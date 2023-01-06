"So Help Me God" by Mike Pence
c.2022, Simon & Schuster $35.00 543 pages
A mile wide, six miles deep.
That's the divide that needs repairing, a chasm that just gets wider. It dismays you. It rankles you. And "So Help Me God" by Mike Pence won't narrow our political gap at all.
Unless you've been sleeping since about 2016, you know who Pence is but you might not know his background. He was born in the middle of a large, loving Catholic family and raised with small-town ethics; he admired his father, adored his mother, your typical kid with a typical mid-century Midwestern life. When he was a young man, he went to college, married, and entered politics because people who knew him urged him to do so.
By then, Pence had become an Evangelical Christian, a fact that envelopes nearly every snip of story on almost every page of this memoir. It's not something merely about him – it's a very major part of his entire being, and his story.
Pence proceeds, post-biography, to write of his earliest political career and the GOP colleagues he befriended while in Congress, while seeming to have little more than disdain for most of the Democrats he met. He didn't know Donald Trump early in Trump's run for candidacy, and so he was somewhat surprised to learn that Trump was considering Pence as vice president.
Pence says that at their first meeting, Trump was attentive and thoughtful, and that they were friends pretty quickly. It's a sentiment he repeats throughout this book, though he frequently admits to having differences in agreement with the President. Pence writes, for example, about times when he spoke to Trump about some of the transgressions he felt that Trump committed (such as the incident with the Khans, a Gold Star family), for which Pence seems to suggest that Trump understood that he was wrong. Despite what may seem like a scolding, Pence says that the two worked side-by-side in harmony.
If you're not confused yet, hang on....
Curiously, given the interviews Pence has granted in the past few weeks, and considering the last 80 pages of his book, most of "So Help Me God" is dutifully complimentary to Trump – and there's where the divide lies. Things just don't match up.
Pence writes of a calm, thoughtful, slow-to-anger, well-measured, non-impulsive, humble, faithful President who worked non-stop solely for the entirety of his constituents – a description which could make some readers wonder if they and Pence lived in the same America. The post-biographical pages of this book make four years of the Trump administration feel like a happy visit to Mayberry with a TNT-loving dragon's lair just down the road.
And those last 80 pages? The "anger" Pence has claimed over what happened on January 6, 2021, feels like little more than a toe-stubbing.
In the end, this book is not for anyone who's even slightly liberal, is very exhausted, or both. It's meant more for Red-Staters and anyone who hopes for Trump or Pence 2024.
In other words, readership of "So Help Me God" will probably just follow the divide.
-----
"A History of the World Through Body Parts" by Kathryn Petras & Ross Petras
c.2022, Chronicle Books $22.95 255 pages
Give the gentleman a hand.
He did a good job, and he deserves it. Seriously, someone gave him a leg-up, he jumped in with both feet, and shortly after he put his nose to the grindstone, he found himself rubbing elbows with influential people. He shouldered some responsibility, kept his ear to the ground, and look where he's been – so give him a hand, and read "A History of the World Through Body Parts" by Kathryn Petras & Ross Petras.
It all begins with Cleopatra's nose.
Mathematician Blase Pascal seemed fascinated by it, not because it stood out (though it did), but because Julius Caesar and Marc Antony were both smitten with it and their obsessions changed the world. That got Petras and Petras thinking how other bodily bits might have affected history. Can "zeroing in on a body part" help make sense of our world?
Take, for instance, an anonymous woman's hand, stenciled on the side of a cave in Australia some 30,000 years ago. It was art but, since scientists know that ancient Aboriginal people could recognize others by their handprints, it could've also been a message. That shows a rather sophisticated form of early communication.
According to legend, St. Cuthbert's hair and fingernails continued to grow after his death – to the point where the deceased saint had his own stylist and manicurist. St. Cuthbert, and other Catholic saints were a part of the Church's "big business," selling and procuring relics in the 8th through the 16th century. Today, there's no need for a Holy pilgrimage; if you want a Holy relic, you can buy simply one online.
The conqueror Tamerlane might have used "a very distinctive limp" to build his fearsome reputation. A "religious epiphany" came to Martin Luther in an unusual place, all because of his bowels. Henry VIII is said to have kept Anne Boleyn's heart. And Charles II of Spain's jaw proved that "keeping things all in the family" was really not a good idea...
