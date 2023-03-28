I am part of an elite and exclusive club. Most people go their entire lives without having the privilege of even glimpsing this world, this alternative lifestyle. Long cloaked in darkness and occasionally shame, it’s a world not for the faint of heart (or the extremely sweaty).
Yes, I’m talking about being a mascot.
My fascination with mascots started at the delicate age of 35. I was strong-arming my way through a group of kids at the State Fair to get to the front of the line to have my picture taken with the Department of Natural Resources mascot — a catfish in full uniform. After all, how often does a gal have a chance to have her picture taken with a 6-foot-tall fish? He was wearing a hat for heaven’s sake; how could I miss that?
My maiden voyage into the mascot culture began in the midst of a cold, fall morn at the University of Minnesota (U of M) Homecoming Parade. The air was ripe with excitement, as I looked forward to my debut as the character who rules the world of crescent rolls and has that recognizable giggle. Yes, I was ready to bring to life the beloved Pillsbury Doughboy.
One of the many details not offered prior to your mascot showcase is that when wearing said costume, you won’t be able to see anything … and I mean anything … at all.
Your only window to the outside world is via the actual smile on the inflatable costume. This teeny porthole will be fogged up with your own breath in a matter of minutes. Also not mentioned is the fact that it will be unbelievably hot inside the costume and you better not be wearing much more than cotton spankies, a bra and socks.
Let me paint you a quick picture. You’re basically standing naked inside a closed MRI machine, outdoor on an asphalt parking lot in Florida during a record-breaking heat wave. The only sounds you hear are the distant voices of what sound like a school of dolphins, but turn out to be squealing children. These voices help you get your bearings right before you plead with God to take you and end it all.
When I crawled inside the puffy white skin for the first time, I had just one thing in mind: “Get me the hell out of here.” I had no idea how claustrophobic I was until I got all the way in; it was inflated and I was sealed into my slippery vinyl coffin. I immediately backed out, took a few deep breaths, and tried again.
The costume itself is roomy and keeps its shape no matter where your arms are. The sponsors just want you to dance around and entertain people. Take pictures with the tots, hug a few college students, get the crowd whipped up, that sorta thing. Unbeknownst to me, was the fact that everyone (did I make it clear? everyone) you encounter along the parade route will want to poke your belly and see if you make the high-pitched sound the illustrious character makes. Fun fact, the belly button of the costume was located exactly over my crotch.
The entire parade consisted of me hearing the faint phrase, “See if he makes the noise,” only moments before being rushed by drunken frat boys who would ram their fists into my nether regions over and over while laughing like crazed hyenas.
Surprise attacks from behind caused me to teeter into a pile of cheerleaders who wanted to know “if there was a girl or a boy inside there” while they attempted to put a U of M sweatshirt over my voluminous head. Somebody grabbed my arms and wanted to dance which caused me to spin in circles and nearly topple over a concession table. Little kids threw their arms around my marshmallow-like legs and practically dragged me to the ground when they wouldn’t let go. Every once in a while, a strong wind would kick up and cause my costume to act like a sail. I would find myself tipping back and forth like it was Pledge Week at my old sorority and beer was free.
You would think I had learned my lesson after that adventure. However, Round 2 was soon upon me.
I’ve had a pretty extensive background in the theatre arts beginning with my fifth-grade portrayal of a Wiseman in the religious play “Cool in the Furnace.” Not to be confused with my internationally acclaimed debut as a woman playing a man playing a woman in a college performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” My one line in that Shakespeare piece opened the play and really was the highlight of the two-hour show.
My command of the stage that night is perhaps what led me to my burning desire to share my stellar talent and transform into “Honey.“
“Hi, my name is Honey. Do you think I’m pretty? Would you like to have your picture taken with me?” This is what I found myself repeating endlessly to a tsunami of tradeshow attendees during my second foray into the magical mascot world.
I was performing at the New York Licensing Tradeshow with a few gazillion stressed-out exhibitors. We were showcasing a line of products with inspirational messages targeted to young girls and women. I was a very tall, lime green-haired doll named “Honey.”
I had a giant tent-like fuchsia/orange shiny dress, big blue paddle hands and huge ball-shaped blue feet. My handmade costume was produced in Minneapolis by the same agency who did the Sesame Street characters. I thought I was in the big leagues.
