A mural in Pine Island reflects musical entertainment of yesteryear.
The newly-created plaza at Buckham Memorial Library in Faribault features checkerboards on tabletops.

A theatrical performance, a concert, a comedy show. All define entertainment. Yet, for many rural Minnesotans, especially, entertainment stretches to simpler and decidedly imaginative.

On a late summer afternoon, folks gather outside the Purple Goose Eatery and Saloon in Janesville. The eatery hosts Bar Bingo Saturday and meat raffles among other events.
Owatonna's Central Park is a community space for concerts in the replica bandshell, for the farmers' market, for the Bold & Cold Winter Festival and more.
A mural in downtown Mazeppa points to Leo's Sports Bar in Mazeppa which offers Lion's Club Bar Bingo and was among bars hosting Winter Bar Olympics events in January.
Mugs ready to paint at Make It Waterville.
Kids' bikes lean against a building in Pine Island on a summer afternoon.
It's music festivals galore at that pavilion of Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com)
The 1918 vintage popcorn wagon operated by FiftyNorth is a warm weather mainstay at Bridge Square, Northfield's outdoor community gathering place.
The value of the arts, including music, depicted on a sprawling mural in downtown Plainview.
Biking in small town Plainview on a Saturday in May.
Bigfoot and other sculptures (outdoor art) can be found near the train tracks in downtown Janesville. (Photos by Audrey Kletscher Helbling)
The Mazeppa Municipal Liquor Store hosted Panty Hose Bowling during the Winter Bar Olympics.
Mac's Park Place, rural Mazeppa, is an entertainment hotspot with live music on a heated patio in the winter, an annual Vintage Snowmobile Show, a Bean Bag Toss during the Winter Bar Olympics and much more.
A banner in downtown Mazeppa honors a long ago Butter Fest celebration.

Writer and photographer Audrey Kletscher Helbling delights in day trips to small Minnesota towns, documenting her discoveries in images and words. You can view more of her creative work on her Minnesota Prairie Roots blog. Follow her at www.mnprairieroots.com. Contact her at audrey@mnprairieroots.com

