Summer is almost here, and with it comes a whole host of exciting events to attend. From outdoor concerts and summer festivals to patio parties and sports events, there's something for everyone.
But sometimes, the thought of attending these events can be overwhelming, especially if you're unsure of what to wear or have had past experiences that have been a letdown. Many of you are so sure the events were curated for someone younger, someone more interesting or someone more social.
Perhaps you struggle with anxiety or are just not a social butterfly, but that shouldn't stop you from enjoying all that summer has to offer.
One way to boost your confidence and make the most out of your summer events is by dressing for your desired outcome. When you take time to plan your look to how you want to feel, it can make all the difference in how you experience an event. It is the secret the women you envy already know.
So, let's dive into the different events you might attend this summer and how you can dress to get what you want out of every event.
Summer festivals are the perfect opportunity to let loose and have fun. Whether you're attending a music festival or an outdoor food festival, it's time to go all out with your outfit. Think bold patterns, bright colors, and statement accessories. Don't be afraid to mix and match different prints and textures to create a unique and eye-catching look. And remember, it's all about having fun and being playful with your fashion choices. In Minnesota, the most common choice is denim, but you can apply these suggestions to your choice of tops and shoes without going too far out of your comfort zone.
Next up, patio parties. These are all about relaxation and spending time with friends and family. Think casual and comfortable, but with a touch of sophistication. Opt for a cute sundress, a pair of wedges or sandals, and some statement jewelry to complete the look. Don't be afraid to add a pop of color or a bold pattern to show off your personality. And if you're feeling daring, try out a new hairstyle or makeup look to complete the ensemble. It is a good idea to check with the host if there is a theme. If it is a dinner party be sure to plan an extra layer that coordinates with your look. Hoodies are not all occasion;)
Sports events are all about showing your team spirit. Whether you're attending a basketball game or a football game, it's all about representing your team. Think about incorporating your team's colors into your outfit, either through clothing or accessories. You can also consider wearing a jersey or T-shirt with your team's logo on it for a more casual look. And don't forget to accessorize with hats, scarves, socks or even sunglasses in your team's colors.
Summer markets are here to stay, so plan to take part. The farmer's market and local vendor markets are a great way to support locals and get some fresh produce and unique products. Dress comfortably in a pair of denim shorts and a cute tank top or t-shirt. Add a natural fiber woven bag and some matching shoes for a fun summer touch. Our St. Peter MarketFest has been a fun place for many to show off their street styles and enjoy learning new styles from others. Your style should be unique to your personality, but it is refreshing to be inspired by others creativity.
Outdoor weddings have become a big trend and we don’t see that ending anytime soon. An outdoor wedding can be tricky to dress for, as you want to look stylish but also stay comfortable in the heat. Opt for a light and airy maxi dress or a jumpsuit in a pastel or floral print. Keep your shoes comfortable, like a pair of low block heels or dressy sandals. Again, remember to consider a cooler night and the bugs that darkness brings. Be stylishly prepared with an outer layer that coordinates with your look. There are great natural bug repellents that won’t offend others and will keep you from swatting the night away.
Finally, concerts are always a great time to dress to impress. It's always a good idea to dress to the genre of music, even if it's not your typical fashion statement. For example, if you're attending a country concert, think about wearing cowboy boots and a cute sundress or denim shorts with a plaid shirt tied around your waist. If you're attending a hip-hop concert, think about wearing a pair of sneakers, distressed jeans, and a graphic t-shirt or hoodie. By immersing yourself in the event, you'll feel more connected to the music and the overall experience.
The warmer months are a great time to reserve your place at events with people you want to know or be with. Don't let anxiety or past experiences hold you back from enjoying all that summer has to offer. By taking the time to plan your outfits to your desired outcome, you'll feel more confident and ready to take on any event that comes your way. Whether you're attending a summer festival, patio party, sports event, market, wedding, or concert, embrace your unique style and have fun with it.
Get excited and make the most of your summer events.