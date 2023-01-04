The pride of Miesville, King's Place Bar & Grill is located at 14460 240th Street East.The owners are Jerry Greenlee, Arlene Greenlee, Jeff Greenlee, and Terri Greenlee Ryan.
“Our parents owned a cafe in St. Paul called Curly Lou’s on Rice Street. We were bought out by a health clinic, and they tore down the building for a parking lot. We were looking for something different for over a year and came across Kings Place in Miesville. Our first day at Kings was October 1, 1984,” said Terri Greenlee Ryan.
At the time the Greenlee/Ryan families bought Kings, the lunch crowd was about 12 people, and there were only 4 burgers on the menu. As time went on, the choices increased, and today, King's has over 100 different burger varieties on the menu.
"We feel very fortunate to have the staff that we have. More than 10 of our employees have been working for us for as long as 15-20 years. Throughout the years, we have become a Kings family and watched our families grow,” said Terri.
King's is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Although Kings is not open for breakfast, that doesn’t mean they don’t have plenty of breakfast burgers, featuring eggs, bacon, sausage patties and hash browns. If you’re not in the mood for a burger, they have other options such as breaded chicken, grilled chicken, or a black bean burger that you can substitute for any burger.
On the menu, you will find more than 100 award-winning burgers … the classics, the unusual, the unpredictable. King's serves homemade soup daily, along with homemade potato salad. The burgers are hand-patty prepared daily, to make sure that every burger is fresh. The burger selection is one of a kind, and you can get a 1⁄4 lb., 1⁄2 lb. and a 1 pound burger, with pretty much any topping you can imagine. The Buzz burger is peanut butter, pineapple, pepper jack cheese smothered in special sauce.
The Patty melt is delicious and is available in 1/4 or 1/2 lb. burger, smothered in onions and cheese, served on toasted marble rye. Chicken melt has tangy mustard, homemade ranch, chicken, lettuce and bacon, served on three-grilled cheese using Texas toast.
Throughout the years, there has been a lot of remodeling, but the front dining has remained the same.
“We have recently added our newest project, called the “King's Shed” — which was built during COVID-19, when we were forced to 50% capacity,” explained Terri.
King's Shed was built to be used year round, and it features garage doors and a fireplace to accommodate MN seasonal changes. The restaurant is located right off the highway, which makes Kings a perfect establishment for any weather in Minnesota.
King's is surrounded by many family fun activities, such as Welch Skiing, Gopher Hills Golf Course, Welch Mill Canoeing, Tubing & Kayaking. They have hot food, cold beers and milk shakes, and at Kings, you will find something to eat for everyone. They accommodate for all different group sizes and parties such as grooms dinners, Christmas parties, Miesville 56 (gravel bikers), bus tours, and everything in between.
“We are so thankful for each and all of our customers and staff that keeps our business thriving,” added Terri.
King's has three different rooms to host large groups, and check out the private parties page for more information or call today for a reservation. Kings Bar and Grill prides itself on using the freshest ingredients in all of their food, creating irresistible and memorable burgers.
Popular burgers include Bishop: ham, pepper jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, onions; Knuckle Ball: sauerkraut, marinara, pineapple, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, ham; Squeeze Play: lettuce, Sriracha mayo, egg, peanut butter, bacon; Chessman: sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese; 7Th Inning Stretch: Heinz 57, crumbled Bleu cheese, sautéed onions, jalapeños; First Base: chipotle sauce, sautéed onions, pepper jack cheese, ham, sour cream; Checkmate: bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream; Full Count: peanut butter, homemade BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, bacon, French’s crispy fried onions; Bench Warmer: peanut butter, lettuce, bacon, jalapenos, and mayo.
Catering to bikers, skiers, farmers, hikers and everyone in between, King's Bar and Grill has been rated “Best Burgers in MN” by TripAdvisor. Located 40 miles southeast of the Twin Cities, Kings is the perfect getaway for a one-of-a-kind culinary adventure. And of course, enjoy some great beer while you’re there.