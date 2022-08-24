The HideAway Coffeehouse and Wine Bar is located at 421 Division St. S. in Northfield. In 2003, Jim and Joan Spaulding decided that opening a coffee-house would be a fun venture.

HideAway Coffeehouse and Wine Bar

Jim and Joan Spaulding stand outside of The HideAway Coffeehouse and Wine Bar. The Spauldings opened the business in 2006. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Love Always, Santa

Hallmark movie "Love Always, Santa" was shot mostly in Northfield, including at HideAway Coffeehouse and Wine Bar. (Photo courtesy of Hallmark Channel)
Food and Drink HideAway 2.jpg

The HideAway Coffeehouse and Wine Bar team has been giving out free Christmas meals for the last decade. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Journalist-Copywriter-Editor-Feature Writer. My experience spans over 20 years, and I will apply my skills to help beef up any lifeless copy within your website, brochure, press release, catalog, etc. Reach out at patgarry@charter.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments