bayside1.jpeg
bayside2.jpeg
Bayside Surf and Turf.jpeg

Looking for a Valentine’s Day dinner destination? Look no further than Red Wing and plan a visit to Bayside Tap & Steakhouse. Featuring delicious steaks and seafood, Minnesota’s best martinis and award winning service, Bayside will have your table ready.

Journalist-Copywriter-Editor-Feature Writer. My experience spans over 20 years, and I will apply my skills to help beef up any lifeless copy within your website, brochure, press release, catalog, etc. Reach out at patgarry@charter.net.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments