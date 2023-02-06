Looking for a Valentine’s Day dinner destination? Look no further than Red Wing and plan a visit to Bayside Tap & Steakhouse. Featuring delicious steaks and seafood, Minnesota’s best martinis and award winning service, Bayside will have your table ready.
Owners Glen and Christy Witham have enjoyed the restaurant business for 35 years.
“My chef is Jenney Esterby Morrell. She, along with my daughter Jenn Holtz, Mindy Keller, and Vee Baker, make up my management team,” said Glen Witham.
Bayside is a casual dining restaurant, featuring American cuisine for lunch and dinner. The Withams boast what they believe is the best steak in town — with their in-house, hand-cut choice ribeyes and strips. Another top item is the steak and blue salad, featuring Bayside’s own house blue cheese dressing.
One of the popular mainstay items is the ahi tuna steak, served rare with a special imported Japanese ginger wasabi glaze. This is also used on the house dragon wings, which is the Witham’s most popular wing item.
“Our burgers are a ½ pound, and our shrimp cocktail is the biggest U8-10 black tiger shrimp available on the market. We offer a bone-in porterhouse pork chop and a catch-of-the-month seafood item that changes every 30 days,” Witham explained.
Maybe the most requested dish is the potato bacon soup. It’s the house soup, made daily and available year-round.
Voted “Best Restaurant in Red Wing” last year, Witham credits his employees for the accolade.
“They are an awesome group that sincerely cares about customers’ dining experiences. They are proud of what they do, and I am very proud of them,” Glen added.
Bayside’s uniqueness is warranted in a number of ways. They are located in Red Wing, a beautiful town tucked in the bluffs along the Mississippi River. The venue offers outdoor seating, including a roof top deck that overlooks the river, the iconic Red Wing boat houses, Barns Bluff, Eisenhower Bridge and more. Along with the awesome views, the Withams offer a large selection of martinis: some include the caramel apple, the salted nut roll, the lemon drop, the traditional “James Bond dirty shaken, not stirred."
The Withams’ most popular event is their Saturday afternoon meat raffle, which goes on through the winter months. It starts at 3 p.m. and is usually a full house. It is sponsored by the local Elks Club, so the money stays in Red Wing. The meat comes from an independent grocer in Red Wing (Koplin's Market). There is usually a little something else going on, with a trivia T-shirt giveaway, or, occasionally, a guest wheel spinner might show up. It’s a fun time for all that attend, and it helps with the mid-winter cabin fever blues.
In 2023, the Withams are looking forward to a great year at Bayside. There is a whole new look on Old W. Main Street, including a brand new pedestrian bridge that ties the river walkway to the Mississippi.
“The area has evolved into a beautiful, river-friendly community, and we invite everyone to come check us out,” said Glen Witham.
Bayside Tap & Steakhouse is located at 1516 Old W. Main St., Red Wing. Call 651-388-1616 or visit baysidetapandsteakhouse.com to see the hours, menu and more.