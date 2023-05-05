"The Teachers: A Year Inside America's Most Vulnerable, Important Profession" by Alexandra Robbins
c.2023, Dutton $29.00 384 pages
Raise your hand.
That's probably one of the first things you learned when you started school. You couldn't yell for the teacher, tug on her dress or be any kind of a wild child. You had to remain civilized, calm, and orderly, and you raised your hand when you wanted attention. And in the new book, "The Teachers" by Alexandra Robbins, times sure have changed.
If you close your eyes, you can remember the exact layout of your favorite teacher's classroom. Whether it was sixty years ago or two, you recall where the Flag was, where your desk sat, and where the coats went. As a journalist, Alexandra Robbins has written about classrooms like that, and students in them. Here, she steps to the front of a class by following three teachers in three different areas, to get an idea of what today's teachers experience.
Elementary school students in her East Coast classroom never knew when Rebecca Abrams was going to break out in song. That made learning fun, and Ms. Abrams' students loved her for that, as much as she loved them. What she didn't love was that after-school requirements of her job meant absolutely no time for a personal life, no dating, no hobbies, no pets.
In a school in the South, 6th grade math teacher Penny Davis taught students in the same school district where she had once attended, which was not as happy as it sounds. Living and working in a small town where everyone knows everyone else also meant that Mrs. Davis dealt with gossip and Mean Girls, both in the classroom and out.
Over on the western side of the country, Miguel Garcia was overwhelmed with paperwork for his middle school Special Ed students. The fight to give his students the best education was one thing he tackled; the community fight to keep the school open was another. And the district kept adding more special-needs students to Garcia's classroom...
Reading, wRiting, and 'Rithmetic are what the old song says a kid will get from "School Days." Once you've read "The Teachers," you're going to need to add another "R": Respect.
Starting with the excitement of a first day of school in August, author Alexandra Robbins sets readers down in three rambunctious classrooms and gives us a series of firsthand lessons on giving lessons – but what happens with the students is only half the story. The other half is eye-opening and should make parents take notice: shared with a complete lack of drama, Robbins uncovered waves of frustration, discontent, worrisome observations, and scary incidents from both public and private school teachers. These behind-the-whiteboard anecdotes should make readers want very much to use Robbins' ideas for teacher appreciation.
There are educators in this book who love their careers so very much but who know that they can't, for their own good, stay in the profession. There are students you'll want to reach into these pages and hug. And your heart will be broken by "The Teachers."
Want a good book? Raise your hand.
"Hanging with Vampires" by Insha Fitzpatrick
c.2023, Quirk $14.99 128 pages
Man, are you hungry!
Your stomach's growling and you feel like you haven't eaten in a week. What would your best meal taste like? What would it be: spaghetti, a juicy burger, a big salad, some tofu, turkey, or tabbouleh? Seriously, you've never been this hungry before but in the new book "Hanging with Vampires" by Insha Fitzpatrick, be careful where you grab a bite.
So let's start here: are vampires real? Yes, says Fitzpatrick... and no. Vampires came from legends and history, so they're real in that sense but not in others. Keep reading.
When you think about vampires, you probably have an image in mind that includes a cape, a castle, a coffin, and fangs, right? That, says Fitzpatrick, is the classic vampire, created for a stage production of Dracula nearly a century ago. The image was sealed when Bela Lugosi wore a cape and sharp fangs in 1931 but modern vampires look quite different – in fact, you might have a hard time knowing today if someone's a vampire or not.
If you want to try to find one anyhow, you'll need to know the possible signs of being a vampire and you might want to make a kit for detection, and for safety's sake.
Legend – and there were a lot of them! – has it that vampires don't eat regular food, but they dine on blood instead. They love bats, coffins, and nighttime and they fear wooden stakes, garlic, and the sun. Greek mythology says that Lamiai ate children and were shapeshifters. Upior was always a woman who rose out of her grave to attack villagers. Russian folklore has a blood-hungry upyr; China's Jiangshi hops, instead of flying; in Ghana, the Adze appears as a firefly; in Barbados and Trinidad, Soucouyant may appear as a fireball; and Malaysia's Langsuir is always an undead woman who died in childbirth.
Don't freak out, though. Fitzpatrick leaves with a reminder that you're not going to be drained of blood. Vampires are not real like that. You're totally safe.
That's good news for a 9-to-14-year-old with a wild imagination and a young appetite for scary things: there's a comfortable number of frights inside "Hanging with Vampires," but they're tempered with calm reassurance, history, and science.
And yet, despite slightly downplaying this creepy subject, author Insha Fitzpatrick doesn't completely squash a kid's enthusiasm for everything boo-tiful. She allows the fun to happen, but she's steadfast that vampires are real – in the movies, literature, and legend, not in real life. This gives kids, the shaky and the brave, the encouragement to learn about vampires in other cultures and other times, and the desire to know what Hollywood has to offer about the undead. Kids will also notice a few goofy jokes in this book, as well as activities, history, an "interview" with Vlad the Impaler, and cool science that'll make them feel like a smartypants.
Overall, the kid who loves monsters will love "Hanging with Vampires," too. It's a book that'll make them say, "Fang you very much."
"If It Sounds Like a Quack..." by Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling
c.2023, PublicAffairs $29.00 336 pages
Everything hurts.
