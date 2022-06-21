Unsettled markets and high prices don’t need to downgrade or outdate your style. No matter the cost of living, there will still be events to attend, important meetings, changing bodies, and new careers to dress for.
Dressing for these life events doesn’t need to be stressful when tightening your budget. Matter of fact, it can be fun and confidence building with a few tweaks to your usual habits.
I have listed here eight easy changes you can make to stretch your clothing budget, but my No. 1 bit of advice is to start shopping boutiques and local stores. Get to know the owners and sales staff. They are informed and can help you find your style without over buying. Look for boutiques that educate their staff on upcoming trends and how to apply them to different body types. When you work with these boutiques, you will save money by wearing your items now and in the upcoming season.
Stretch your budget
• Shop ahead for special occasions and life events. With inventory being limited and arriving slower, you are more likely to find what you are looking for and, within your budget when you shop early. More than ever, customers are purchasing special occasion clothing that will only be worn once. This can be avoided by watching for the perfect piece over time. When you start looking early, you will have more options that fit your budget and you can find a style you will wear again. Yes, the same dress you wear to a wedding, can be worn again. Classic dresses will be a mainstay in your closet for years to come. Find two piece or sleeveless dresses with a jacket. Both pieces can be paired with other items in your closet for later events.
• Shop end of season to save on the basics and those items that can be worn through multiple seasons. Sidewalk sales can be summer entertainment while you plan and save for your fall and winter wardrobe. If you are one that can’t turndown a good deal even if you don’t need it, inventory your closet, and make a list. Sidewalk racks are a small investment of time with big returns. A quick stop will reveal any items that you may have on your list without a walk to the sale rack at the back of the store.
• Care for your clothing properly. Following care instructions is easy and can make your clothing outlast your need. When you get more wearing’s and stay excited about the item longer, you are saving money. Items hung neatly in a closet are more likely to build your self-esteem, keep your attention, and prevent you from overspending on another shopping trip.
• Purchase capsule pieces. No, that doesn’t mean you have to purchase everything neutral and interchangeable. Everyone should own items that authentically express who they are. A capsule wardrobe can be created with colorful items when you take time to plan a color palette. Your palette doesn’t need to be all one-color family, make it colors you love and that pair well. Capsule pieces should also pair well in shape and style with several outfits. Three capsule items that should be in every well-balanced wardrobe this fall are: a solid blazer, a button up shirt, and a wrap style cardigan. All three can be styled different ways and can pair with denim, dress slacks, dresses, and skirts.
• Invest in accessories. You can use accessories to change almost any item to give it a fresh new look. Belts, scarves, and broach pins are some of the most useful in altering clothing and are easy on the budget. Think outside the intended use of a broach pin. They can be used as button covers and extenders, hair accessories, turning a scarf into a belt, and adding collar detail to a crewneck top. Belts can be used as intended on denim or trousers. The best transformation a belt offers is over blazers, sweaters, dresses, and button ups to draw in a waistline. They can be used with jackets and button ups open or closed to create different looks with the same top. Scarves have made a big comeback in 2022. We have been using them for neck detail, belts, headwraps, hair ties, and tops. Yes, tops! There are many ways to style them, but my favorite is as halter top. Even us middle aged women can confidently wear them with our blazers.
• Shop vintage. Like accessories, vintage pieces can keep you at the top of style and low in budget. Look for items that fit your style in new trends such as metallic, bold florals, and fringe. These items are often overlooked and underpriced at thrift shops. When paired correctly, vintage clothing will keep you spot on with 2022 trends. The best vintage find for 2022 trends are leisure suits. They are hard to find, but worth the hunt!
• Keep the basics basic. You don’t need five tanks or five pairs of denim in your closet. Denim is denim and can be worn multiple times in a week without looking like the same outfit. If you are the gal that wears denim every day, you may want to find three pairs in different cuts to pair with your blouses. I find owning one flare leg (or bootcut), one skinny (or straight), and one mom jean (or wide leg) can add enough variety to your wardrobe to get through the month without repeat looks. When purchasing tank tops, all you need is one black, one white and one nude. Tank tops that are light weight, durable and comfortable will wash well and dry quickly for multiple uses a week.
• Save through rewards. With cost high for everyone, advertising budgets are shrinking. Smart shoppers and retailers know the value of a rewards program. When you shop regularly and show your loyalty, you save businesses money. Watch for the stores that value you and reward you for your business. You don’t need to spend money to save money. There are great programs that give back to you for your reviews, referrals, interaction on social media, and your input on upcoming needs. Do your research, give your support to the businesses you shop, and save money.
Applying these eight tips and building a relationship with those you are buying from you will be on high in fashion and low in budget.