
A floral and gift shop in downtown Plainview banners love in its name.
The "Diamonds" signage remains on the 1925 Dandelet Jewelry building in downtown Faribault, no longer open but still a place of love memories and stories.
A dish towel hangs in the kitchen of an historic house on the Rice County Steam & Gas Engines showgrounds, Dundas, reflecting love found in the home.
To the Steele County Historical Society with love from music superstar Beyonce. Owatonna native Scott Nylund designed Beyonce's costume, now displayed in the "Steele County Makes Music" exhibit until spring.
My granddaughter shares her love in refrigerator art.
Love in a train ride at the September 2022 Rice County Steam & Gas Engines Show, rural Dundas.
Love of vintage tractors, love for each other showcased during the tractor parade at the Rice County Steam & Gas Engines show, rural Dundas, September 2022.
Fused glass artist Geralyn Thelen and metal artist Dale Lewis collaborated on a "Spreading the Love" sculpture installed in downtown Northfield.
Love in a stack of foam valentines.
A universal message we all need to see.
Vintage valentines pulled from my mom's collection.
Everyday love in Pine Island.
Love in cupcakes, baked by Grandma, decorated by the grandkids.

As a teen, Audrey Kletscher Helbling loved the 1970 film “Love Story,” fully embracing its catchphrase of “Love means never having to say you’re sorry.” She realized long ago the writer got it wrong. To read more of her thoughts and to view more of her creative work, visit her blog at mnprairieroots.com. Contact her at audrey@mnprairieroots.com.

