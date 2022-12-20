SCENE, January #7684 hyacinth.JPG

In the depths of January, the promise of spring blooms in a hyacinth.

The year 2022 proved in some ways a repeat of 2021. Early on, the COVID-19 pandemic still raged. And, like the year prior, I lost a dear one—my mom—in January. Loss and challenges defined the first half of 2022 for me. It was, undeniably, a difficult period.

SCENE, February #7939 Owatonna bandshell.JPG

A replica of the 1899 community stage/bandshell graces Central Park in the heart of downtown Owatonna.
SCENE, February #7857 Jolly Green Griant print.JPG

Craig Kotasek's "Jolly Green Giant" print was among his art exhibited at the Arts & Heritage Center in Montgomery. Tin Can Valley Printing is based in LeSueur.
SCENE, March #8219 kitty student art.JPG

The Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault features student art in an annual exhibit, here a kitty created by second grader Eydelin Leon Ruiz.
SCENE, April #8852 Earth Day in Northfield.JPG

Folks gather at Bridge Square in Northfield to celebrate Earth Day.
SCENE, April #8860 fishing the Cannon Northfield.JPG

Fishermen angle the Cannon River in Northfield in April.
SCENE, April #8752 Gus' Station at Village of Yesteryear.JPG

Gus' Station, built in 1931 in Ellendale and moved to the Village of Yesteryear in Owatonna, is a reminder of once low gas prices.
SCENE, May #9215 fishing Lake Zumbro Dam.JPG

Fishing below the Lake Zumbro Dam on a May day near Mac's Park Place, rural Mazeppa.
SCENE, May #9111 community arts mural Plainview.JPG

A community arts mural focuses a corner of downtown Plainview.
SCENE, May #9173 Gopher Lanes sign Plainview.JPG

An eye-catching vintage sign on a bowling alley in Plainview.
SCENE, June #9428 mallard drake N Alexander Park.JPG

A mallard drake swims near the shore of the Cannon River in Faribault's North Alexander Park.
SCENE, June #9483 traditional Hmong dress Aspelund.JPG

A visitor in traditional Hmong dress poses among the peonies at Aspelund Peony Gardens, rural Kenyon.
SCENE, July #62 Faribault Car Cruise Night.JPG

A vintage car drives down Central Avenue at the July Faribault Car Cruise Night.
SCENE, August #783 ordering ice cream The Blast Northfield.JPG

Ordering ice cream at The Blast in downtown Northfield.
SCENE, August #798 sweeping between buildings Northfield.JPG

A worker sweeps a walkway between buildings along Division Street in Northfield on an August afternoon.
SCENE, August #1284 ice cream treat The S'Cream Owatonna.JPG

A sweet treat from The S'Cream, a popular Owatonna ice cream spot.
SCENE, August #989 exiting Just Food Co-op Northfield.JPG

A shopper exits Just Food Co-op in Northfield on a summer afternoon.
SCENE, August #394 blowing bubbles.JPG

Kids blow bubbles at the Holy Smoke pizza night and concert at Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault, on an August evening.
SCENE, August #331 Holy Smokes concert Faribault.JPG

A crowd gathers at Christ Lutheran Church in Faribault for Holy Smoke Wood Fire Pizza and Live Music on an August evening.
SCENE, August #295 swallowtail butterfly.JPG

A Swallowtail Butterfly atop a zinnia at the Rice County Master Gardeners' Garden at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
SCENE, Sept #1362 Rice Co Steam show Dundas.JPG

Looking at tractors together at the Rice County Steam & Gas Engine Show, rural Dundas.
SCENE, Sept #2145 flowers Erin's Acres.JPG

Erin's Acres at Honken Farms sells floral bouquets at the Rice County Historical Society Fall Flea Market.
SCENE, Sept #1647 All you need Pine Island.JPG

This inspiring message banners a building in downtown Pine Island.
SCENE, Oct #3200 Kelly Lake rural Faribault.JPG

Fall colors abound in the region, including at Kelly Lake, rural Faribault.
SCENE, Oct #52 ant & skeleton.JPG

Getting in the Halloween spirit, Francis Pest & Animal Control in Faribault placed skeletons on rooftop ants.
SCENE, Oct #3231 country church rural Kilkenny.JPG

The 1886 Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church is located in rural Kilkenny in a peaceful setting. It includes Trebon Cemetery.
SCENE, Oct #3350 Trump's Orchard Faribault.JPG

Area apple orchards like Trump's in Faribault draw apple lovers to the region.
SCENE, Nov #69 vintage truck Christmas market.JPG

A vintage truck, parked for photo opps outside Christ Lutheran Church, Faribault, for its Christmas Market in November.
SCENE, Dec #143 Winterfest ice carvers Faribault.JPG

Sakatah Signs Carving & Creations artists pack up after carving an ice sculpture during Faribault's December Winterfest.
SCENE, Dec #212 Keepers Antiques window.JPG

Featuring the holiday decorated window of Keepers Antiques in downtown Faribault.
SCENE, Dec #185 elf tree topper.JPG

Topping a tree at the Adopt a Tree program in Faribault's Central Park.

