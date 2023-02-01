Because I’m single and haven’t been on a date in several decades, I consider myself kind of an expert on romance.
I have the perfect outsiders view of the ever-changing playing field of love. I’ve watched all my friends go through dating, breakups, marriages, divorces, as well as late-night covert missions of dating revenge.
Romance was different when I was young. Most of us were obsessed with looks and had this idea in our minds of what our perfect mate should look like. My first love (Bruce “Bucey” Graham) lived across the street, and he gifted me a ‘gold’ bracelet to seal our budding relationship. But alas, things went downhill quickly when he refused to invite me to his birthday party because, “I talked too much.” I bet ol’ Bucey spent years regretting that decision, as obviously, I’m the life of any party.
As a teen, I was never one of those girls who expected the whole Cinderella/White Knight-sorta fairytale. I grew up in snowy Upper Michigan and mostly just wanted a guy who would warm up my car in the winter and brush the snow off for me. I had a couple dates in high school, just because there was one really tall guy who needed to be fixed up, and I was the tallest girl. All of his pals had dates to the dances, so I was called into action a couple times a year. Usually, we both went our separate ways as soon as we arrived at an event, although he was easy to spot as he was 6’6” and wearing a birch bark-patterned tuxedo with brown velvet trim. Ah, memories.
Most of my pals have been coupled for decades and are in the sweatpants and stained concert t-shirt stage of their romances. There aren’t any more surprises. No one is getting up early to do their hair and put on makeup to go back to bed and awake next to their sweetie looking fresh and pretty. Now they’re just excited if their partner showers on occasion and doesn’t wear their pajamas to Menard’s.
Dating at my current age (58) is, oh, what’s the word I’m looking for? Horrific.
I mean, I do like my men a little "broken," so they’re kinda tired and willing to overlook more of my red flags, but most of the possible candidates have been there, done that. They don’t have much fight left in ‘em. They usually have at least one bad knee or a hip that has to be replaced, so they can’t run fast and can’t ever find their car keys, so basically, they’re not going anywhere.
I asked my 17-year-old nephew what romance meant to him. He introduced me to a great gal he was hanging out with. I asked him if the two of them were “officially” a couple. He told me about his recent suave move to answer that question and secure his position. He told his galpal, “I didn’t get everything I wanted for Christmas. The only thing missing from my list was a sweet girlfriend. Is that you?” She agreed, and I guess the titles are now secure among his classmates. They hold hands and talk about basketball and eat a lot of pizza. That’s pretty much my idea of a perfect relationship.
When I asked my mom about her early romantic life, she told me about the time a boy “tried to get fresh” in the car. Mom pushed in the cigarette lighter, got it nice and hot (this is an old school reference that no one under 30 will understand) and then put it out on his roaming hand. That was the last time they went out. Mom said she often chose her partners based on their ability to dance. These days, I tend more toward whether or not they have full medical, dental and eye insurance.
Even my father fell prey to the grievous error of ignoring romance after many years of marriage. He gave Mom a lovely gift of a chainsaw and sawhorses one year. We were stunned that he wasn’t smarter than that after all their time together. She just smiled and thanked him profusely. When he left for work the next day, she went directly to the car dealership. She left with a fully-loaded convertible sports car and said, “My husband will be back later to pay for this.” He never made that mistake again.
I’m not saying romance is dead after 50, I’m just saying that most men at this age come with at least one ex-wife, a cabin that needs a good amount of work, a lumpy senior dog and a CPAP machine. Nothing says romance like the elephant snorkel machine that wheezes through the night. It makes a nice combo with the bite guard and compression socks. It’s a wonder we women can even keep our hands off those men.
So, the romantic gestures of our youth have to be adjusted a tad. Now the flowers come from the gas station and the handwritten poems and mix tapes are more likely a text. The spontaneous weekend away has been replaced by the security of knowing you have someone to drive you to your colonoscopy. And the stuffed animals and perfume for Valentine’s Day are now nowhere near the excitement brought on by the installation of a new water heater.
If you need any advice about your romantic relationship, just give me a call. I’m kind of an expert.