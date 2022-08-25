Grapestomp3.jpg

The art of making wine has a long history that dates back more than 7,000 years and part of that history includes times when humans stomped on the grapes in vats to collect the juices needed to create the wine.

Photos of past grape stomping contests at the Indian Island Winery. Photos provided by Indian Island Winery.
Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