Your joints, your bones, your skin, even your hair hurts. You don't want to move – which is fine, since you barely can. So what do you reach for? A phone to call the doctor or, as in the new book "If It Sounds Like a Quack..." by Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling, does that idea just make you wanna duck?
If you've ever fallen sick, broken a bone, or needed a doctor's excuse for work, you know that "America's health care ecosystem is... full of wealth and nonsense..."
Understanding it is impossible. Working your way through it, even more so, and "millions of Americans" don't even want to try. Instead, they reach for an unproven, alternative "One True Cure" that very rarely works. Doing so, says Hongoltz-Hetling, is a personal prerogative, a freedom, somewhat like consuming sugary drinks, not getting vaccinated, avoiding a seatbelt, and using recreational drugs. Those are things one person does that can ultimately affect the population as a whole.
So is there a solution to a problem when "public health and individual freedom... collide?"
That's hard to answer. Some alternative medicines have been proven, sort of. Others do nothing, or make an illness worse. Still, big bucks are spent each year on unproven cures, pills, herbs, lasers and caustic cocktails, and the government chafes.
Hongoltz-Hetling found Toby, for instance, a Montana man who sold "herbal concoctions" that he claimed could heal anything, until the FDA said he couldn't make that claim anymore. Robert in Utah, an ambitious man of God, embraced a debunked 19th-century cure. Alicja, born and raised in Poland, immersed herself in hirudotherapy, or the use of leeches, which challenged the FDA for a label. Dale and Leilani of rural Wisconsin believed that prayer could cure all, until they lost their youngest daughter to ketoacidosis. Larry was certain that lasers stopped disease in its tracks, but the FBI disagreed. The "alien who lived in Jim Humble's skin" claimed that only ancient, other-worldly medicine was right.
Meanwhile, says Hongoltz-Hetling, millions of Americans aren't "opting out of health care.... just professional health care."
Are you uncomfortable yet? Because you should be; author Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling should make you squirm here – but you're also going to laugh.
For sure, "If It Sounds Like a Quack..." is wry, irreverent, and hilarious, poking equal fun at presidents, patients, and quack practitioners alike, while it makes a big point: faux medicine is relatively harmless, until it's not and someone gets hurt. And people do, often, but as Hongoltz-Hetling shows, government oversight (or overreach, depending on your viewpoint) is ineffectual and can't always save people from themselves.
"We can all make fun," says Hongoltz-Hetling – and he does in these stories that read like a collection of novelettes – but he never loses sight of reality: One True Cures have "serious consequences."
Before you click on that online ad, before you buy another bottle of herbs or an untested medical method, reach for "If It Sounds Like a Quack" first.
Reading it might make you stay safe. It sure can't hurt.
"Presence: The Strange Science and True Stories of the Unseen Other" by Ben Alderson-Day, Ph. D.
c.2023, St. Martin's Press $28.99 304 pages
Knock-knock.
"Who's there?" is a common answer, if you're playing with a 7-year-old but if the knock is for real, you'll want to peek through a peep-hole or window to see who's waiting to come in. So what if there's no one – and nothing – there? Don't answer it until you've read "Presence" by Ben Alderson-Day, Ph.D.
When it's said that someone has been "hearing voices," the common assumption is that they suffer from a kind of mental illness; in fact, about 75 percent of sufferers or schizophrenia say they experience auditory hallucinations. Conventional wisdom says that healthy people don't "hear voices" or see things that don't exist, but Alderson-Day says that anecdotal evidence points to the contrary.
It's relatively common, he says, to sense a presence in the room when you're sure you're alone, which is a kind of hallucination that's "been... documented since the beginnings of psychiatry." Sometimes, though, those hallucinations are "beyond the sense somehow..." in a way that is real but can't quite be explained.
Ernest Shackleton and his men heard voices during their ordeal in the South Pole in 1914, and other cold-weather endurance explorers have reported the same. Those incidences could be examples of hypoxia, or a lack of oxygen to the brain, but not always. Significantly, they echo many of the tales Alderson-Day's seen in his research, which "seemed to be about saving and surviving" imminent disaster or a slow catastrophe.
Such voices or phantom sightings could be pareidolia, or seeing things that aren't present. They could be "spontaneous activation" of the brain, which has to do with the neuron network. Seeing or hearing what's not there could be a sign of brain damage or an abnormal stimulation of the brain's electrical current. Some people with dementia and dementia with Lewy bodies claim to see people just on the periphery of sight. Hallucinations can happen in cases of extreme duress or exertion. Stress cannot be discounted.
And then there are the other maybes. Alderson-Day refuses to dismiss the possibility that some phantom voices and sightings really might be phantoms.
Do you believe in ghosts? You don't have to, if you read "Presence." You only need an open mind and a desire to understand science; a belief in spirits is just icing on the cake.
Here, author Ben Alderson-Day, Ph.D.asks readers to be on solid ground with a willingness to suspend disbelief once in awhile, beginning with a knee-jerk reaction and an armchair diagnosis of mental illness. On that, readers are quickly pulled away from the stereotype with reassurance and facts. Remember: this is a science book first and science says aural and visual phantoms are surprisingly common.
Still, there are things that can't be explained and that's when this book takes a quick two-step into the supernatural – not in a spooky way, but wide-eyed: we don't know what we don't know, so it could have an otherworldly reason. Says Alderson-Day, it obviously needs further study in mind-body medicine. Until then, keep looking, read "Presence," and wonder... Who's There?