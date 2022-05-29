At its core, a flea market reminds me of a church potluck. Folks congregate, mingle and socialize at both. They also share a potluck uncertainty. What hot dishes, salads and desserts will fill tables in the church basement? And, at a flea market, what assorted treasures will fill outdoor vendor spaces?
Through the years, I’ve frequented the twice-a-year Swap Meet-Flea Market at the Rice County Steam & Gas Engines grounds just south of Dundas along Minnesota State Highway 3. There I’ve discovered a potluck of merchandise to feed my curiosity and interest.
I’ve dished up on the unusual with my camera, seeking out oddities vended by these transient merchants. And I’ve found plenty of the quirky/unusual/odd. Doll heads in a colander. A gigantic cucumber floating in water inside a narrow-necked booze bottle. A bloody fake hand intentionally placed next to hand saws. An antelope head. And so much more.
But, aside from all that quirkiness, I’ve also spotted the usual abundant servings of glassware, tools, books, textiles, signage… And then there are those unexpected side dishes of letterpress type, commemorative plates, cap guns, familiar old toys, even a 1940s vintage kid-sized toy airplane.
Some vendors arrive at this flea market potluck with made-from-scratch offerings. Jars of golden honey and maple syrup. Ears of corn crafted from beeswax. Garden art created from glass and scrap metal.
Among all these offerings, shoppers are certain to find something that appeals to their tastes. I’ve picked up a few items—a Fire King bowl, a hand-stitched tablecloth, a vintage Minnesota beverage tray—perfect for hosting a potluck.
I’ve also socialized with vendors and others because that’s part of the flea market experience. I especially enjoy the “characters,” those individuals who chat it up and clearly delight in rural Minnesota gatherings.
Rice County Steam & Gas Engines hosts its next potluck of merchandise from 8 am – 5 pm on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29. Rain or shine. A second Swap Meet-Flea Market will be held at the annual Threshing Show September 2-4. Visit https://www.ricecountysteamandgas.com/ for more information.
Audrey Kletscher Helbling appreciates vintage and second-hand, which explains why she’s drawn to flea markets, yard and garage sales, antique shops and thrift stores. These days she looks more than buys as she’s reached the age of wanting to down-size. To view more of her discoveries, featured in images and words, visit her blog at mnprairieroots.com.