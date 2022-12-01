"Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics" by Michael Cohen
c.2022, Melville House $32.50 297 pages
You'll get yours.
If you live to be 1000 years old, ohhh, there'll be vengeance. One way or another, someone will get what's due to them. Now. In the next life. The one afterward, you don't care. You'll get even for being treated badly because, as in the new book "Revenge" by Michael Cohen, payback's a... well, you know.
If you follow American politics at all, you know who Cohen is – but just in case, as a refresher, he was former President Trump's lawyer and self-admitted "fixer." Was... until Trump "threw me under the bus."
Cohen begins that tale with the Steele Dossier, a controversial (and once again newsworthy) report that alleges collusion between Trump's campaign and the Russian government during the 2016 presidential campaign. Because he was a Trump employee, Cohen was named in the document but he denies most the allegations involving himself.
Though his protestations have been borne out in the intervening years, Cohen embraces any guilt and admits his lies when doing so is appropriate. Still, he's understandably unwilling to be the fall guy if he didn't do the dirty work.
He is particularly (again, understandably) incensed that he went to jail on what he and others say were unfairly-inflated charges involving his taxes, and that Federal officials threatened to charge his wife if he didn't comply. His prison sentence, he believes, was improperly enhanced, given the lack of severity of the crime; the axis of this book, in fact, are the allegations of corruption within the FBI and Bill Barr's DOJ. Cohen is furthermore frustrated that he was offered home confinement during the Covid outbreak, then endured its rescindment before having it granted again, which harmed his health. His reputation, he feels, was sullied, and that rankles him because he believes his arrest and conviction were meant as distractions directed by his former boss.
He points his finger at Donald Trump, saying that Trump "wanted me dead." There is a lot of repetition inside this book – some stories are told, almost identically, two or three times – which may make readers wonder if the gentleman doth protest too much. It's an active book, too, with a lot of jumping to conclusions, leaping to defense, and laying blame. And while it may be amusing to some readers, Cohen indulges in a fair amount of playground name-calling, which becomes tiresome.
Still, readers have to have some level of respect for a guy who says he "would never accept" a pardon from his former boss, and who rather cheerfully makes lemonade out of the lemons of incarceration. These occasional curveballs are pleasant surprises inside what is otherwise, heavy sigh, yet another tome in a long line of tomes about the last administration.
Overall, for someone who is plain, pure tired of it all, the fact that "Revenge" is an additional voice in the cacophony is not going to give your soul any balm. And yet, if you don't feel that you've read enough about politics, 2016-2020, look for this book and you get yours.
-----
"Stuff They Don't Want You to Know" by Ben Bowlin with Matt Frederick and Noel Brown
c.2022, Flatiron Books $29.99 240 pages
They're coming to get you.
They've done their mischief, their dirty work, things you can't even imagine they're capable of doing. Now you're next, and you won't even know when they strike because they're sneaky like that. They act, then you pay. Or maybe not. Read "Stuff They Don't Want You to Know" by Ben Bowlin with Matt Frederick and Noel Brown, and learn the truth about the "facts" and what's really real.
Here's a big shocker: "Your government is lying to you."
"It's happening right now," say the authors and you may have spent considerable time worrying about it in the past few years. It's absolutely true that the government has been involved in some rather sketchy things, but it's also true that some of what you believe isn't a conspiracy and that there's probably a not-so-nefarious explanation.
Take, for instance, the whole idea of chemtrails, HIV, pandemics, and your health.
It's true that in the past, the U.S. government conducted experiments with biological weapons, cloud seeding, and the like. It's true that a lot of what happened then is still classified today. The reality is, though, that there are "very straight-forward scientific and sociological explanations" for all those things.
African Americans have a "complicated" history in this country and it didn't suddenly begin in the twentieth century. What happened in Tuskegee, with syphilis, was real, not a rumor, but nobody's selling one-off sodas today with the sole purpose of sterilizing or sickening entire neighborhoods, and restaurants aren't out to experiment on you.
Are you being tracked by the government? Probably, but not because of a vaccine. "The government doesn't need a chip in a vaccine," the authors say. You already have plenty of them in the cell phone you carry.
UFOs are real, by definition: if you can't identify what you see in the sky, it's a UFO. Another word for "propaganda" is "advertisement." And yes, absolutely, there's a form of voting, a "shadow system" in which you cannot participate and so far, it's perfectly legal...
You learned it from your father's step-aunt's knitting Facebook group, so that kooky story you heard must be true. The surprise is that "Stuff They Don't Want You to Know" could corroborate what you heard – or it could take things completely and methodically apart.
Think of it as a private argument finisher for the upcoming family holidays. Authors Bowlin, Fredrick, and Brown help readers learn what a conspiracy theory is and how to ask the right questions about it, to ascertain its validity. Their experiences with the "Stuff They Don't Want You to Know" podcast lends authority when they're destroying harmful myths, and their confident, casual tone grants breezy believability as they explain the nuggets of truth within what may seem to be out-there rumors and concepts.
This book is probably not going to change minds, but it might clarify or de-clutter some. "Stuff They Don't Want You to Know"could also help to understand those with different thinking – and for that, you should be going to get it.
