Food trucks are convenient in a lot of ways — hence their popularity.
They’re compact, yet contain everything needed to prepare and serve a limited menu. They’re also portable, so one can actively travel to his or her customer base.
But owners can’t just camp out on a street corner and catch a lunch crowd. Food trucks are guided by a litany of rules and regulations that dictate where they are allowed, when and under what conditions. And it varies both from city to city and from year to year.
In some places, food trucks are only allowed during special events, when catering a private function or if invited by the city. Other cities offer longer-term permits, but may limit the number of days a food truck can work at any given location. Certain communities limit food trucks operating in the same place for more than x-amount of days each year. And of course, licenses and permits are required in nearly every city where food trucks appear.
But despite the challenges, food truck owners have found willing audiences in Southern Minnesota, and the scene continues to grow. Take a look at some of the many food trucks accessible in the Southern Minn Scene area.
SASQUATCH SANDWICHES
“Right now, there’s a huge demand for food trucks at events. Food trucks are starting to become more and more popular as a best option for catering large events, especially outdoor events,” said Sasquatch Sandwiches owner Gil Gaitan.
Sasquatch has a convenience and flexibility factor that fits perfectly for events in remote locations and private properties. People love the ability to put on a customized event in their own backyard or other private property (cabins, campgrounds, lake property, farms, pole barns) and piece together all the elements themselves. Food is always going to be the most complicated task at events like these. Additionally, the shopping, prep, serving and cleanup is not something anyone wants to manage.
“Having a food truck that can drive up and provide excellent food is going to take care of all your needs, as well as being an attractive and entertaining piece to your event. Our truck design is a big feature, since we fit into the surroundings of a wooded area very well,” Gaitan explained.
Gaitan serves hot sandwiches and french fries, a staple of the Minnesotan diet. Smashburgers are popular right now, and he makes amazing fried chicken sandwiches. Gil’s signature Sasquatch sandwich is made with rich braised beef short rib, topped with old bay seasoned Cole slaw. The great thing about food trucks is that food is cooked to order, so customers receive hot, fresh cooked food vs. catering companies that serve a buffet of food that was prepared hours ago. Sasquatch Sandwiches makes trips all around Minnesota. The website has an online form to fill out if you would like to request Gil for an event; 651-335-6095; Sasquatch Sandwiches Food Truck; Also find Sasquatch on: Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.
UNCLE B’s LAST CHANCE BBQ SHACK
When you see Uncle B’s trailer, you know it’s your last chance for delicious, hearty BBQ that will fill you up and keep you going the whole day long. From the delicious pulled pork and brisket to the burgers and garlic fries, everything served from this trailer is the pinnacle of BBQ perfection, and sure to have your mouth watering from the first whiff. So stop by Uncle B’s to see why you’ve never had real BBQ until now…this food is the real deal.
“Food trucks are becoming better known now, and most of us try hard to please the consumers. I have been doing this for a decade now, serving the best BBQ in southern Minnesota. I also have made 5 flavors of BBQ sauce over the past decade,” said Uncle B.
The Uncle says it takes dedication and willingness to succeed, no matter what; and he has done many weddings and graduation parties over the years. Uncle B is contemplating retirement, but he will continue producing his scrumptious BBQ sauce.
Check the truck out at facebook.com/UncleBsLastChanceBBQ.
FIREBRICK BREAD PIZZA
“I can’t speak for all of the industry, but what I have seen for food trucks in the future looks promising. Of course, Covid made it very difficult for some food trucks to operate, while others used the opportunity to expand their service area,” said owner Stephan Jennebach.
The number of food trucks in the area in the past 5 years has increased significantly. The public’s perception of food trucks has greatly improved: what used to be seen as a quick lunch or snack is now more of an experience, similar to going out to a restaurant.
“Many of our customers plan their brewery outings around the dates that we will be serving our pizza…it’s a full service,” Jennebach said. “Some of the challenges are, of course, the rising cost of supplies and ingredients. Gas prices are a big part of our expenses, as one can imagine. As more and more food trucks start to operate, cities and municipalities are also eager to regulate them more, for fear of competition with existing stores."
