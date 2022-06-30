The thought of a wine tasting excursion often brings up images of a trip to some distant destination, such as California or Europe, to savor the fruits of the vine.
But for residents of the Southern Minnesota Scene readership area, there’s no need to travel far from home as a local journey to some of the region’s wineries is a perfect way to sample and enjoy some of the top quality wines produced right here in Minnesota.
The following is a tour through just some of the local vineyards and wineries in the area that offer great destinations for residents to enjoy a glass (or flight) of locally produced wines in unique tasting rooms, which often overlook scenic vineyard settings. Many of the wineries also offer a wide range of tasty food items from on-site kitchens or visiting food trucks.
Aspelund Winery - Kenyon
Bruce and Dawn Rohl opened up their Aspelund Peony Gardens in 2007, and opened up the winery portion of their business in 2015. The wines are primarily fruit wines and much of the fruit is grown on their property. They have invested in planting elderberry bushes, apple trees and grape vines. The tasting room offers a chance to purchase bottles of wine or taste the assorted types of wine they produce in flights or by the glass.
The list of wines produced at Aspelund includes elderberry, blueberry, strawberry, rhubarb, pumpkin and apple (caramel and cinnamon). They also produce a popular tomato wine that taste like a Bloody Mary.
“Our wines are more semi-sweet,” Dawn Rohl said. “We don’t do anything syrupy and you can actually taste the fruit. Our tomato wine is our best seller and the strawberry and elderberry come after that.”
The Rohl’s use a combination of fruit grown on site and fruit brought in from other sources to make their wines.
“As much as we can, we use what we grow here,” Rohl said.
In the early summer, Aspelund’s peony gardens are in bloom and offer a beautiful backdrop to savor the wine.
“We also have other gardens during the rest of the season, so people are welcome to take a glass of wine and walk around the gardens,” Rohl said.
Along with wine, visitors can also purchase maple syrup that is produced on the premise. Aspelund does not offer food for sale or food trucks, but they do encourage people to bring their own food to enjoy while tasting the wine. The tasting room hours are Thursday-Friday 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday Noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m.
Aspelund Winery
9204 425th St, Kenyon
507-824-2935
Cannon River Winery - Cannon Falls
The Cannon River Winery’s tasting room is located in downtown Cannon Falls, which also serves as a site for wine production. A variety of grapes used in their wines are grown nearby at their vineyards overlooking the Sogn Valley, which also provides a facility for receptions and events.
The tasting room in Cannon Falls includes a wide range of wine tasting experiences by the glass or by the flight. The Bitchin’ Kitchen at the tasting room offers a variety of menu items including shareable plates, sandwiches, flatbreads and desserts - all a perfect accompaniment for a wine tasting venture.
Cannon River has a variety of white, red, rose and specialty wines with the wines being produced from a combination of grapes grown at the vineyard and from other sources. Check out the Cannon River Winery website for details on tasting room events throughout the year. Tasting room hours are Noon to 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Cannon River Winery
421 Mill St W, Cannon Falls
507-263-7400
Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery - Kasota, Minn.
The second largest winery in the state of Minnesota, Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery was established in 2008 and cultivates over 13 acres of vines on its property nestled in the rolling hills of the Southern Minnesota River Valley. Chankaska Creek’s award winning selection of wines includes reds, whites and roses along with a selection of distilled spirits. The winery’s tasting room includes a patio overlooking the vineyard and a scenic grounds. One of Chankaska Creek’s highlights is an interactive sculpture tour that features works of art and sculpture stationed at various spots on the property. A desired location for weddings, Chankaska Creek offers three unique event venues on its property along with an indoor event center.
Chankaska Creek’s food options include a selection of appetizers, pizzas and desserts. The menu includes wine pairing recommendations for all of their food items. Customers can taste wine by the glass and flight and the Ranch Road Spirits Bar offers patrons a chance to try out Chankaska’s selection of its Ranch Road spirits and inspired cocktails. Live music is available on Friday and Saturday nights during the summer and fall and Chankaska Creek also has several special events this summer and fall. Upcoming highlights in July include a murder mystery event, Mick Sterling’s “A Billy Joel State of Mind” and Drag Me With a Spoon’s “Party Like It’s Y2K!”
Winery hours are Noon to 9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and Noon to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. Of note, the Ranch Road Spirits Bar is open from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Noon to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery
1179 E. Pearl St., Kasota
507-931-0089
Indian Island Winery - Janesville
Indian Island Winery is an offshoot of Winterhaven Vineyard and Nursery. The vineyard was established in 2000 and currently includes over 12 acres of vines. The winery later opened and uses the vineyard’s grapes to produce a selection of dry and sweet white wines, red wines and dessert wines. The types of grapes grown at Indian Island include cold weather varieties such as Frontenac, La Crescent, Marquette, St. Croix and Brianna.
The tasting room offers flights and wine by the glass. Bottles of wines are available for purchase at the tasting room and at selected liquors stores in the area. The winery has food service with a variety of sandwiches, burgers, seasonal soups and pizzas. Domestic and local craft beers are available (by the bottle) along with speciality wine cocktails and wine slushies. Hours are Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Kitchen service is only available on Friday through Sunday.
