The year 2022 proved in some ways a repeat of 2021. Early on, the COVID-19 pandemic still raged. And, like the year prior, I lost a dear one—my mom—in January. Loss and challenges defined the first half of 2022 for me. It was, undeniably, a difficult period.
Yet, as the year unfolded, I found myself tentatively re-engaging, embracing that which has always brought me joy. Art. Nature. Community celebrations. Day trips to small towns. Country drives. Ice cream from local shops.
I delight in the ordinary things—the simple scenes of everyday life, the gathering of people, the creativity and uniqueness of southern Minnesota. Sometimes I think locals don’t value this place they call home enough. There is so much here to appreciate. The rivers that run through. The history. The art and architecture. The volunteers who bring us together at community events.
With my camera, I document. There’s nothing especially remarkable about the subjects I photograph. This column features a sampling of life as it was in 2022 in southern Minnesota. Simple. Uncomplicated. Beautiful. And, oh, so wonderfully ordinary.
