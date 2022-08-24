The HideAway Coffeehouse and Wine Bar is located at 421 Division St. S. in Northfield. In 2003, Jim and Joan Spaulding decided that opening a coffee-house would be a fun venture.
“Neither of us were coffee drinkers, nor had any restaurant experience, but we knew we had a strong work ethic and wanted to build something that would be a place where people felt at home, and we wanted to offer great healthy food and ethically sourced coffee,” said Joan.
Thus, the Spauldings' original coffee house, The James Gang, was born. Over two years later, they opened The HideAway in downtown Northfield, thinking it would be great to have two places. But Jim and Joan quickly learned that with six kids, they might have bit off too much.
So they sold The James Gang and have now owned The HideAway for 16 years. The Spaulding’s prep manager is Emily Mastin, their assistant manager is Katie Opperman, and Joy Feilen is the night manager (and the one who sources all of the wonderful local craft beers).
The venue is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days and until 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, when they offer half price bottles of wine. The busiest times at the restaurant are lunch hours, as Jim and Joan serve extremely healthy, fresh sandwiches, paninis and salads.
The Spauldings are also known for their home-made scones and gluten-free bakery items that are made in house. Many people also enjoy checking out the beer and wine selections, as J&J are very particular about what they offer, and they change choices frequently.
Additionally, the Spauldings are well-known for their fantastic catering business; providing lunches, appetizer trays and small group gatherings. Popular menu items include: the Chicken Salad Croissant; the chicken salad is a secret recipe that people absolutely love! Other favorites are the BLT with Avocado, served on Franklin Street bakery bread; or any of the panini sandwiches served on ciabatta, from The Brick Oven Bakery in Northfield.
All of the sandwiches come with either seasoned kettle chips or our house-made kale salad. Another fan favorite is the breakfast burrito, which is made to order with egg, pico de Galla, bacon and cheddar cheese. All of the sandwiches and salads can also be made gluten free.
“What sets our restaurant apart from any other are our employees and the welcoming feeling at The HideAway. One thing we try to teach all of our staff is good customer service. Every customer should receive a smile, a welcome, and be made to feel like he or she is entering a friend’s house. I believe that this is the thing that I am the most proud of and what I hear from customers daily,” Joan Spaulding said.
The good folks at the HideAway use as many local ingredients as they can, and they focus on being as close to a zero waste restaurant as possible.
“We also were the feature coffee house in the Hallmark movie, “Love Always, Santa”. People love stopping by and seeing where everything was filmed,” added Joan.
Jim and Joan are going to be celebrating their 10th year of offering a free Christmas Dinner to anyone who is alone for Christmas Day. They believe that it is just as important to feed the soul as it is to feed the stomach. Each year the numbers grow as people realize how nice it is to not be alone at Christmas. Last year the Spauldings served close to 300 people. J&J’s kids and a few customers helped out, and they served turkey, ham, Christmas cookies and all the fixings. The coffee-house is set-up family style, so no one sits alone.
“The reason we love the HideAway is because of our endearing customers. I know that sounds cliche, but it is so true. They know our family, have watched our kids grow into adults, cheered us on and helped us when we needed it. We’ve seen them volunteer when we’ve been short staffed, fix things when we’ve been unable to get into the coffee-house on time, and shared in our daily lives. We also have been a part of their lives, celebrating births, graduations, and simple daily events. There’s been lots of laughter and warmth. All this happens over a good cup of coffee!” Joan said.
(The HideAway Coffeehouse and Winebar; thehideawaynorthfield.com).