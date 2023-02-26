bowlocity3.jpeg

Bowling is back, baby.

Spare Time Entertainment Bowlers

Bowling is a Southern Minnesota tradition, and it's a perfect family friendly activity. Pictured here are bowlers at Spare Time Entertainment in Owatonna. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Spare Time Entertainment

Spare Time Entertainment has all the shoes and space you need for a good bowling outing. (Emily Kahnke/southernminn.com)
Faribowl Scoring System

Key pads for the electronic scoring system at the Faribowl in Faribault.
Flaherty's Northfield Lanes Bowler

Beau Horejsi shows good form on his delivery at Flaherty’s Northfield Lanes.
The 300 Club Bowl Action

Le Sueur native Mitch Harrison shows his bowling style that led to his first 300 game at The 300 Club in Le Sueur.
Janesville Bowl.png

Eight lanes at Janesville Bowl.
bowlocity1.jpeg
bowlocity2.jpeg

Journalist-Copywriter-Editor-Feature Writer. My experience spans over 20 years, and I will apply my skills to help beef up any lifeless copy within your website, brochure, press release, catalog, etc. Reach out at patgarry@charter.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments