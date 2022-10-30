"Courageous Discomfort: How to Have Important, Brave, Life-Changing Conversations about Race and Racism" by Shanterra McBride and Rosalind Wiseman
c.2022, Chronicle Books $24.95 208 pages
About a size seven.
That's how big your mouth must be, because you just stuck your size-seven foot into it – which is great, because now things are awkward and you never meant harm. You want to have the right conversation about race, you strive to be respectful, and "Courageous Discomfort" by Shanterra McBride and Rosalind Wiseman can help.
So your foot is back on the ground now and that didn't feel good, did it? Probably not, but McBride and Wiseman say that discomfort is necessary for (eventually) doing good in order to make change. Recognizing that everyone has a right to dignity and acknowledging their worth is the first step. The next is reading the series of "questions" or might-happen scenarios that the authors present, and getting some ideas on how to be a good ally.
Should you speak up, for instance, if a teacher says something racist in class, even if it might mean trouble for you? What if it's a friend, or a family member who says something offensive? Should you apologize for what others have done, even it was a long time ago – and if so, how? You say you don't "see color," but when do you actually need to see it?
Everyone has biases, the authors say, but curiosity is natural for learning, so take care that microaggressions don't get in the way. They acknowledge that being curious is tricky, but that you should never be afraid of it.
Don't be offended if someone doesn't trust you; there's a reason for it, and it goes way back. Likewise, don't be mad if they don't always include you in every event. Be willing to listen if someone has a gripe with you, a post, a statement, or something you did that hurt them. Be patient. Figure out what being an ally means to you. Leave a black person's hair alone. And finally, remember that taking ownership isn't about shame, but about growth. A step in the right direction is a step in the right direction.
In its first few pages, "Courageous Discomfort" is a perky explanation of the friendship of McBride (who is Black) and Wiseman (who is white and Jewish). It doesn't linger; the book then takes a scolding tone before it settles in to the help it promises.
When the authors advise readers to use caution, they mean it, though.
There's a little bit of talking-in-a-circle inside this book, and enough repetition that you'd notice. There's some confusion in how readers should act when meeting new people – do you ask them about themselves, or don't you dare? – and prompts to speak up when one sees injustices, but no good help on that for the quietest of readers.
Conversely, and to be sure, the advice the authors give lays a great foundation for equality work, but nuances in the narrative mean that this is probably a book for older teens and young adults. If day-to-day activism is the goal, "Courageous Discomfort" helps you put your money where your mouth is.
-----
"The Book of Phobias & Manias: A History of Obsession" by Kate Summerscale
c.2022, Penguin $20,00 256 pages
You don't know whether to run or scream in fear.
Or maybe both. When you see whatever it is that scares you to the point that you're a babbling puddle of mess, well, it's no longer a fight-or-flight thing – it's just plain flight. Funny, you're normally big and brave, fearless to the end, so read "The Book of Phobias & Manias" by Kate Summerscale. See what other scary things are out there...
More than 235 years ago, Benjamin Rush, one of our Founding Fathers, started a fad for naming the things that Colonial humans feared and focused on. Then, Rush officially named eighteen phobias, including fears of ghosts and rats; and twenty-six manias.
Over the years, says Summerscale, other fears and focuses have been added to Rush's list but the fact remains that manias and phobias are mostly cultural constructs that indicate how we consider ourselves, what attracts us and what repels us.
Even at times when a "phobia" isn't really a phobia, this is serious stuff: roughly ten percent of women and five percent of men have a phobia, and one in eight of them will receive help for it. If you don't have a phobia, fear not: research shows that you can get one through conditioning, or by exposure to someone with a heavy-duty phobia of their own.
Mania is a little trickier, Summerscale says, because today's medicine has categorized such things as hoarding, obsessive-compulsive disorder, addiction, and so on. Still, she lists some: The Count on Sesame Street had arithmomania. Tulipomania is said to have once made folks extremely wealthy. And klazomania might make you scream.
Germophobes suffer from mysophobia but probably not from ablutophobia, the latter of which would've been a problem during a pandemic. John Wayne Gacy likely single-handedly boosted the number of coulrophobes. George Orwell's musophobia caused a minor (but violent) battle, and Alfred Hitchcock admitted to one rather unique fear. Homophobia, it should be noted, is not a real phobia. And you won't believe how 1930s scientists cruelly induced a baby to have doraphobia.
Don't reach behind that cabinet without looking first. Don't go into the attic at night. Don't touch that! And whatever you do, don't miss "The Book of Phobias & Manias."
There's sometimes a fine line between humor and horror, and author Kate Summerscale walks it with authenticity and a delightful delivery that'll make you want more. Here, you'll learn about all those things that make you cringe, recoil, or wrinkle your nose in disgust, why they make you jumpy, and how you can be braver. You'll get clues to solve the mystery of your newest obsession. You'll see that you're not alone, that you might have a historical partner with skin-crawling terror. And you'll feel better about the things that make you want to run: at least you're not afraid of this or that or that, either.
"The Book of Phobias & Manias" is a serious book, seriously fun, and good for anyone age 15-to-adults. Look for it. It'll make you scream in delight.
