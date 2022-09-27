Old Town Tavern has been located at 102 W. Main St. in Morristown since its inception in 1996.
Tom Gruidl is the sole owner. While Tom does all managerial duties for his company, and the majority of the cooking for Old Town’s guests, he is very fortunate to have the support of such a loyal, hard-working kitchen and front-of-the-house staff.
Several of Tom’s employees have been with him and Old Town Tavern for more than 15 years. Old Town Tavern offers daily lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and dinner specials Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Daily lunch specials vary from week to week, while nightly dinner specials stay consistent and are as follows:
Build-your-own taco bar with choice of one large soft shell taco, four hard shell tacos, quesadilla, or taco in a bag, $6; Large two-topping homemade pizza with purchase of a beverage, $10; Wednesday: B.O.G.O. Burgers: choice of any two burgers, both served with a choice of kettle chips, French fries, or tater tots; Thursday: BBQ Pork Ribs: with French fries and Cole slaw, small rack, $9, large rack, $11; Friday: Each special is served with choice of potato (baked, mashed, au gratin, French fries, tater tots), side salad and a bread stick; 12 oz. Sirloin steak, $23; 12 oz Sirloin steak & shrimp, $26.00; Five jumbo shrimp (grilled or battered) $17; Battered walleye, $19.00; Saturday: Each special is served with choice of potato (baked, mashed, au gratin, French fries, tater tots), side salad and a bread stick; 10 oz roasted N.Y. strip, $16; 14 oz. Roasted N.Y. strip, $21; 10 oz. Roasted N.Y. strip & shrimp, $19; 14 oz. Roasted N.Y. strip & shrimp, $24; Five jumbo shrimp (grilled or battered) $17.00; Battered walleye, $19; Sunday: Each special is served with mashed potatoes with country gravy, vegetable and dinner roll; Country fried steak, $10; three-piece fried chicken, $11; Old Town Tavern serves breakfast every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our most popular items include the O.T.T. Special (two eggs cooked to order, choice of bacon or sausage, white or wheat toast, breakfast potatoes), biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, and the breakfast burrito.
Signature items include: hot beef commercial — the perfect comfort food; consists of slow-roasted beef on white bread with mashed potatoes and completely smothered in beef gravy. Available in full or 1/2 sized portions. TNT burger — this 1/3 pound hand pattied burger is topped with lettuce, 1000 Island dressing, American and Swiss cheese, and sautéed onions and served on toasted bun. Tom’s homemade meatloaf — available with or without onions, it is most commonly served with mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable, and a dinner roll. Friday & Saturday Walleye dinner — each walleye fillet is hand battered and deep fried, and is served with a choice of potato, side salad, and a bread stick.
The small town atmosphere and wide variety of OTT’s menu, are what sets this establishment apart from the rest. Additionally, Old Town is centrally located between Faribault, Owatonna, Waseca, and surrounding communities, making it a destination for those at nearby campgrounds, motorcyclists and snowmobilers.
Old Town Tavern’s most unique feature is the “Mug Club” - which began in 1996, when Tom purchased the bar. The first 230 mugs sold, hang over the center of the bar; from an old communion rail; the rest wrap around the walls leading to the kitchen. Today, the Club includes circa 3,000 members. OTT has several key events throughout the year.
New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day dinner specials are always a huge hit. Old Town is a full service bar with a wide selection of beer and liquor. Charitable gambling such as E-tabs and pull tabs are available for purchase and benefit the Morristown Fire Dept. Pool tables and a game room are also available.