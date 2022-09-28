As New York fashion week comes to a close, it is fun to reflect on the styles that are applicable to real life. Especially in the Midwest, high fashion can feel out of reach and a bit overwhelming.

SoMinn Fashion - Military Brat
SoMinn Fashion - Workwear
SoMinn Fashion - Color Wash
SoMinn Fashion - Dolly
SoMinn Fashion - Boss Lady
SoMinn Fashion - Top Dog
SoMinn Fashion - Lead Honcho

Ellen Eide is a 25-year-old fashion enthusiast from Le Sueur. With a background in atmospheric science, Ellen now works as the brand manager for Her Happy Place Boutique in St. Peter.

