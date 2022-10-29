Sakers Sports Bar & Grill, part of Events by Saker, is the place to go for your special occasions and gatherings at 401 Eighth St. SE in Kasson.
From weddings to conferences, business meetings to parties, Events by Saker will take care of you with their professional catering, quality service, and attention to detail. Events makes an excellent burger, tasty boneless wings, and brilliant chicken sandwiches.
Since Antoine Saker (Tony), the owner, is also a chef from the culinary school, there are some amazing dishes that you won’t find at your average sports bar. The official name of the restaurant is Sakers Sports Bar & Grill it's also known as Events by Saker, as the business has an event hall attached to the restaurant.
Tony is the sole owner/chief executive chef of the venue.
“We will be starting up Sunday breakfast soon. We have huge holiday buffets every Thanksgiving, Easter and Mother’s Day,” said Saker.
Right now, Events is open six days a week, starting at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday until 10 p.m.
“We have a beautiful patio, 16 different tap beer options, a full variety of bourbon, wine and other liquor options. My food items are created from scratch. I am known for Tony’s wild rice soup. It is fantastic.” Chef Tony said.
The homemade cheesecake is divine — it's light and fluffy and quite delicious. Tony’s signature wings are a homemade recipe that is a primary customer request; as well as the bread, which is also made in house.
Visit Events Sports Bar and Grill, and you don’t have to eat the same thing twice. Events features daily specials and a full menu, serving lunch and dinner. And, the menu has something for everyone.
Looking for a healthy meal? Grilled chicken and steamed veggies will do. Looking for food to enjoy during the game? Oh, yes … there are traditional and boneless wings with homemade sauces, deep fried goodness and of course a nice collection of burgers and fries. Not so hungry? The flatbread is also a great choice. Kids and seniors are covered too.
Every now and then Tony even makes filet and lobster. Burger Or Chicken: available as a burger or chicken breast sandwich; served with choice of side: fries, steamed veggies, wild rice, or baked potato if after 5 p.m. Upgrade to cajun butter browns, sweet potato fries or onion rings, cheese curds, fried pickle spears, cauliflowers, tater tots or deep fried mushrooms for $2.75 more.
Events Sports Bar & Grill is always open for dine-in or carry out.
Events offers a full bar, happy hour, an excellent food menu, free popcorn, free WiFi, a ton of TVs and an incredible venue for hosting special events. Events include: Wedding Receptions, Grooms Dinners; Gift Openings; Corporate and Community Events; Holiday Parties. The space features: Large Dance Area – Mirrored Disco Ball – DJ Lighting; Multiple TV Screens for running videos – Microphone - Projector; Complete Sound System; Lots of Big Screen TVs; Nice Outdoor Bar & Patio.
“We have a great variety of food, great service and a wonderful atmosphere. There’s been comedy acts, Country Western bands, Rap Bands—and all kinds of entertainment acts have performed here. I just try my hardest to provide an enjoyable dining experience, and offer a friendly staff to provide great service and a high quality of food and drink for customers to enjoy,” Chef Tony said. (eventssportsbar.com)