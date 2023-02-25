Remember when we were kids and the idea of going on a giant silver tube filled with people was the most exciting thing you could ever imagine doing? The mere concept that this behemoth machine could lift all sorts of humans into the air and serve them exotic meals while they were held up by clouds was mind-boggling to my young brain.

Air Travel.jpg

(Lukas Souza/Unsplash)

Mary Closner lives in Northfield, making bad decisions so you don't have to. Reach her at 1964minx@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments