Rochester finally has the steakhouse it deserves. Located in the heart of downtown, 10 E. Center St. (Hilton Mayo Clinic Area), Pittsburgh Blue serves wet-aged beef, hand-cut by master butchers, along with super-fresh seafood and the city’s best burgers. Join PBSR for dinner nightly, and for daily happy hour beginning at 4 p.m. every day.
This exquisite venue brought to you by Beth Coons, General Manager, and Adam Bangert, Executive Chef. Other key kitchen support: Sous Chef Andres Mares and Sous Chef James Capek. Pittsburgh Blue is part of the Parasole Restaurant Holdings in Edina.
Customers rated the best steak in the house as the Cowboy, a 22-ounce bone-in Ribeye, and it has a style and reputation all its own. It is robust and full of flavor, due to its abundant marbling. Sea Scallop’s Benedict is the perfect way to start off your meal. Pan-seared scallops atop applewood-smoked bacon, hollandaise and lightly toasted brioche bread.
Pittsburgh’s signature Hash Browns Blue style and Buffalo Brussel Sprouts are the eatery’s most popular side dishes. Finish off your impeccable meal with either the New York Cheesecake with Strawberries or the Pittsburgh Blue Brownie.
“For those who want a unique and challengeable steak, we offer the 50-ounce Bludgeon of Beef, 45-day dry-aged Tomahawk,” said Beth.
The tap beers are all hyper local, including two from the Little Thistle establishment. Beth and Adam feature an amazing wine selection and have won the Wine Spectator Award three years running. The staff is friendly, personable, knowledgeable, and they all possess great customer skills.
Make mine Pittsburgh Blue
Say the word and the chefs will serve it up charred on the outside, raw on the inside; the way Pittsburgh steelworkers ate their steak. It was the result of throwing slabs of meat directly onto the blast furnaces. (Ask for our recommendation, though, and we’ll steer you to medium-rare). If steak is not for you tonight, maybe you’re in the mood for fresh seafood, a perfectly roasted chicken, or the world’s best burger.
Many other Blue Goodies
CALAMARI—sweet peppers, lemon aioli; BOURBON MAPLE GLAZED BACON—sweet corn purée, spoon-bread, jalapeños; JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE—herb aioli; COCONUT SHRIMP—spicy ginger pineapple chutney; JUMBO SHRIMP COCKTAIL—cocktail sauce & fresh horseradish; SEA SCALLOPS BENEDICT—applewood-smoked bacon, hollandaise, brioche bread
Burgers & sandwiches
Served with hand-cut parmesan fries; CLASSIC BURGER—lettuce, tomato, onion - add cheese $1 - add applewood-smoked bacon $2; PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP—hand-selected, center-cut & naturally-aged for tenderness & flavor; HORSERADISH-CRUSTED FILET—topped with horseradish, applewood-smoked bacon & toasted bread crumbs; MUSHROOM-CAPPED FILET—broiled with a mushroom & fresh herb crust; BLUE CHEESE-CRUSTED FILET—topped with a blue cheese crust; FILET AMERICAN—topped with tillamook cheddar & applewood-smoked bacon; FILET “OSCAR”—topped with a lump crab cake, asparagus & béarnaise; OVEN-ROASTED CHICKEN—rosemary-lemon pan jus; PISTACHIO CRUSTED WALLEYE—lemon-dill butter sauce; CRAB LEGS—with drawn butter; SOY MISO GLAZED SEA BASS—horseradish-parmesan crust, whole-grain mustard sauce; VEGETARIAN LINGUINI—seasonal vegetables, compound herb butter, shaved parmesan, balsamic drizzle
Desserts
KEY LIME PIE; COCONUT TRES LECHES CAKE; CARROT CAKE — with butter brickle ice cream; NEW YORK CHEESECAKE — with strawberries add $2
The Definitive Steakhouse
“We feature hand-cut, perfectly aged Midwestern beef, trimmed to our specifications and cooked to yours. You’ll see deep booths and a deeper wine list. We have a bar that makes everything better. And we offer the kind of service everyone deserves but hardly ever receives. Welcome to Pittsburgh Blue. You’re about to eat very, very well,” said Coons.
Private Dining, Done to Order: From intimate celebrations to company-wide business gatherings, simply tell PB what you need, and their staff will help you plan every detail, including menu, décor, audio/video and more. This is the perfect choice for family, friends, colleagues and customers. Gift cards are welcomed at all Pittsburgh Blue locations, and at the entire family of Parasole restaurants. Open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily; happy hour is Saturday 4 to 6 p.m. and Sunday 4 p.m. to close; visit the website for more information: pittsburghbluesteak.com.