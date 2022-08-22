You are a hardworking woman who has mastered the art of holding it all together regardless of what life throws your way. You have refined your morning routine from that first sip of coffee to the best route to the office.
Why is it that a woman who has it all figured out still struggles with the lifelong battle of “I have nothing to wear,” despite your overflowing closet?
As a self-proclaimed fashionista and recovering shopaholic, I feel it is important to reflect on why we feel this daily pressure, and how we can relieve it.
Our entire lives we have been fed societal expectations, whether consciously or subconsciously. As much as many of us fight it, it is hard to completely tune out the voices in the back of our minds.
We want to be taken seriously, yet not come off as cold and unapproachable. Balancing the line between keeping up with fashion trends while dressing professionally can feel nearly impossible.
As we transition out of an era of loungewear and Zoom meetings and into a dramatically professional trend cycle, it is the perfect time to take a step back and find a personal style that is applicable to your daily life.
To get started, you will have to throw out the rulebook and to some extent start over. Take some time to reflect on what you want your wardrobe to do for you. What do you want your appearance to say before you speak a word?
Take your career (or the career you want to have) into consideration along with personality traits you are most proud of, favorite colors and patterns, and anything else that makes you uniquely you.
As you pinpoint your style goals, have some fun looking for style inspiration. Scroll through Pinterest or page through your favorite style magazines and save looks you like. This stage is just for ideas, no need to get critical about your appearance and how outfits will look on you as opposed to the photoshopped models.
As you get a feel for your new style, you will need to clear space for your new look. Attack your closet and donate anything that no longer fits, is worn out, and anything that is difficult to style in a way you love. You may need to work through this process in stages. Fabulous pieces will only improve your style if they are easy to find and are hung or folded neatly to remain wrinkle free.
Now that you’ve downsized and have an idea for the look you would like to achieve, chose to shop with intention. It is easy to walk into a department store and be overwhelmed by the latest styles and colors that will be outdated in a matter of months.
Shopping can be more frustrating than fun without the proper customer service. Shopping local can relieve this frustration with helpful customer service and a wholistic approach to style and fashion. As you build repour with a locally owned business, staff will get a feel for the look you would like to achieve and will be excited to help you.
Knowledgeable retail staff have an understanding of body types and complexion to simplify the search for your most flattering looks. Bring your inspiration photos out on your next shopping trip and get some help from a sales associate.
You will be surprised to find that any style you are curious of can be put together in a way that works for you, regardless of your age, size, or environment. Keep an open mind as you try cuts and styles that may be a bit out of your current comfort zone.
Many times women are surprised how much they love styles that they had spent years intimidated by, once they finally give it a try.