Live music is fearured on the weekends throughout the summer and fall, and the popular Grape Stomp festival is set for Sept. 10. Please check out the winery website for its calendar of events.
Indian Island Winery
18018 631st Ave., Janesville
507-234-6222
Javens Family Winery - Mankato
The Javens Family Winery vineyards were established in 2010 and has grown to eight acres. The winery’s tasting room opened in 2016 and provides a scenic location to sample the Javens Family wines that include a variety of red and white wines. The winery has a patio overlooking the vineyard for customers to enjoy glasses and flights of wine. Live music events are offered during the summer months and a complete list of those events are listed on the winery website.
A limited selection of pre-packaged meats and cheeses are available for purchase at the tasting room and customers can also bring their own food to eat. Tasting room hours through September are 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Javens Family Winery
20011 589th Ave, Mankato
507-740-0280
Montgomery Orchard - Montgomery
A popular destination for its annual fall orchard season, Montgomery Orchard strays from the traditional grape-based wines and offers a selection of unique wines and ciders created entirely from the Orchard’s apple and plum trees.
“In terms of authenticity, we are one of the most authentic that is out there - just for the reason we only ferment would we grow on the property,” said Scott Wardell, who owns Montgomery Orchards with his wife Barb Wardell. “Our wines are all both authentic and homegrown.
“We are also one of the three remaining commercial plum growers in the state. Because of that, we are the only authentic plum wine producer in the state. There might be other people who buy plum juice, but we produce an authentic plum wine, and it is a knock your socks off wine.”
Two of their speciality apple wines includes an “apple jack” style wine called the Full Monty and another is The Woody, which is apple wine that is barrel aged for three years.
“Our tasting room includes a patio and deck that overlooks the farm,” Wardell said. “The view includes spruce and pines mixed in with deciduous box elder trees. It is very picturesque, very authentic and very rustic.”
Even the boards the Orchard uses to serve its flights of wine and cider are authentic as they are crafted from cut off logs from trees grown on the property. The ciders offered at Montgomery Orchard include ones flavored with local maple syrup and honey and a “Graff” cider made apple juice and English Ale.
Montgomery Orchard and the tasting room are open from Labor Day to the first week of November during the apple season. Food trucks are typically available during the weekends and music is also featured on weekends. Family fun activities include a corn maze, nature hikes on the property and apple picking. This year’s corn maze will be in a shape of a dragonfly and the Minnesota Dragonfly Society will have a special event at the orchard the Saturday before Labor Day to kick-off the season. For complete information on hours and events during the upcoming fall season, please visit www.montgomeryorchard.com
Montgomery Orchard
15953 State Highway 99, Montgomery 99
952-221-1051
Morgan Creek Vineyards and Winery - New Ulm
Morgan Creek Vineyards and Winery
3707 478th Ave, New Ulm
507-947-3547
Morgan Creek Vineyards and Winery owner and wine maker Georg Marti’s great-great-grandfather is August Schell, who established the August Schell Brewing in New Ulm - which is the second oldest family owned brewery in the nation. In 1999, George and his oldest son Adam pursued wine making studies at Purdue with a focus on Midwest varietals and northern climate wine making techniques and went on to create the Morgan Creek vineyards.
Marti's wife Paula is a co-owner and general manager and serves as executive chef of the Winery’s café. The winery is open on Fridays and Saturdays only. The “Winedown for the Weekend” is held on Fridays and it includes wood fired pizzas from the café. Opera Ala Carte — a variety of popular art songs and opera arias will be offered on Friday evenings in July, August and September. A country style brunch is served on Saturday mornings through October with music and art on selected Saturdays.
Saturday nights are jazz nights with music from 6:30 pm to 9 pm. Reservations are recommended and are needed for the monthly exclusive Saturday night chef’s special. Upcoming special events include a German Winefest on July 15-16 and the annual Grape Stomp on October 1. Along with Morgan Creek wines, a selection of family craft beers from the August Schell Brewing Company is also available at the winery.
Mousse Sparkling Wine Company - Jordan
Located in historic downtown Jordan, the Mousse Sparkling Wine Company specializes in sparkling wines and hard ciders using locally grown fruit. The tasting room offers a unique selection of small plates and snacks and the wines include a selection of dry and sweet sparkling wines (white and rose), a house red wine and a house white wine along with a dry and a sweet hard cider.
Food trucks are available on selected days along with music and other special events throughout the summer months. Tasting room hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Mousse Sparkling Wine Company
115 1st St E, Jordan
952-452-8162
Next Chapter Winery - New Prague
Timothy and Therese Tulloch began planting the vineyard at Next Chapter Winery in 2007 after spending time as owners of the Next Chapter Bookstore and European Roasterie. In 2011, Next Chapter became a licensed winery and it opened its first tasting room in 2014. The story continued with the opening of the Red Barn tasting room in 2016, which provides space for events and accommodates about 60 weddings each year.
