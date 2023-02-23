Mankato’s Pappageorge Restaurant and Bar is all about the food — steaks, seafood, chops, sandwiches.
Jay and Layla Pappas own and operate the venue. “My husband and I met while working at his father’s restaurant, Maggie's Cafe and Saloon in Mankato, in the late '90s. After about six years of working together, we started dating,” said Layla. “He was the head chef, and I was the lead server. We have always made a good team and have a lot of mutual respect for each other."
Maggie's was sold in 2005, so Layla and Jay decided to follow different career paths. Neither was as happy as they were when they were working in the restaurant. Layla was working part time at another local restaurant when a customer kept asking if she would want to open a restaurant in a location he had available for lease.
“After many conversations, we took my college business plan to the bank and here we are today,” Layla explained.
They have been in operation for 15 years. Husband Jay (Flip) Pappas is the head chef, and Layla runs the front of the house.
“We love working together and our son, Solomon, has joined us and he works in both the front of the house as well as in the kitchen,” Layla said.
Pappageorge identifies as a steakhouse, since all of their steaks are hand cut on a daily basis. They offer a wild mushroom ravioli with medallions of filet mignon in a Gorgonzola cream sauce, that has been a huge hit with customers.
“We also have the best walleye and gulf shrimp, as well as all of our desserts being made in house too,” said Layla.
They are a restaurant reminiscent of a dinner club of the past. Tables set with linens, the Pappas’ strive for great customer service and personal relationships with their customers. Their venue is very small, with only 16 tables and a bar that seats 12. Dinner recommendations are recommended for most evenings.
Layla and Jay serve off of one menu, both lunch and dinner, and provide specialfeatured items daily like their BBQ spare ribs or sea scallops sautéed with mushrooms and garlic over rice pilaf.
From Happy Customers: Pappageorge is our favorite date night restaurant! We always have great food, awesome drinks and the best service! By far, our go-to on Friday nights. Best London broil, Steaks and Walleye! Carry out is a great option still to support them through the restrictions but not miss out on the great food!—the Blanchards
We decided to try Pappageorge for the first time ever tonight. Best food we’ve had in a long time! The woman I talked to on the phone was so friendly! They asked how we wanted the food dropped off so we could have it delivered with no contact. My husband got the ribeye and said it was the BEST melt-in-your-mouth steak! My sirloin was fantastic! Our daughter loved her chicken strips! I think we have found our new favorite restaurant in Mankato!—the Donners
They are open Tuesday-Friday, 11-9 and Saturday, 4-9. (Pappageorge Restaurant and Bar - 1028 N. Riverfront Drive - Mankato MN - 507-387-8974)