No doubt, you know by now that life is full of things that make you say, "huh." You probably come across them quite often. "A History of the World Through Body Parts" offers you a whole book full of more.
And yet – that title sounds gory, doesn't it? Nope, authors Petras and Petras don't go that far in their storytelling. Here, you'll get an outline in each short-to-read account (browse-able: a feature!) but one with enough particulars to make you feel smarter. Most tales are kept relatively bloodless in detail; in fact, some of them don't involve detachment at all.
That lack of violence leaves plenty of room for enjoyment of these tiny, esoteric – but impactful – bits of history, science, and sociology. Bonus: there are lots of sidebars with even more fun-to-know info.
Readers of unique history will devour this book, but it's also a great way to get someone interested in a narrower version of a broader subject. Just beware: "A History of the World Through Body Parts" might make you lose your head.
-----
"Sign Here: A Novel" by Claudia Lux
c.2022, Berkley $27.00 404 pages
You promise yourself you'll be very good.
You'll walk the straight-and-narrow path with the best of intentions. You'll be good, until something happens, something irritates you, someone's an idiot and your best laid plans go out the window. You'll do better tomorrow. You'll read "Sign Here" by Claudia Lux because there's one place you don't want to go.
These random meetings were killing him.
Well, technically speaking, Peyote Trip was already dead. He couldn't remember when it happened or how; it could've been last millennium or last week.
That's what happens when you work on Hell's Fifth Floor: centuries feel like minutes and time warps. There's no fire and brimstone there; no, it's nothing but constant annoyances. Pens that dry up right when you need them. Full files, dropped to the floor. Radio stations that only play music you hate. Still, working on Fifth Floor was better than being on Second Floor.
Better by a mile.
But Pey had a plan.
Once, when he was on Second Floor, an old timer told him something important. Don't forget your real last name, the old guy said, and Peyote Trip didn't because that was the key to getting a second chance on Earth.
He just had to get to Sixth Floor.
That should've been easy: over time, four members of the Harrison family had signed their names and given their souls in exchange for their most fervent wish. One more signature, and Peyote'd have a complete set and a promotion.
There was once a time when every member of the Harrison family eagerly anticipated going to their summer retreat. Six weeks of beach and barbecues was usually heavenly, but this year was different. This year, nobody wanted to summer away until daughter Mickey invited a friend along and the girl, Ruth, made the season feel sunnier. And with all the Harrisons in one place, Peyote was eager to get started.
Getting the last signature would take tact. It would take finesse.
It would take the help of a fiendish new colleague who had a plan of her own...
Oh, my, but "Sign Here" is infernally clever!
The first couple dozen pages – the ones that set the scene in the Underworld – touch upon all the irritations humans hate and, as dreadful as that might seem, it's hilarious. Imagining an eternity of incessant aggravation is enough to make the worst person laughingly rue their ways – at least, it does until piled vexations and a slow, gradual, wince-worthy darkening of the story turn things not-so-funny anymore. By the time you think you know what's coming (you don't), the tale's already become full of evil – just not where you expect it to be.
Author Claudia Lux doesn't make things jump out at you to startle you, though.
The scary stuff's within.
This might not be a tale for everyone, but for a reader with an uber-dark sense of humor and a love of a twisted and twisty thriller, it'll be perfect. "Sign Here" is a book that promises to be very good.
BONUS: For another fiendishly good novel, one without the humor, try "A History of Fear" by Luke Dumas. It's the tale of an American graduate school student who confessed to the killing of a classmate. He makes an audacious claim of terror and an underworldly demand. Was he insane, or was he telling the truth?
-----
"This is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says about You" by Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas
c.2022, W.W. Norton $28.95 274 pages
Turn it up, would you?
Man, that song. It reminds you of falling in love, first dates, riding around in a car, best friends. You can imagine the performance of it, the bassist's passion, the audience cheers. You know every word of that song, so read "This is What It Sounds Like" by Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas, and turn it up.
Many years ago, when Miles Davis was working with Susan Roger's boss, Prince, Davis siezed an opportunity to shoot questions at Rogers like a machine gun. Where was she from? What did she do? Was she a musician?