The tasting room also features a patio and provides customers a chance to sample by the glass or with flights. A distillery, started in 2018, is also located on site and adds a full menu of cocktails featuring craft made rum, whiskey, vodka and gin - in addition to the wine list. The tasting room also offers a selection of local craft beers and ciders on the beverage list.
The winery grows nine different varieties of cold hard grapes, which include Frontenac, Frontenac Gris, Frontenac Blanc, La Crescent, Edelweiss, Brianna, Marquette, Valiant and Itasca. The wines created from those grapes (and others brought in from outside sources) include a full range of white, red and rose wines. Next Chapter also ventures into the speciality wines with products that include apple, blackberry and cranberry flavors.
Next Chapter hosts a wide range of food trucks throughout the summer and fall, and there are weekly specials offered - including the popular Wine Bingo Wednesday. The winery also features live music once a month on Sunday.
“The food trucks have been amazing and we have food trucks here on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” co-owner Jackie Brockaway said. “We also have Wine Bingo Wednesday, which is free to play and the winners get a $5 gift certificate, and that has been a real crowd favorite.”
Other events at New Chapter include Yoga in the Vineyard, painting classes and charcuterie board making classes.
Brockaway and her husband Jeff, co-own the winery with her parents (Timothy and Therese Tulloch). She originally helped her dad plant vines as a summer job at the winery and was later hired to open the tasting room in 2014.
“My Dad is really super passionate about the wine, and I am really passionate about the people,” Brockaway said. “It has really been about the people for me. The wine here is amazing and we have created a sense of family here by getting to meet the regulars and new people along with our wedding couples…for me that been a driving motivator - the people!”
Next Chapter Winery
16945 320th St., New Prague
612-756-3012
Salem Glen Winery - Rochester
The Salem Glen Winery features a five acre vineyard with over 3,000 vines. Salem Glen uses grapes grown on site and also utilizes other locally sourced grapes and fruit for its wines. The winery focuses on cold hardy grapes and produces a selection of white, red and rose wines along with fruit wines (i.e. rhubarb and cranberry).
In addition, Salem Glen has recently added hard cider to its menu with apples grown on their property and other local sources. The vineyards were first planted in 2004 and the tasting room doors were opened in 2007.
Salem Glen offers wood fired pizzas on Friday evenings during the summer month. In addition to wine by the glass and by the flight, bottles of wine and cider are available for purchase at Salem Glen. Hours through September are Noon to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday and Noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Salem Glen Winery
5211 60th Ave SW, Rochester
507-365-8758
Three Oak Vineyards and Winery - Albert Lea
Located on the site of a former nursery, the Three Oak Vineyard and Winery started its first plantings in 2011 and its tasting room was completed in the spring of 2017. Three Oak offers a variety of reds, white and blended wines with grapes grown at its vineyard and from other locations both locally and nationally.
Wine is available by the glass, flight or bottle and a selection of meat and cheese plates are available featuring products from Conger Meats and Eichtens Artisan Cheese. The winery has a venue that is available for events and receptions. The tasting room hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday and 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Three Oak Vineyards and Winery
73505 225th St, Albert Lea
507-369-5267.
Vintage Escapes Winery & Vineyard - Kilkenny
The Vintage Escapes Winery and Vineyard recently earned double gold medals at the International Cold Climate Wine competition for its Marquette, Frontenac and Marquette Reserve wines. The winery was started in 2017 and now has over three acres of vines containing Marquette, Frontenac and Itasca grapes. The tasting room opened in 2019 and were constructed by co-owner Dan Resler and his father.
According to co-owner Ashley Resler, Vintage Escapes offers 16 wines ranging from dry to sweet in red, white and rose. In addition, Vintage Escapes makes a raspberry wine created from locally harvested raspberries and also offers a selection of wine cocktails.
She said that there is often a misconception that Minnesota wines are inferior to wines from areas such as California, but often times white wines made from Minnesota grapes are more flavorful. Red wines from this area are sometimes harder to produce but if done correctly, they can be quite good too.
““The wine made with grapes grown here makes a different type of wine then grapes grown in a warmer climate,” Resler said.
Vintage Escapes has an vintage inspired tasting room along with patio, deck and grass space to enjoy sipping a glass or flight of wine outdoors when the weather cooperates. The winery’s food menu includes shareable plates, sandwiches and desserts. Live music events are featured during the summer and fall months along with paint and sip sessions and cookie decorating events. Please check the winery website for those details. Hours are 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and Noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Vintage Escapes Winery & Vineyard
8950 Dodd Rd, Kilkenny
507-334-1936
Whitewater Wines - Plainview
Founded in 1996, Whitewater Wines grows over 20 different grape varieties in a 2.5 acre vineyard. The site is nestled into 30 acres of prairie, hardwoods which includes walking trails and two ponds.
The winery offers a variety of wines including reds, whites and blends. A unique feature is that the tables in the tasting room were built by Stillwater H.S. students and the picnic tables and benches on the patio were built by Plainview-Elgin-Millville H.S. students.
Light food is available or you can bring your own food. Hours are 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Whitewater Wines
10832 Fischer Hill Dr, Plainview
507-534-1262