Jennebach offers wood-fired pizza and bottled water. When he vends, like at a brewery or a farmers market, his pizzas are made to order and usually take about three or four minutes from ordering to receiving. He also does a fair amount of catering, like for grad parties, weddings, company lunches or picnics, etc.
For catering, Firebrick offers an unlimited buffet of five of their most popular pizzas, so it’s a great value. Firebrick Bread has a calendar on its website, at firebrickbread.com. It shows exactly where the public can find them on any given day to purchase made-to-order pizza.
“Wood-fired pizza has been hugely popular in the area. We roll up with our trailer and cook the larger, 14-inch pizzas right on site. And because we offer a buffet with our catering, people can try all of the varieties and eat as much as they like,” Jennebach said.
SCOTTY’S WHOLE HOG BARBECUE
“The food (truck/stand) side of the food industry has been impacted greatly by COVID-19. Most people in this area of the industry are first time business owners or very new to it and are trying to navigate constant price changes and low/no stock challenges. My business in particular has been hit hard because of the rising cost of meat, which is the majority of what we offer,” said Scotty's Whole Hog Barbecue owner Scotty Barvir.
Despite these challenges, it appears to Scotty that there is still a growing desire to start a food truck business because it offers a way to jump into the food service industry with relatively low costs.
“If we would have been in a brick and mortar during COVID, I doubt we would have survived,” added Barvir.
Food trucks/stands allow for lower overhead costs, and some flexibility when it comes to pricing, because they don’t sell super large quantities every week like a restaurant does.
“To me, it appears that the food truck scene is holding steady if not growing slightly in southern Minnesota because of the challenges of navigating the pandemic and the economy,” Barvir commented.
Scotty’s Whole Hog Barbecue is technically, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, a temporary food stand, which means it makes its food at a commissary kitchen or in approved smokers on site, and staff has to set up and take down a tent for service. Barvir partners with Northfield's Loon Liquors Distillery to provide a space for people to enjoy his barbecue and drinks in an outdoor setting. Open Friday evenings from 5-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 3 p.m. until sold out or 7:30 p.m.
Each Friday is smoked brisket burgers day. Saturdays features a larger menu, which usually consists of Eastern North Carolina style whole hog, central Texas style brisket, pork ribs, sliced turkey breast, and various specials.
“We also offer three or four sides and desserts. We set ourselves apart from other barbecue joints in southern Minnesota by cooking only with wood…no gas, no electric assist,” said Scotty.
People can find out Scotty’s Whole Hog schedule and menu by visiting the website at scottyswholehogbbq.com or following on Instagram or Facebook: @scottyswholehogbbq.
CHES CHES LUNCHERA
Melissa and Alfredo Nunez, the Che Che’s Lunchera owners, have not seen many challenges operating a lunch truck in a small town in Southern Minnesota. Maybe their only hurdle has been a food shortage. Che Che’s Lunchera was one of the first trucks to open, some four years ago, and now they are popping up everywhere.
“We provide everything from burgers and fries, to burritos, tacos and so much more. We also have American and Mexican pop,” said Melissa.
They can be found on Google and always at the 704 Second St., Kenyon location (pre-orders are also available by calling 507-323-0914). Melissa and Alfredo, with their beloved bright, yellow food truck, opened the lunch truck mostly for the community’s sake.
“We’ve always wanted to stay here,” Melissa said. "Everybody’s been great, and we have no complaints. We’re happy everyone comes and supports us and we’re happy they support the community. We all have to support each other at the end of the day or we wouldn’t have anything here. I’m thankful Kenyon still has a lot of businesses open, as it’s a hard time and we all have to stick together and work together. Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts."
JERSEY JO’S PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS
Jersey Jo’s food trailer has an extremely effective method of toting delectable foods around the area. Joe has found that utilizing the trailer has opened up many other opportunities, such as being able to participate in regional fairs and other events.
