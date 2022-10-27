Where did the time go?

We can dictate messages and have Siri send them out for us. We have the ability to buy everything any anything online in the blink of an eye. There are apps that will remind you about special dates and even send hand-written cards for you. Stores are filled with pre-made meals, bagged salads and even frozen, pre-cooked toast. People will deliver pretty much anything to our homes for a price. We can drive thru for liquor, drugs, weddings and funerals. There are vending machines that dispense homemade cupcakes, for God’s sake.

Mary Closner lives in Northfield, making bad decisions so you don't have to. Reach her at 1964minx@gmail.com.