She was not, but as a cognitive neuroscientist and a professor at Berklee College of Music, Rogers knows music. And she knows why we love it: seven "influential dimensions of music listening" give us our own personal "maximum gratification."
It helps to know your individual "listener profile."
"The music you respond to most powerfully can reveal those parts of yourself that are the most 'you'," says Rogers. The music that hits your "sweet spot" is what should fill your play list.
Authenticity gives you a sense that the emotions a song brings aren't forced or faked. Realism is the scratch of a guitar or the long pause that no one else seems to notice; if you're hearing the song live, it's the movement of the singer. Novelty is tricky; it must be in the "Goldilocks zone for novelty: not too strange, not too boring."
As for the other four dimensions, they go together like a puzzle.
Says Rogers, "We might say that melody serves as a record's heart... In contrast... lyrics serve as a record's head. Rhythm becomes a record's hips.... Timbre is the raw quality of a musical sound... the sharp buzz of a saxophone... or the drone of a didgeridoo. That's why timbre serves as a record's face."
These things have "the potential to bewitch you – and help you pinpoint where your own sweet spots lie."
So what if you just like a song because you just like it and you don't care why? Go ahead, listen to it, wear the grooves off a vinyl copy, turn it up loud, and forget about "This is What It Sounds Like," because this won't sound like your kind of thing.
No, this book is much more for the listener for whom music is not just a hobby but a necessity, like breathing. It's for the person who shushes the crowd at concerts, so they can hear that one note. Authors Susan Rogers and Ogi Ogas explain why you feel strongly about loving one genre of music and not another, how certain songs mean everything, how music is like conversation, and why one certain song makes you feel like high school again.
"This is What It Sounds Like" is absolutely for the person who buys vinyl and obsessively reads liner notes. If you're someone who can pick one chord out of a song and you wait for it, find this book. You won't turn it down.
-----
"Soulbroken: A Guidebook for Your Journey Through Ambiguous Grief" by Stephanie Sarazin
c.2022, Grand Central Publishing / Balance $17.99 304 pages
Years. It had been going on for years.
Right under your nose, while you were awake, working, taking care of household things, sitting on the same sofa, your partner was cheating on you with a series of others. This is a new kind of pain that you don't know what to do with, as author Stephanie Sarazin suggests, and in her new book "Soulbroken," there is a path toward healing.
It happened by accident: Stephanie Sarazin needed her husband's laptop to print a project and while she was doing that, confirmation from a dating website dropped into one corner of the screen. Unable to help herself, she peeked, and followed a trail of years of infidelity.
She thought she was the love of her husband's life but in a few short minutes, she learned that a good chunk of her marriage was a lie.
When there is a loss of this sort – or if the loss comes from a missing person, estrangement, dementia, or any other relationship suspension – we grieve, but not like we would a death. Sarazin calls the end of a loving relationship "ambiguous grief," and it's more a "grief-like purgatory." Processing it is different because it's trigger is different. Sufferers may experience the classic "stages" of grief but Sarazin indicates that ambiguous grief is messier.
Of course, "feeling better" is possible.
First, she says, it's important to identify the activating event that got you to this place. Next, find intent: how are you going to proceed?
Don't be ashamed to seek therapy or afraid to accept medication; both are tools to use on your healing path. If you get stuck, learn to work your way backward in your thoughts to find the sticking point and process it. Meditate, and start a journal so you can track your progress. Find Your People. Be patient with yourself. And finally, look for what Sarazin calls "internal hope" with a focus on life as it is, not as you thought it would be.
The premise behind "Soulbroken" is a good one: it's meant to help the person whose grief is not linked to death, but to something with a closure that's different or lacking altogether. This book, however, might make more of a struggle.
Author Stephanie Sarazin is thorough and her advice is presented simplistically – almost too much so, in many cases, as if a child is doing the healing work. Some readers may be put off by this; the repetition doesn't help, either, nor does the new-ageyness, at that point.
Conversely, readers who feel as though they're spinning in place may find a way out with the help in this book. Sarazin offers a host of ideas to try, quizzes to take, assurances, and valid suggestions that might not occur to someone in the thick of the pain.
In the end, the amount of help inside this book will depend on the tolerance of the reader. "Soulbroken" might be a balm to you – or getting to the end of it might feel like years.