I wasn’t instantly recognizable like most of the A-list cartoon characters, but the Asian attendees seemed especially smitten with me. Everyone wanted a picture. Most likely they were going home and laughing about the weird creature with the enormous head that they had met in the Big Apple.
One of the best parts of the whole adventure was getting to dress in the official mascot changing room. It was an industrial space filled with half-naked, primarily shorter young people stuffing hair dryers into all the orifices of their costumes to dry them out. The preferred clothing inside these suffocating skins was white cotton underwear, socks and T-shirts. Each performer had piles of these items to have a fresh change every time they donned their alternate persona.
Because these sweaty costumes are basically impossible to see out of, you’re required to have a handler when you’re performing. This person’s entire job is to help you maneuver through crowds. The handlers call out directions and alert you to stairs and other troublesome obstacles.
They let you know when there are VIP’s who want photos and they sometimes hold your arm to steady you. Basically, they make sure you know when it’s time to ham it up. Being that I’m 6’1” before I put my costume on, my handler’s main task was helping me get my gargantuan head unstuck from a plethora of low-hanging devices.
Much like the rest of life, there’s a hierarchy among the characters in the costumed world. People immediately want to know your “mascot credentials.” It became apparent relatively quickly that if you were the only person who wore your costume that was custom-designed for you, you were a BDD (Big-Damn-Deal).
If the costume was handmade, you traveled to perform as that character year-round, you had a business card in your character’s name, and you had more than one variation of said costume (i.e. Scooby Doo, NASCAR Scooby Doo, Surfing Scooby Doo, etc.), you were basically Beyonce. I quickly discovered I was low man on the totem pole.
A bottom feeder if you will, all because my costume had an open face. To make matters worse, I just wore it this one time to help out some friends who were exhibiting at the show. Serious performers are completely shrouded in their character’s skin. A costume with a human face showing ruins the illusion of you “being” the character.
I immediately flashed back to grade school and getting picked last for dodge ball when my fellow mascots started questioning me. Do you do this full-time? Was the costume made for you? Do you do any cruise ship work? Do you perform internationally?
Little did I know wearing an open-face costume in the performance world was the equivalent of putting a “Kick me” sign on your back in high school or having someone discover you’re a closet Celine Dion fan. Being dissed by a 4’ 10” teenage girl dressed as a Mutant Ninja Turtle is something you don’t soon forget.
When I admitted I had only performed one other time, didn’t travel with my own handler or have an agent, a hush fell over the room. Once they realized I hadn’t suffered ringworm from sharing a costume or fainted in a theme park, I was basically shunned. None of the Power Rangers would speak to me and Felix the Cat moved his dressing area to the opposite side of the room.
Back to being Honey … my “hair” weighed about 20 pounds. Every once in a while, I would bend over to hug a child and forget that it was so massive, I needed assistance straightening back up. My bulbous noggin also tended to hit doorframes and thrust me backward.
Once that happened, I would tip over like a beetle unable to right myself. That never ended well. Did I mention my open-face outfit prevented any peripheral vision and my big, puffy dress meant I wasn’t able to view my own feet, and I tended to get my snowshoe-sized shoes stuck on all sorts of hazards.
This is also when I learned about the hard-core performers who wore “ice vests” inside their costumes to keep their internal organs cool and prevent them from passing out. Hence the reason those characters you see outside at Disney World Florida only perform for short stretches at a time. You can’t take your head off or pass out in front of an audience. Your handler has to sneak you away to throw up in a back hallway if things go awry.
Sure, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Stuart Little (the mouse) and Miffy the Bunny were impressive, but Scooby Doo with a NASCAR outfit who also works the cruise line circuit was treated like a rockstar. The most impressive creatures were the stilt-wearing army of 10’ tall Japanese robots that made their own scary sound effects and had costumed handlers who looked like Secret Service agents. It was like watching Brad Pitt saunter through the crowd. All action stopped when those gargantuan silver robots stormed the tradeshow aisle.
In the real world, mascots are just dorky fun. Who doesn’t love the giant cob of corn that has to work the mall food court or the roadside Statue of Liberty during tax season?
I infiltrated their secret world, and I had a blast. I can hardly wait for Round 3.