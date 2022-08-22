Ellen Eide Fashion 1

You are a hardworking woman who has mastered the art of holding it all together regardless of what life throws your way. You have refined your morning routine from that first sip of coffee to the best route to the office.

Ellen Eide Fashion 2
Ellen Eide Fashion 3

Ellen Eide is a 25-year-old fashion enthusiast from Le Sueur. With a background in atmospheric science, Ellen now works as the brand manager for Her Happy Place Boutique in St. Peter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments