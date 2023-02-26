Bowling is back, baby.
Whether you want to use bumpers to boost your score, or regularly bowl weekly (or more) as part of a league, this activity can be a fun way to socialize and get some exercise. In today’s busy, stressful world, it is essential for families to find the time to spend with each other.
One exciting activity that you must consider for that family night is bowling.
This is a fun activity that you should always try to include in your schedule. Bowling alleys provide convenient hours during the weekdays and also on the weekends. So, you can easily plan a family bowling night that does not interfere with the schedule of your loved ones.
Bowling is suitable for people of all age groups. Whether it’s raining or snowing, you have the peace of mind that your family night will not be cut short. Even when you have a hectic schedule, taking the time to bowl with your family is a simple idea that you can easily implement.
Here are some great options in the Southern Minn Scene area.
Spare Time Entertainment, Owatonna
Located in Owatonna, Minnesota. Spare-Time features 18 lanes of “Your Lane Your Way” customized bowling, 3-level laser tag arena, state-of-the-art 30+ redemption game zone, party and event spaces, a spacious outdoor patio, and a full service bar and restaurant, serving delicious food made by a premier chef. On or off site catering available. Reservations at 507-451-2524. (333 18th St. SE, Owatonna)
Faribowl, Faribault
A staple in Faribault and the surrounding communities since the early 1950s, it was previously known as J & J Bowling Center. The Bowling Center, is also home to Bashers. Faribowl has 16 synthetic lanes, with QUBICA scoring, gaming area, snack bar and pro shop and Bashers Sports Bar & Grill. Bashers BattleAxes is an axe throwing attraction that will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 4 p.m. to close. Reservations are required — call 507-334-3262. (1802 Fourth St. NW, Faribault)
Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes
It is a bowling alley and more. Aside from all the traditional Irish fun & merriment, they’ve got some great music lined up for St. Patrick’s evening. Russ Franek and the Biscuits Trio will be performing for your listening pleasure. They also have St. Pat’s bowling, food & drink specials, along with Lucky Irish Bingo and the $1,000 Luck Strike Give-away. And don’t forget the awesome Irish Stew and Corned Beef & Cabbage. Reservations at 507-645-8322. (1700 Minnesota Hwy. 3, Northfield)
300 Club, Le Sueur
Equally a bar/restaurant and bowling alley, one can spend the full night at The 300 Club. They boast some "awesome wings," and they regular hold special events, like Moonlight Bowling, where participants can get discounts on games, drinks and appetizers. You can call for a reservation at 507-665-6015. (504 N. Main St., Le Sueur)
Janesville Bowl
It's straight forward at Janesville Bowl: it's all about the bowling. Between open nights, league nights, family nights, lessons and more, you can get all your bowling needs taken care of here. Drinks are also available. 507-231-5247. (307 N. Main St., Janesville)
Wow! Zone Family Entertainment Center, Mankato
Wow! Zone Family Entertainment Center opened in 2008 as Southern Minnesota’s first entertainment center. Wow! Zone has 24 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, a two-level laser tag arena, black light mini golf, full arcade, snack bar and sports bar and restaurant. Come have fun with your family or enjoy happy hour with your co-workers. Enjoy casual or league bowling on Wow! The Brunswick Pro Lanes feature glow-in-the-dark automatic bumpers, 120” projection TVs in addition to the 55” LCD TVs and 55” LCD scoring monitors. 507-625-2695. (2030 Adams St., Mankato)
Bowlocity Entertainment Center, Rochester
Owners Gene Glorvigen and his son, Erin Glorvigen, opened Bowlocity Entertainment Center in 2014. Previously, it was Recreation Lanes, which was built in the 1960s. The Glorvigens expanded Recreation Lanes in 2014, doubling the size and rebranding it as Bowlocity Entertainment Center. The beautiful, spacious venue is a 34,000 square foot facility that boasts 24-lanes of bowling. “Sixteen of those lanes are traditional, and we have an 8-lane Suites area that has couches and a private bar. We also have a 50-game redemption arcade, a multi-level laser tag arena, and a full Sports Bar,” said Erin Glorvigen.
Glen and Erin offer a multitude of bowling leagues — everything from youth to adult, to senior, as well as adaptive leagues and social leagues. “Our state-of-the-art Brunswick Sync scoring system allows bowlers to play a multitude of different games while bowling other than traditional 10-pin,” explained Erin. Bowlocity hosts a lot of birthday parties and company events, and they cater to groups of all sizes and age groups. “Bowling truly is a lifetime sport, and it is great to see it bring generations together. At Bowlocity, we serve FUN to our customers!” Glorvigens exclaimed. 507-288-2601. (2810 N. Broadway, Rochester)
Bowlero in Lakeville
The hippest lanes to hit your zip code are here at Bowlero! Their lanes are some of the coolest and most stunning in the game, featuring black lights, soft lounge seats, and huge HD video walls that play everything from live sports and music videos to classic family films. Play your favorites, discover new favorites, and enjoy popular titles like Jurassic Park Arcade, Mario Kart, World's Largest Pac-Man, and many more. Load up your arcade card with credits, grab the controls, and have a blast! Laser Tag; Put on your power pack, grab your laser, take aim, and have a blast in Bowlero’s state-of-the-art arena. Their signature selection of epic eats, original cocktails, and comfort food favorites are available on the Laneside Menu. Order while you play and have all this amazing deliciousness delivered right to your lane. 952-435-2695. (11129 162nd St. W., Lakeville);
Drkula’s 32 Bowl, Inver Grove Heights
Come for a day at the bowling lanes; Your family will love our automatic bumpers that help even the youngest bowlers have a great time, and they also have bowling ramps available upon request. Bowling is one of the best ways to bring everyone together, so call now and reserve your lanes tonight. Call to check availability at 651-451-1717. (6710 Cahill Ave., Inver Grove Heights)
Riverboat Lanes, Wabasha
The restaurant includes a dining area for families, a full-sized bar, and a banquet room for events! Eat! Bowl! Drink! The menu includes a wide variety of food. From hand-battered beer-battered cheese curds to Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza to burgers that are pattied in-house, you won’t be disappointed. 651-565-3911. (218 2nd St. W., Wabasha)
Wildwood Sports Bar, Grill, Bowling, Byron
In the Byron location, bowling and pizza is the perfect match. Locally owned and independently operated, Wildwood is a wildly popular sports bar and grill with two locations — one in Byron, one in Rochester, MN. With delicious, made-from-scratch food and a full bar with craft beers, it’s your go-to for good times. Bring the family for dinner, or stop by to watch all the most important games on their plethora of TVs. Join them at the Byron location for not just great food, but bowling, too. Throughout the year you can bowl, eat, and drink – all in one place. For after school, family fun night, your birthday party, or work event - plan on bowling and good times at Wildwood in Byron. 507-624-0442 (501 Frontage Rd. NE, Byron)