-----
"Charlie's Good Tonight: The Life, The Times, and the Rolling Stones: the Authorized Biography of Charlie Watts" by Paul Sexton
c.2022, Harper $27.99 368 pages
The music really starts you up.
The first few notes pull you onto the dance floor. Guitar strings speak to your feet, a drum seems attached to your hips and demands that you move to the song. It makes you feel so alive. You can dance, but though you can't always get what you want, you can get "Charlie's Good Tonight" by Paul Sexton.
Born in the middle of World War II and raised partly by his grandparents, Charlie Watts was always a musician at heart. He grew up loving jazz on records and radio, but his "first faltering steps as a musician" were with a banjo. Later, when he was a young teenager, his father and grandmother bought him a second-hand drum kit.
That changed everything.
He practiced, and found places to watch his favorite local groups' drummers; by 1958, he was performing in jazz bands occasionally, mostly in and around North London. He went to art school, worked as a designer for an advertising agency, and he played the drums, almost always just for fun.
In 1959, he met Brian Jones, who soon introduced him to Mick Jagger and Keith Richards and "Seeds were...sown." Watts really didn't have a passion for the stage but he "liked their spirit" and so he took The Rolling Stones up on their offer to join the band.
The secret was, says Sexton, that Watts hated traveling, performing, and being in front of crowds. He was "the studious one," the collector who loved fine clothes, books, sketching, vinyl records, his wife and daughter, and the Arabian horses on his farm.
Onstage and off, he was unflappable, dependable, and constant, but Sexton says that Watts had his struggles. He might have been on the road performing but his heart was at home, in front of a warm fire. Briefly, he fought addiction. And yet, he stayed, played, faithful despite those personal troubles.
And when he died, it "prompted overpowering, long-lasting lamentation among millions of people who never even met him."
In a very big way, "Charlie's Good Tonight" is an outlier: it's not filled with discography, too many little-known people, or gratuitous name-dropping.
That's a nice lack, if you want to read a rock-solid – and rather curious – biography about another outlier: Watts, who was with the Stones for some three-quarters of his life and is said to have disliked it intensely. The surprise is that in author Paul Sexton's account, Watts becomes somewhat of a sympathetic character.
Granted, he was wealthy and able to indulge in a number of peccadilloes, so it's hard to feel too sorry for Watts. Still, insider tidbits and insights here paint a tale of reluctant fame that will make readers want to dust off their LPs, and think twice about the realities of being in the limelight.
This book could be a nice cautionary tale for someone who's pondering a life onstage. It's a no-brainer for a Stones fan, and will appeal to readers of musical bios. Get "Charlie's Good Tonight and get some satisfaction.
-----
"Bad Day Breaking: A Bad Axe County Novel" by John Galligan
c.2002, Simon & Schuster $17.00 326 pages
Not everybody has to like you.
That's a lesson you learned the hard way, probably in grade school. Try as you might, you were going to have enemies and detractors along the way and there wasn't much you could do about it. Not everybody has to like you but, as in the new novel "Bad Day Breaking" by John Galligan, they aren't allowed to kill you.
Many years ago, Sheriff Heidi Kick was the kind of girl she'd arrest now.
Back then, she and her best friend, Missy, were into drugs, guns, and petty theft, they both dated Roman Vanderhoof. and the three of them partied constantly until things got out of hand. That was when "Mighty" Heidi went to the sheriff's office and confessed to everything she knew about drugs and theft. Missy went to rehab, Hoof went to prison in Boscobel, and Heidi kicked her addictions, enrolled in college, got married, paid her dues, and became Sheriff of Bad Axe County, Wisconsin.
Now those days were in the rearview mirror and she hadn't heard from Missy in awhile.
Until she got a text the day before Thanksgiving.
"Want to drink ketchup?" it said, Missy's code for getting drunk.
Despite that Heidi had been sober for years, her answer was "yes."
It had been a long week already in Bad Axe County, and it would get even longer. One of her officers was using a department computer to email prisoners, and the courts wouldn't let Heidi investigate. Another officer had assaulted the leader of a new religious group in town, and city council members were about to appoint her deputy sheriff.
And that religious community? Folks in Bad Axe didn't want a cult around, although Heidi wasn't sure the community qualified as a "cult." The two groups were protesting across the road from one another, things were heating up, and allegations of abuse and animal cruelty floated around town.
Then Sheriff Kick learned that Hoof was out of prison.
And she knew he wouldn't stop unless he got his revenge...
You know that thing you do when you see something scary, so you put your hands over your eyes and peek between your fingers because you can't not see? That's exactly what you'll want to do with "Bad Day Breaking."
Long before its prologue is anywhere near done, this book turns dark and cold as the snowstorm that hits the background of the story. Slush and ice lay the ground, then, for everything that author John Galligan can pack into an unhappily-long holiday weekend, made more wretched by the kind of small-town embroilments that happen when everybody knows everybody else's business. Add a headline-ripping current-events possibility and gun deer season in Wisconsin, and oh, yeah, you'll want to see what happens.
Galligan fans will appreciate knowing that "Bad Day Breaking" contains an ending that'll make you shriek and perch yourself at the bookstore to await the next Bad Axe County novel. As for this book, though, you just have to like it.