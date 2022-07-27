There hasn’t been a better time in the history of women’s office wear. Zoom meetings of the pandemic have revolutionized clothing designs for women, but not in the way you would think.
During “work at home”, all of us in the fashion industry were a bit concerned that we would spend the rest of our days in modified sweatsuits. Workplace loungewear, at first, seemed like the best thing to come from all the forced changes we witnessed.
The start of 2022 tells a different story. Women soon realized these slouchy, laidback styles were not the most inspiring or confidence-building way to spend the workday. Productivity and self-empowerment have never felt as good for our generation.
Forced cancelations and “safer at home” have opened our minds to a healthy balance of relaxation and productivity. The shortage in the workforce has changed office responsibility and created a need to be more flexible in our daily tasks.
In response, changes are being made towards a diverse office wardrobe that will be cohesive and flexible for the complex roles in the workplace.
Opposing the very casual, mundane workdays of the past two years, 2022 has made its mark on the evolution of the suit. The woman’s suit has come a long way since the Suffrage Suit of 1910 when it was a symbol for those fighting for women’s suffrage.
Most of us can remember the pants suits of the 70s and how they were worn to prove women were just as serious and competent as the guys in the boardroom. And then came the blur of the 80s when the designs were a bit more feminine, but still took the emphasis off being a woman with shoulder pads and pinstripes.
The 90s brought a more casual office trend with a looser jacket and cardigans, while men were still expected to be in a suit. Later in the decade, office attire was more balanced when it became acceptable for men to dress more casually. The 2000s brought denim and a casual feel to most offices, which felt like it was as far as the downplay of office dress codes could go.
2020 proved that to be untrue. Yes, we did it. We began wearing versions of our pajamas to work. Seemed like a great idea at the time, but we are realizing cozy and comfortable gets a bit lazy and depressing. So now what?
As fashion trends do, we are seeing a big swing in the other direction. Women are now shopping for the new version of the power suit. Right or wrong, history has linked power and importance to the suit and there is no end of that symbol in sight.
What we are seeing this year is the vanishing hard lines of having to choose between assertive or passive, relaxed or enthusiastic, and productive or idle. We have learned that our mental and physical health benefit from balance.
2022 has shown my boutique a demand for clothing with flexibility, comfort, personality, and seriousness. We are seeing the resurgence of the suit ranging from masculine to feminine.
The styles aren’t about simulating a man or not. Women are choosing cuts that flatter their body. Shoulder pads are being used to help build shoulders when women feel a need to balance their figure. Pinstripes are used to slender the appearance of an area of the body.
A structured, less flexible cut is being chosen when women want to feel more serious. We are seeing smart shoppers replace masculine tones with bright monochromatic options for a powerful look that can multitask as separates.
The focus on color is about mood and brightening complexions, instead of proving that you can play with the boys. The 2022 women’s suit comes in the form of short or long skirts and slacks. The jacket is sometimes changed out for a structured shirt or a duster.
There is a demand for fabrics that support a successful day. Flexible fabric for multitasking, sturdy fabrics for presentation, natural fibers for trendy short-term pieces, and durable fibers for capsule pieces that will last for years.
Women are searching for clothing that supports them and reflects what they stand for instead of proving to others that they are good enough. We are seeing an abrupt change from wanting to feel like I didn’t get out of bed, to wanting to start my day energized and confident.
This fall, you will see office fashion arriving that fits all your needs. There is an abundance of pieces that will give you comfortable flexibility in movement but also show your seriousness.
You will find collections of cohesive pieces that will allow you to own fewer items and get a new style each day. Take time to look for the office wear that sets you apart and helps achieve success in what you do. Health, success, and happiness come when you are confident and excited about each day.