“Because we also have an established restaurant, we try to be consistent with our menus, style and taste. We established ourselves as a vendor of authentic Philly Cheesesteaks and exclusively offer them with our sides; fries, cheese fries, cheesesteak fries and onion rings on the trailer,” said Joe.
When working private events, Joe opens-up his menu to allow people to customize their options. “With our food we normally offer 20 oz. Pepsi products, but again, we can offer something different for private events,”.
All in all, Jersey Jo’s built and still maintains a very good reputation for the size and taste of its food items. Jersey Jo’s primarily just participates in the regional fairs around Southeastern MN and does private or special events; because of a lack of staff and having to run both the restaurant and food trailer at the same time. However, Joe holds high hopes to grow both in time.
See Jo’s food trailer calendar at jerseyjos.com/food-truck-information. Also check out the Facebook page at facebook.com/jerseyjos, plus and a trailer Facebook page at facebook.com/jerseyjosfoodtrucks.
EVAN’S EATERY TRAILER
“Food trucks in Minnesota are starting to multiply every year at a fast pace. More and more people who are passionate about serving great, quality food, are able to start with a food truck, since opening a full-fledged restaurant is just too expensive for the vast majority of new business owners,” said owner Daniel Miller.
A lot of the challenges of owning a food truck are changing peoples mindsets about what food trucks can deliver. Hot, fresh, high-quality ingredients served by the owners of a business who have everything into their own business is a special kind of experience.
“With continued employee shortages and rising food costs growing, we could see food trucks not only get more traction but become a staple in peoples’ minds about where they want to eat out at,” April Miller added.
The Millers prepare two things on their truck, those being burgers and fries. They get all of their burger meat ground fresh every morning from a local butcher, Neighbors Meats in New Richland.
“That, paired with our truck-made Jack Daniel’s Bacon Jam and our signature chipotle aioli, is enough to satisfy any cravings our customers have,” said Daniel. April and Daniel share their weekly schedule on Facebook. They are available for catering; just message the Facebook page at facebook.com/evanseaterytrailer.
GRAY DUCK CONCESSIONS
Chad and Kristi are the owners of Gray Duck Concessions. Chad says that food trucking has a high barrier of entry, including initial costs and licensing. He realizes it is easy to exceed $100,000 to build a reliable mobile restaurant that meets the demands of the state’s plan review process.
“Once you build a food truck that meets all of the criteria, you get the state-required licenses. Additional licensing is required, which may include county and city. It is the food truck operator’s responsibility to contact each agency to learn what type of requirements each entity requires,” said Chad. “And keep in mind the common factors that we are experiencing as a society, including inflation, product shortages, price gouging, etc.”
Chad and Kristi operate a 100% gluten-free truck, specializing in gourmet-style mini doughnuts. Their staple menu options include Maple Bacon, S’Mores, Cinnamon Roll, Cookies and Cream, Birthday Cake and the traditional bag of Cinnamon/Sugar. The couples’ website and Facebook pages are updated with public events, which can be seen at grayduckconcessions.com or facebook.com/grayduckconcessions.
THE PELICAN OF NORTH MANKATO
The Pelican of North Mankato food truck came about via the temporary shutdown of the bar Jeni Bobholz owns, The Circle Inn in North Mankato.
“It is named The Pelican after a dear customer of ours, Dickie Lyons, who would eat and eat and not get full, so they call him the pelican,” said Bobholz.
The Pelican made its debut in May 2021 and quickly was booked solid for that first summer. It continues to book like crazy, often lunch and dinner bookings everyday. Jeni uses restaurant-quality meats and fresh gourmet toppings. She serves Nathans Gourmet hot dogs loaded with various toppings, loaded nachos, classic summer plate, gouda mac and cheese BBQ bowl, not your average salads, and on occasion burrito bowls, loaded walking tacos, root beer floats and ice cream treats.
