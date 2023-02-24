Mac's Park Place, rural Mazeppa, is an entertainment hotspot with live music on a heated patio in the winter, an annual Vintage Snowmobile Show, a Bean Bag Toss during the Winter Bar Olympics and much more.
A theatrical performance, a concert, a comedy show. All define entertainment. Yet, for many rural Minnesotans, especially, entertainment stretches to simpler and decidedly imaginative.
Pull up to a bar along small town Main Street and let the fun begin. Winter Bar Olympics at scattered southeastern Minnesota bars. Antler Measuring Day at Whiskey Dick’s Eatery & Saloon in Millville. A Vintage Snowmobile Show at Mac’s Park Place Campground & Bar, rural Mazeppa. Bar Bingo at the Corner Bar in Waterville, Leo’s Sports Bar in Mazeppa, the Purple Goose Eatery & Saloon in Janesville... Order a beer and a burger and bring on bingo. Or meat raffles. Shoot a game of pool or throw darts. An evening or afternoon of food, fun and friendly conversations provide a diversion from everyday life.
Likewise, bowling centers, like Gopher Lanes Bar & Grill in Plainview and Janesville Bowl, offer another source of small town entertainment. Moonlight Colored Pin Bowling and tournaments add an entertaining element to the sport. These rural bowling alleys are gathering spots — a place to meet friends, grab a bite to eat, aim balls toward pins and grow community.
Communities are also growing community with makerspaces like Make It Waterville, a collaborative workspace for creatives to, well, create. From Clay Camp to Ladies Night pottery painting to Kids Crafting Night to private parties, this center welcomes all ages. If you’re planning a kid’s birthday party, leave the creative entertaining to Make It Waterville.
Kids, though, find ways to entertain themselves, too, especially in warm weather months. They pedal their bikes to ballparks, pools, libraries, parks. In Janesville, kids can settle in at a picnic table for a game of checkers, checkerboard painted on tabletop at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The new plaza at Buckham Memorial Library in Faribault also features tabletop checkerboards in a space for playing board games, reading or simply gathering.
Most communities, whether large or small, have outdoor gathering spots for winter activities, summer concerts, farmers’ markets, festivals and other events. Bridge Square centers Northfield activities. Central Park brings people together in Owatonna and Faribault. Minnesota Square Park offers music and more in St. Peter.
There’s so much in our southern Minnesota communities. We need only slow down, pause, look, engage. (Like search for Bigfoot in Janesville.)
Writer and photographer Audrey Kletscher Helbling delights in day trips to small Minnesota towns, documenting her discoveries in images and words. You can view more of her creative work on her Minnesota Prairie Roots blog. Follow her at www.mnprairieroots.com. Contact her at audrey@mnprairieroots.com