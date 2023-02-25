Remember when we were kids and the idea of going on a giant silver tube filled with people was the most exciting thing you could ever imagine doing? The mere concept that this behemoth machine could lift all sorts of humans into the air and serve them exotic meals while they were held up by clouds was mind-boggling to my young brain.
Once I got on the plane, I imagined that all the men in suits were salesmen who must have super important jobs because they carried briefcases and drank cocktails. All the women were so glamorous, because they wore dresses and smoked the long, thin cigarettes that came in a pack of three and were handed out for free.
The stewardesses were all beautiful women in crisp suits and neck scarves who had the best job in the world (other than being an astronaut). They grabbed the hands of small children and led them up to the cockpit to meet the pilot and receive the much-coveted plastic wings. The whole experience was childhood magic!
Well, get over that memory…those days are long gone!
I recently did what any Minnesotan in their right mind does in February, I left town. I booked a first-class ticket with my elderly companion (a.k.a. Mom) and headed toward the sun. Arizona was calling and I was more than ready to answer.
The first thing you’ll notice that’s drastically changed is when you attempt to make an online reservation for your trip. It ain’t like the old days where you called Lois at your local travel agency. She knew all your preferences and took care of everything including printing your paper tickets. Now, you will need at least a master’s degree in programming to maneuver back and forth among six different screens that all seem to have the same seat at prices ranging from $99 to $2,580. And, of course, that means you must immediately make a decision and grab said seat before it disappears. As I understand it, planes have an actual set number of seats but just because you booked one and paid for it, doesn’t mean it actually exists.
After you book the last seat available and most likely right outside the airplane’s restroom, you get the details about what you will need to pay to bring luggage with you. Oh, don’t think for a minute that the price you paid covers bringing your clothing. And that laptop is gonna cost you extra because your purse is now considered a carry-on. None of which matters because they’re most likely gonna lose your luggage and make you fill out a ton of paperwork for something you’re never going to see again anyway.
Once you get to the airport, don’t worry, you still have time to pour out the $9 bottled water you just bought and have your $42 facial serum confiscated because it looks like something that could take the whole plane down. You’ll be busy being barked at by an angry TSA agent who hates people and desperately needs a day off. While you’re focused on why his hair style doesn’t seem to include any sideburns and is nowhere near his ears, you’ll make the mistake of going through the scanner with a tube of Chapstick in your pocket.
When he asks you to open said Chapstick and you make the grave error of applying it to said lips instead of just showing it to him, all hell is gonna break loose! Now he’s picking up the phone to make sure your luggage is taken off the plane and your name is added to the “No Fly List.”
Mr. No Sideburns told you to take off your shoes and empty your pockets. And damnit, you didn’t put your jacket in a separate bin from your purse because you were focused on holding your pants up so you could put your belt in yet another container. That’s just one more reason he hates you. Now you’re really gonna pay! You’re going to be pulled out of line and given a stern lecture as well as the world’s most thorough body search.
Upon your much delayed arrival at the gate, the overworked and incredibly unhappy flight attendants are going to call your name because you made the mistake of booking a “wheelchair” and not an “aisle chair.” This means all communication you have ever had with the airline is now considered suspicious. Clearly, in your attempt to get your aged travel companion on a plane, you’ve forged a reputation for deceit and trickery. Now the wheelchair you paid some employee $20 to take your Mom from the ticketing desk to the gate requires bomb-sniffing dogs and men in jumpsuits. Once you explain that it’s THEIR wheelchair that was at THEIR ticketing desk, driven by THEIR employee, and has never left THEIR airport, you’ll realize that humor isn’t a big factor in THEIR hiring.
Once you board, it’ll all seem worthwhile because your “gourmet boxed lunch” is soon to arrive. Nothing makes that first-class airfare seem more reasonable than your turkey sandwich made sometime prior to the start of Covid followed by a cookie normally only sold at gas stations. You’ll just wash it all down with the free drinks that aren’t coming because the flight attendants are training a new crew member and heating up their own Lean Cuisines. They’ll be chatting NON-STOP the entire trip so they won’t have time to get you anything so you might as well take that nap. But better yet, once you smell the new spice-scented industrial fluid they use to clean the bathroom (that is located directly in front of your seat), it’ll keep you alert for hours. Now is your chance to engage every male on the flight as they apparently all have prostate trouble and will be using the bathroom so frequently, you’ll wonder why they don’t just install saloon doors to save wear and tear.
It's all ok. You’re on the ground now. The wheelchair you ordered to get your lovely seatmate off the plane has accidentally been cancelled. You’ll get to know all the flight attendants as well as the pilots intimately as you’ll be the last folks deplaning. That’s when you can use your time wisely and enjoy observing the cleaning crew whose “number one concern is the safety and cleanliness” of said aircraft. Soon you’ll understand that the “intense cleaning” done by “safety professionals” is just a couple teenagers who have been instructed to put all the seatbelts in an x pattern on your life-saving seat cushion and pick up the pretzel bags from the floor.
Remember, the best part of any vacation is making those memories you can treasure for years to come!