-----
"The Pirate's Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd" by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos
c.2022, Hanover Square Press $27.99 288 pages
X marks the spot.
The map is clear: that's where the treasure was buried. It's up to you to figure out which island it's on, what landmarks match the clues, and who owns the piece of property that supposedly contains wealth and riches. You have your shovel, your GPS, your courage, and this map but beware. As in the new book "The Pirate's Wife" by Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos, you could lose everything.
Fourteen-year-old Sarah Bradley must've had an inkling that her trip across the Atlantic would end as it did. Motherless and adept at caring for her father's home and her little brothers, she would make a fine wife for a seagoing merchant.
By the time she was seventeen, her husband, William Cox, had set her up with a fine home and a shop in Manhattan, from which Sarah sold goods that Cox imported. Women in eighteenth-century New York couldn't own property but Sarah was a good businesswoman, and she and Cox became "extraordinarily wealthy."
It's curious, therefore, that he left her relatively little, when he wrote his will in 1689. Three weeks later, he was dead by drowning. After a customary period of mourning, Sarah married John Oort, a former ship captain; around this same time, she met Captain William Kidd, with whom she fostered a deep friendship.
Soon, the friendship became more than that, but "divorce was not an option." Still, Sarah and William "were such solid citizens... that an investigation into Oorts death was not initiated" when he died suddenly in 1691 and Sarah married Kidd quickly afterward.
But Kidd was a merchant sea captain, and his job was at sea. When he was hired by the British Crown to capture pirates at a time when Britain had a shaky hold on its colonies, "It satisfied a thrill." He'd been "restless," and Sarah knew it. She couldn't ask him to stay home, and so he sailed out in late March of 1696, promising to be home in a year.
Kidd left with a full crew, including Sarah's younger brother.
He returned home a pirate.
Looking for a high-seas adventure and a chance to buckle your swashes? Nope, sorry, "The Pirate''s Wife" isn't that. It's better.
Toss out all the stereotypes and legends you think you know about pirates, because this book makes short work of that mythology. Instead, author Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos tells a love story here about a gentleman and his wife, a resourceful, wonderfully intelligent woman who could read but likely could not write. Hers is a tale with a tinge of feminism, circa 1698; there's also an enemy that you just know was prone to sniveling, and a thoroughly fascinating history of American life in pre-Revolutionary times. Just beware, mateys, that you won't find any blood-and-guts, there are few high-seas hijinks – and at the risk of being a spoiler, the ending here is nowhere near happy. Arrrrgh!
Still, you will be, when you start this absolutely absorbing book. Find "The Pirate's Wife" and settle in. This book really hits the spot.
-----
"The Family Outing: A Memoir" by Jessi Hempel
c.2022, HarperOne $27.99 320 pages
Don't tell the children.
For most families in America in the last century, that was the maxim to live by: the kids are on a need-to-know basis and since they're kids, they don't need to know. And so what did you miss? Did you know about familial philanthropy, rebellion, embarrassment, poverty? As in the new memoir, "The Family Outing" by Jessi Hempel, did secrets between parent and child run both ways?
"What happened to me?"
That's the big question Jessi Hampel had after many therapy sessions to rid herself of a recurring nightmare. She had plenty of good memories. Her recollection of growing up in a secure family with two siblings was sharp, wasn't it?
She thought so – until she started what she called "The Project."
With permission from her parents and siblings, Hempel set up Skype and Zoom sessions and did one-on-one interviews with her family, to try to understand why her parents divorced, why her brother kept mostly to himself, how the family dynamics went awry, why her sister kept her distance, and how secrets messed everything up.
Hempel's father had an inkling as a young man that he was gay, but his own father counseled him to hide it. When he met the woman who would eventually be his wife, he was delighted to become a husband and father, as long as he could sustain it.
Years before, Hempel's mother was your typical 1960s teenager with a job at a local store, a crush on a slightly-older co-worker and, coincidentally, a serial killer loose near her Michigan neighborhood. Just after the killer was caught, she realized that the co-worker she'd innocently flirted with might've been the killer's accomplice.
For nearly the rest of her life, she watched her back.
One secret, one we-don't-discuss-it, and a young-adult Hempel was holding something close herself. What else didn't she know? Why did she and her siblings feel the need for distance? She was trying to figure things out when the family imploded...
Ever had a dream that won't stop visiting every night? That's where author Jessi Hempel starts this memoir, and it's the perfect launching point for "The Family Outing."
Just prepare yourself. The next step has Hempel telling her mother's tale for which, at the risk of being a spoiler, you'll want to leave the lights on. This account will leave readers good and well hooked, and ready for the rest of what turns out to be quite a detective story.
And yet, it's a ways away from the Sherlockian. Readers know what's ahead, we know the score before we get there, but the entwining of five separate lives in a fact-finding mission makes this book feel as though it has a surprise at every turn.
Sometimes, it's a good surprise. Sometimes, it's a bad one.
A happily minimized amount of profanity and a total lack of overtness make "The Family Outing" a book you can share with almost anyone, adult, or ally. Read it, and you'll be wanting to tell everyone.