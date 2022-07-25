Rochester has a new restaurant in town, and its name is Sorellina’s Italian, by Victoria’s (1155 16th St. SW).
The name, Sorellina’s, translates to “little sister” in Italian. The business is run by Jordan Victoria and Nadia Victoria. They are cousins and descendants of the original Victoria’s downtown.
The restaurant is a fun, modern approach to the old school classic Italian recipes. There is a pizza oven and counter, which is very popular.
“We will have a large enclosed patio with a separator patio overlooking the river. We will offer soft seating and the bar will have an open window for great exposure,” said Natalie Victoria.
Some of the new items are: Brussels Sprout Mango Salad; Strawberry Prosciutto Balsamic Pizza; Blackened Salmon with Rice Pilaf; and Strawberry Salmon Salad; Sorellina’s Italian has Oodles of Entrees: Just some of the delectable choices include Cheese Ravioli (home-made ravioli topped with Alfredo, meat or marinara sauce); Mixed Vegetables Italiana (broccoli, zucchini, onions, tomato, fresh garlic and mushrooms sautéed and topped with shredded mozzarella and served over pasta; add chicken or shrimp as an extra); Mechis Chicken (chicken sautéed in butter with mushrooms, fresh garlic, green peas, marinara sauce with cream sauce and topped with grated mozzarella; served over pasta); Walleye Portabella (Canadian walleye grilled, then sautéed lightly with Portabella mushrooms served on a bed of rice pilaf with a side of lemon butter broccoli).
The Victorias also offer a large variety of crafted cocktails and local beers. Nadia and Jordan Victoria have a vision to modernize their family’s restaurant brand in Rochester.
The cousins grew up watching their parents work at Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar, long considered one of Rochester’s finest dining spots since it opened more than 25 years ago. The “restaurant kids” learned almost every facet of the business before they graduated from high school.
Now, Nadia and Jordan are looking to put a twist on the family specialty by starting their own eatery.
“It was kind of always something that we talked about,” Nadia said.
The pair returned to Rochester several years ago after going away to college — St. Mary’s University for Jordan and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for Nadia. For Nadia, growing up within the Victoria’s milieu proved to be a far better learning experience than business classes.
Nadia took to the business side, dealing with supply issues and finances, while Jordan found a liking for the kitchen. That’s the split they agreed to as co-owners of Sorellina’s, after looking at the former Associated Bank-First Federal property just south of Apache Mall, at 1155 16th St. SW.
“They’re brighter and smarter and quicker and faster in so many different ways,” said Natalie, Nadia’s mom. Aside from co-owning Victoria’s, Natalie owns the Tap House and the Tap House West.