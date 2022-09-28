As New York fashion week comes to a close, it is fun to reflect on the styles that are applicable to real life. Especially in the Midwest, high fashion can feel out of reach and a bit overwhelming.
Fashion should be fun, so we’ve broken down the key looks for you to consider for your own 2022-23 wardrobe. Pull inspiration from the styles that speak to you and remember to have some fun by trying something new.
Military brat
Military brat is a fresh but by no means new style. It can be best characterized by an eclectic and worldly style to be worn by a modern day patriot. Coming off a summer where ‘Top Gun’ swept the nation, it is no surprise that the military look is pulling such a heavy influence in everyday street wear. To achieve the look, combine metallic buttons, square shoulders, heavy materials and deep colors. Try pairing a chic trouser with a matching bomber jacket for an elevated yet casual look. To modify the trend for the office, swap out your bomber jacket for a tailored blazer with bold details. Army green is often associated with the military brat look, but try expanding on the look with brown, navy, orange and black.
Night on the town
After a few years stuck at home we are seeing a resurgence of the going out look. This look will mean something different for everyone, as expected with fashion. For some, a night on the town is a weekly ritual, while others make it a special occasion. Wherever you fall on the spectrum you deserve to dress like the main character. To build a show stopping outfit you will need juxtaposition within the materials you wear. Try pairing a satin blouse with leather trousers, or a sheer blouse with your favorite denim. Round out your look with rhinestone jewelry to sparkle with the night sky.
Workwear
Some dress codes have to be written for yourself. Whether you work from home or have a laid back work environment, there is still value in dressing to feel your best. Workwear combines fashion with functionality, and will look different for everyone. Consider the elements of style that will play an essential role in your ability to work effectively and where you have room to play. This may mean pairing a romantic and comfortable dress with a pair of sneakers, combining your favorite blazer with denim, or wearing trousers with a simple t-shirt and dressing it up with accessories.
Color wash
Bold colors are taking center stage in fashion. Color wash is the idea of a monochrome look being the statement itself. Trousers are becoming readily available in bold colors, colored jeans are back in style, and of course dresses and skirts are here to stay. Build your outfit around pieces you love and will want to style several ways. Try mixing trousers in your favorite color to your workwear lineup, and pair with a matching or similar blouse and blazer. If trousers aren’t for you, style your denim with a blue satin blouse and navy cardigan to create layers in an elongating monochrome style.
Dolly
Be a diamond in a rhinestone world. Western fashion is leading the way in fall 2022 style. In combination of the western comeback, and the bold colors we are left with looks that rival those of Dolly Parton herself. Have some fun with this look by combining traditionally western pieces with bold colors, satin and chiffon materials, and of course rhinestones. Experiment with combinations that you would traditionally view as unorthodox. Pair a satin blouse with a denim skirt and vest, and complete the look with a touch of glam. Give life to your trousers by pairing them with a lace shirt. On a small scale, wear a western boot with your favorite skirt and sweater.
Boss lady
From the receptionist to the boardroom, women work tirelessly to keep things on track. Boss Lady is fashion inspiration for the women who are really running the office. You need function and mobility while also being taken seriously. In this look, think in terms of balance. A structured trousers with a light satin top offers both a touch of masculine and feminine. Try pairing a quality midi skirt with sneakers and a blouse for a casual setting, or swap out a pair of pumps to dress up the look.
Top dog
This one is for our women in power sales who need their look to speak before they say a word. This look is an office variation of the color wash look. Give a power suit a try, and see what it does for your professional life. For extra effect, try a bold color to make a lasting impression.
Lead honcho
Sometimes your confidence wins more games than your qualifications. It is important to look the part with classic pieces you know make you feel great. For some this may be a go to pencil dress, for others a two piece set, or quality blazer and trousers. Filling your wardrobe with pieces that make you feel your best will improve your self esteem, which will trickle down to your performance.