Horror

(Lan Gao/Unsplash)

This is my time of year. I couldn’t care less about pumpkin spice lattes or driving around to look at colorful leaves. I love bad horror movies and luckily, they’re on every channel 24/7 during this season.

Mary Closner lives in Northfield, making bad decisions so you don't have to. Reach her at 1964minx@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments