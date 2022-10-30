Ellen Eide Fall Fits (2).JPG

The weather is changing, and so should your wardrobe. It can be near impossible to keep up with the latest trends, so here are 6 must-have pieces to keep your style from looking dated.

image_50384897.JPG
image_50384385.JPG
image_6483441 (2).JPG
Ellen Eide Fall Fits (1).JPG

Ellen Eide is a 25-year-old fashion enthusiast from Le Sueur. With a background in atmospheric science, Ellen now works as the brand manager for Her Happy Place Boutique in St. Peter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments