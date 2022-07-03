Barry and Jennifer Hauschulz are the owners of TrailHead Grill and Lanes in Pine Island, MN. “I just knew I wanted my own business. A restaurant was not necessarily what I was going for, but when this place popped up we jumped on it. It has been a blessing, going from 13 to 50 employees and being able to give kids first jobs, and others full time positions; and to be able to take care of their families all while taking care of my family as well,” said Barry. The staff consists of chefs Matt Minter and Matt Leyson; Bowling Manager Kyle Kelsey; Expo Manager Mowi Postians; front of house managers Katie Joersz, Eli Krenik and Gillian Keane.
The venue offers its main menu for lunch and dinner, and from time to time, breakfast is served on special occasions (volleyball tournaments, etc., and the features are always chef’s choices).
Ribs are a very popular item on the menu. Anything from burgers, wraps, chicken salad, custom sandwiches, fried appetizers, are offered. Other favorites include Black and Blue Burger (Cajun seasoned, topped with applewood smoked bacon, amablue cheese dressing, and amablue crumbles), Ribs (Slow-roasted brushed with the house’s sweet and spicy BBQ sauce); SOB Wrap (Fajita-seasoned chicken, green peppers, diced onion, Mexican rice in a grilled chipotle tortilla).
Barry and Jennifer provide personal attention and small town atmosphere, all which sets them apart from other restaurants. Also a fun theme of “being on the trail” gives people something to join in on and be a part of. “At THG, you are not just another customer we want to seat, feed, and get shoved out of here. We want you to experience the whole thing from beginning to end. All the pictures on our walls are of staff, and customers wearing a THG shirt somewhere in the world (hence the name TrailHead Grill), explained Barry.
Stop in if you want to enjoy great food and exceptional service. Volleyball tournaments are the main extra events hosted at TrailHead, however, Barry’s favorite thing is MusicFest. The Hauschulzs are presenting their fifth annual MusicFest on August 20. It is a fun-filled time, featuring Cornhole tournaments, live music all day, volleyball, beer gardens, and much more.
There is a wide variety of fun things to do at Trailhead Grill and Lanes in Pine Island: Bowling: Bowling Leagues for all ages and skill levels, six days a week. There is a Pro Shop for the Expert Bowlers! Volleyball: Every summer Trailhead Grill and Lanes has volleyball leagues. Come out and enjoy the summer weather; Billiards/Pool Leagues and Darts also available.
“Our theme here is Where have you taken the trail? My wife and I came up with that because we are huge travelers and encourage everybody to do so from a walk locally to somewhere in the world,” said Barry.
(TrailHead Grill and Lanes, 416 Third Ave. NE, Pine Island; 507-356-4200)