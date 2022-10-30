The weather is changing, and so should your wardrobe. It can be near impossible to keep up with the latest trends, so here are 6 must-have pieces to keep your style from looking dated.
1. Satin Button Up
The satin blouse is an upgrade to the cotton button up we had been seeing all summer. This simple blouse can be styled several ways to keep your look fresh and current. You can wear your satin blouse to the office by pairing it with tailored trousers in a coordinating color to create a chic monochrome look. Add a blazer or sweater to complete the look for a chilly morning. When you want to repurpose your satin top outside of your daily workwear, play around with a tuck, fold, or tie to create a fun and feminime look. This restyle can be as simple as wearing your blouse open over a sweater or turtleneck, to a chic french tuck to elongate your silhouette. As you find a cut that flatters your body, consider investing in several colors to work with all of your favorite bottoms. Neutral colors will be a go to in your daily wardrobe, but bold colors will keep you trendy.
2. Flare Denim
Fashion inspired by the 1970s has had a hold on 2022 fashion trends. The most noteworthy being flare jeans. We saw the trend take off with halter tops and disco era fashion in the spring, and it is now transitioning to a western style aesthetic. Flare jeans have become mainstream in the last few months, meaning there is a perfect cut for every body type. Choose from high, mid, or low rise waistlines to flatter your body. The width of your perfect flare will also depend on your body. Flare jeans help create the illusion of an hourglass figure, so to get the most out of your denim you will need to take your proportions into consideration. If you are curvy in the hips, or very tall opt for a super flare. On the other hand, if you are petite, a baby flare or bootcut may be the more flattering option for you. Complete the look with booties, sneakers, or clogs for the perfect everyday style for fall.
3. Straight Leg Denim
In conjunction with flare jeans, you also need to add a great pair of straight leg denim to your wardrobe this season. You can opt for a tailored, high waisted style for a sophisticated look, or opt for a slouchy low rise cut to create the oh so trendy grunge look. Straight leg denim are an easy transition piece if you are struggling to give up your skinny jeans. Style them with your favorite blouse or blazer, and finish the look with a platform shoe or sneaker.
4. Midi-Skirt
A great midi skirt is a must have to be on trend this fall. Once you give this style a try, you may just want one for every day of the week. A midi skirt is a skirt that lands anywhere from two inches below your knee, to just above your ankle. A fitted, or trumpet style skirt makes a great alternative to a traditional pencil skirt for the office. If you like structure but prefer your clothing to flow, a fit and flare style would make a great option. Finally, the style you will be seeing most often this fall is the circle skirt. This flowy garment is great for any occasion from casual to semi formal and can be styled several ways. Regardless of the cut you choose, your midi skirt can be dressed down with sneakers and a graphic tee for an everyday style. Dress your look up by pairing it with a button up or a satin blouse and a chic pair of booties. Add dimension to your style belting your waistband and layering in a sweater.
5. Bomber Jacket
A leather bomber jacket is a great transition piece to take you through early fall all the way to the first few days of winter. Green and brown tones will pair with many of your favorite fall outfits while accenting cool tone skin. Pair your bomber jacket with a flowy skirt as long as the weather will allow it. This pairing creates elegant juxtaposition with an easy layered look. As temperatures fall, swap your skirt out for denim, and layer your jacket over a sweater for extra warmth!
6. Claw clips
Claw clips made their comeback with the return of 90s fashion, but they will be sticking around thanks to their versatility and function. This simple accessory can give your everyday ponytail an upgrade, but can also create beautiful french twist style updos perfect for the office or a night out. Tutorials on styling your claw clips have flooded the internet for women of all hair lengths and textures. Modern claw clips come in any shape and style you can imagine. From your basic prong to floral patterns, geometric shapes, butterflies, and even metallic claws there is a style that will perfectly enhance your look. For the ultimate it girl look, try a slicked back bun fastened with a statement claw clip. This look will protect your hair from the elements while giving you the ultimate girl on the go aesthetic.