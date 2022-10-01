This is my time of year. I couldn’t care less about pumpkin spice lattes or driving around to look at colorful leaves. I love bad horror movies and luckily, they’re on every channel 24/7 during this season.
Apparently, the only other fans of this genre are 13-year-old-boys. Most of my friends won’t even speak to me until after Halloween. While they’re out romping at the apple orchards and carving pumpkins with their little ones, I’m home watching someone get disemboweled.
As a kid, I used to rush home from school eager to watch TV. My older siblings were allowed to watch “The Three Stooges” and the creepy program that followed it, “Dark Shadows.” For some reason (possibly the fact that I had terrible parents), I was not. What could be more enticing than a gothic soap opera about wealthy vampires? I was young, but it was the first time I saw actual scary stuff on regular TV. I got spanked for watching it.
Due to the aforementioned spankings, I grew to adore the forbidden horror landscape. Especially the vampires and werewolves. I don’t go for the realistic, violent movies. I’m more a lover of campy, cheesy, I-think-I-saw-the-boom-in-that-last-scene sorta movies. I’m well versed in the rules of the genre, and I’m constantly having to remind my family and friends about the kind of risks that surround us.
Take for example, meeting Mom’s new neighbors. Sure, they look like perfectly nice folks. But as I told my sister, don’t invite them in until we know they aren’t vampires. I quickly offer to get a compact out of my purse to confirm they have a reflection. My sister just groans. She’s unaware that vampires these days can be out in sunlight due to advances in sunscreen. She also has no idea that garlic doesn’t work on modern day blood-suckers. I remind her that important intel like this is why I’m in her life.
What about a lifetime of worry about satanic cults?! I watched the movie, “Race with the Devil” when I was 11 and I’m still in therapy working through it. You know how it is … you witness a murder during a satanic ritual, and your wife comes out of the RV and yells your name so loud that the devil worshippers whip their heads around and see you and your drinking buddy, and they chase you and plant snakes in the overhead compartment in your RV, and people stare at you at the gas station, and you have to stop and do research about cults in a small town library until you realize that both the people at the library and the RV park are in on it, and then the entire cult lights a ring of fire around your RV trapping you inside. That sh** sticks with you.
For the love of God, has no one seen the movie “Silver Bullet?” It was a terrifying piece of work based on Stephen King’s novella, “Cycle of the Werewolf.” I was 21 when I saw this film, and I still can’t walk to my car alone after dark. The friendly, local small-town priest turns out to be the one eating all the neighbors. No wonder my Catholic school background is now completely suspect to me.
I’m a brunette with lousy ankles that prevent me from wearing high-heels. This combo guarantees that I will live a long life or at least until the end of the movie. I often remind my friends that if they’re blond, sporting heels or have ever had intercourse in the back of van parked in the woods, they’re pretty much doomed. These are hard and fast rules in the horror world. Keep in mind that if you were the quarterback of your high school football team or head cheerleader, things won’t end well for you. Nerdy, unpopular and sporting glasses, you’re pretty much guaranteed to make it well past the half-way point of the cinematic extravaganza.
Peter Rentfrow, a psychologist at the University of Cambridge did a study years ago where it was determined that people who like horror tended to be “young, male and educated” as well as “defiant, reckless and immodest.” Hmm … what about the middle-aged chicks like me? I don’t like haunted houses where costumed-creepers grab at you, and I’m not a fan of adrenaline-spiking carnival rides, but I do enjoy a flick that forces me to watch through my fingers.
Well, this is a topic that I could chat about for days. Many of my decisions as an adult are made as a result of my movie viewing over the decades. Suffice to say, I won’t go down in the basement to get more beer at your party. If I hear footsteps in the attic when I’m home alone, I’m not going to check it out, and I won’t ever use the phrase, “I’ll be right back.”
I mean, it’s just common sense.