“The growth has been insane and the demand for food truck is crazy. We are often told that people really like how quick our turn around is to get their food. We have all the meat cooked before we open the window and then its just assembly of the order,” said Bobholz. “We have done parties up to almost 500 with us being the only truck. We do grad parties, corporate employee appreciations, festivals, bars and breweries, private parties and so much more. We can also alter our menu to do apps served by servers, breakfast items and box lunches."
Check the website at pelicanfoodtruck.com or email thepelicanfoodtruck@gmail.com or call The Beast Food Boutique (another business Bobholz owns) at 507-720-0066. And look out for something new.
“My daughter and I also have a dessert truck in mind that we hope to debut soon called the Sugarlips,” said Bobholz.
HEAVY METAL GRILL
“Some of our biggest challenges are coping with all of the fees involved. We have to pay for a state license, a county license and a city permit. Each day, it seems like a new city comes up with a new ordinance we need to abide by and a new license fee for us to pay,” said owner Marty Richie.
Heavy Metal Grill originally featured Phillies, in 2011, and that has slowly evolved into gourmet tacos.
“Our most popular is the Jacked Up taco, which is a teriyaki and Jack Daniels glaze on soft shell with cilantro slaw. We also do stuff like a Gyrrito, which is a mix between a gyro and a burrito. We have various sandwiches as well,” Marty said. Find out much more at theheavymetalgrill.com/tour-dates.
"We have met so many amazing people in our travels. We’ve had the honor of serving our troops during the riots. We’ve served celebrities and political figures. We’ve served thousands inside massive buildings, like U.S. Bank Stadium, and Minneapolis Convention Center and come home smelling like swamp creatures, and thankfully, love every minute of it. We are truly happy doing what we do," Richie said.
HAMMER Q
Nate Hamm, in his first year as a food truck owner, is located in Dodge Center.
“We are a BBQ food truck, specializing in pulled pork, brisket, burnt ends, and meatloaf. We have a variety of items based on our pulled-pork nachos, street tacos with a BBQ Cole slaw. Our great smoked sides are midnight beans and smoked mac and cheese. We also have a cheesy corn that is amazing,” Hamm said.
Hammer Q’s website — hammerq.com — is updated to include all upcoming events. Additionally, Nate posts regularly to Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Hammer Q is also available to do small events, large events and more.
"We are a family run business; my girlfriend, Amanda Reynick, and I, along with our kids, are the ones doing the work. Amanda’s kids are Abigail and Aubrey. My kids are Hunter and Hudson. We are loving the beginning of our adventure and hope to keep making great BBQ for everyone in Southern Minnesota,” Hamm said.
SUNNY DAYS COMFORT FOOD
Gina and Jeremy Hron own Sunny Days Comfort Food, based in Arlington.
They are a local family operated business, and they make everything from scratch. “We had some challenges when we first started, and had to build a kitchen. We had to find a way to have a mobile kitchen and serve the best food we could make for our customers. We had to learn how to market our brand through social media and word of mouth. We had to find out where to go to find customers, as well as get permits for each city that we were venturing out to,” said Gina.
The Hrons have a large menu selection, which varies depending on the location and time of year. They use fresh product and try to remain local as much as possible. Gina and Jeremy offer Loaded Mac & Cheeses, Pizzas, Cubans, Philly Cheese steaks and a very popular breakfast menu with fancy French Toasts and Hashes.
“It’s exciting to create and change our own menus. One of our most popular items is the Cuban slow-roasted Jerk pulled Pork, Smoked pit ham, Dijon mustard, Mayo & pickles on pressed ciabatta with locally sourced Bistro chips,” Gina said.
Their most popular pizza is Amalfi margherita pizza; red sauce, fresh mozzarella, signature cheese blend, fresh basil, capers, and lemon zest. The authentic Citrus Cumin pork tacos and the chicken apple grilled cheese with arugula and rosemary garlic aioli come in a close second.
Check them out at sunnydayscomfortfood.com.